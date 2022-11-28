Read full article on original website
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
fox56news.com
Berea food bank giving meals to last a week
In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. in honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. Nov. 30: Volcano, Amazon, and potatoes. Here are five things to know before you...
fox56news.com
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Lexington
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lexington-Fayette, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
smileypete.com
Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years
The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
WKYT 27
Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
fox56news.com
Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that …. A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare plans to conduct a $10 million renovation of Frankfort facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare plans conduct a $10 million renovation of a facility for Limestone Centre at Franklin Square in Frankfort. The renovated health care facility is set to include adult primary care, an immediate care center, pediatric service and on-site x-ray and lab services. "We are thrilled...
WKYT 27
Flemingsburg Mayor dies
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money has died. Money was elected as mayor in 2018 and was in the middle of his first term as mayor. Money had been re-elected to a second term in November. Congressman Barr says Money was a dedicated, selfless public servant. The Buffalo...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
harrodsburgherald.com
Burgin Buys Main Street Property
After months of negotiations, the City of Burgin has bought green space property which they plan to use as a park. Burgin purchased the property located at 308 East Main Street in Burgin for $80,000 from members of the White-Dunn family, according to the deed which was filed last week at the county clerk’s office.
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
The story of the legendary "Cocaine Bear" will soon make its way to the big screen.
lastwordonsports.com
Kentucky’s 2022 Bowl Options
Following a 9-3 regular season Kentucky’s bowl options were pretty cut and dried. The choices were either the then-Outback Bowl in Tampa or Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Of course, the Cats ended up in the Citrus where they beat Iowa in an instant classic. Fast forward a year and Mark Stoops’ 7-5 squad has plenty of choices. Let’s break them down by looking at Kentucky’s 2022 Bowl Options.
wymt.com
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
harrodsburgherald.com
Historical Society Asks For Help With Repairs At Old Mud Meeting House
The Harrodsburg Historical Society is asking for help in repairing one of Mercer County’s defining landmarks. A section of mud wall at the Old Mud Meeting House on Dry Branch Road has collapsed. According to Nancy Hill, the president of the historical society, the section of the wall measures...
fox56news.com
Georgetown residents face potential 58% hike to water bills: ‘Absolutely necessary’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown city leaders are getting their first look at a proposal that will mean a big jump in the city’s water rates. Not only is the city outgrowing its water system, but the city’s mayor said contractor mistakes, inflation, and a lack of prior rate hikes are why Georgetown is suddenly having to consider a 58% jump on the water bill. The mayor said without it the city could go into default on its loans, but some residents believe they already pay enough.
‘Cocaine Bear’ based on true Kentucky events set for 2023 release
“Cocaine Bear,” the thriller about a drugged-up rampaging black bear, now has an official release date.
WTVQ
Lexington mayor, police chief ask council for 75 additional Flock license plate readers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In March, 25 flock license plate readers were scattered throughout Lexington in an effort to help police focus on criminal activity. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers are now asking Urban County Council members for an expansion of the Flock license plate reader program.
wymt.com
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
‘Hatchet Granny’: Garrard County native was violent force of temperance movement
Carry Nation, aka "Hatchet Granny" acted on a "vision from God" to vandalize and destroy saloons and other drinking establishments in the U.S.
