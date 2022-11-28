Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
This enormous 86-inch LG TV is less than $1,000 right now - but it might not be for long
You might think that a big-screen TV like this 86-inch 4K LED TV from LG might fall well outside of your budget, but Best Buy has knocked the asking price right down to $999.99 - meaning you can supersize your home entertainment system for less than $1,000 if you act quickly. We don't know how long this deal will last.
technewstoday.com
Outlook Links Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Attachments have become an integral part while sending emails. You may have attached a link to your email to redirect the recipient to another page many times on Outlook. Recently, many users have reported that these links did not work while attaching them to their emails on Outlook. Certain factors...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Netflix Error Code: M7353-5101?
You are enjoying a Netflix show, but when an “Unexpected Error” message appears, it may interrupt your streaming experience. Usually, such pop-ups are accompanied by codes related to the problem. You might have come across “Netflix Error code: m7353-5101” while using Netflix on the browser only.
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix Drive Is Not Accessible “Access denied” in Windows 11
“Access denied” error occurs when users try to access the contents of a drive or volume in the device. This essentially stops users from reading, writing, or making modifications to the data inside the affected disk. The error occurs when there is any logical error on the drive or...
technewstoday.com
7200 Vs 5400 RPM – Which One is Better?
Today’s users prefer SSD over a mechanical hard drive for better performance, speed, and higher bandwidth. Nonetheless, if you’re looking for a larger storage capacity at an affordable price, it’s best to get an HDD. Although 12000 to 15000 RPM hard drives are readily available, those with...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No DP Signal From Your Device” Error?
DisplayPort is the new standard to transfer video signals from your PC and other sources to a monitor. With the better bandwidth and color accuracy of DisplayPort, most PCs have started providing the provision to use the DP cables and ports. However, the use of DisplayPort is not without any...
technewstoday.com
Teams Calendar not Showing? Here’s How to Fix It
The Calendar view in the Microsoft Teams application is essential to perform various functions, including hosting and scheduling meetings. Some of the users have recently reported calendar missing in the desktop application of MS Teams. Although this issue could result from a fluctuating internet, there could be more severe problems behind this error.
technewstoday.com
7 Ways to Fix ‘Thread Stuck in Device Driver’ BSOD Error in Windows
The “THREAD STUCK IN DEVICE DRIVER” error occurs when a device driver process or thread gets stuck in a spinlock. This Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error may also show the bugcheck stop code 0x000000EA. It usually occurs due to issues with the graphics card or graphics card...
technewstoday.com
Mouse Keeps Freezing on Windows? How to Fix it
Mouse cursor freezing indicates a problem with the driver or the software side of the peripheral. This problem affects not only the mouse but also the touchpads on laptops. This problem could be caused by connectivity issues, such as a faulty wire or a dead battery. If the mouse settings are misconfigured, this can also cause the mouse to freeze. This is very likely if you are using a mouse control software.
technewstoday.com
Network Reset Not Working? Try These Fixes
A Network Reset is a common and convenient solution when facing networking issues on Windows. While it does generally help, sometimes it can also lead to more problems due to its automated nature. In some cases, running the Network Reset utility might not have any effect at all. In other...
technewstoday.com
How to Create System Image Backup on Windows (Step-By-Step Guide)
Whether moving Windows to another drive or simply trying to back it up, the built-in System Image utility is an ideal option. System Image is an exact copy of your Windows drive containing everything from your PC’s file structure to the entire operating system. Thus, when you back it up on an external drive, you can quickly recover the content when the computer fails or gets corrupted.
technewstoday.com
Microsoft Photos Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
Microsoft Photos is one of the most used photo viewing applications in Windows. It is very easy to use, and many Windows users use it as their default application for viewing images. However, even this simple app can run into errors and stop working. This error was first reported on...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable Ultimate Performance Mode on Windows
Windows has provided us with several power plan settings depending on how you use the PC. Most of us are familiar with the Balanced and Power saver mode. However, there is a third option named Ultimate Performance mode. Ultimate Performance mode allows the system to use maximum hardware resources, usually...
Google Pixel 7a renders just leaked – take a look at the next series of cheap Pixel
The cheapest Google Pixel series promises exceptional value for money
The Verge
Today I learned LG makes a space-saving cubicle monitor
Desk space is pretty limited when you’re working inside a cubicle, but LG’s 27-inch Libero Monitor could help you clear up a little more room. The monitor, which LG released back in August, comes with a two-way stand that lets you either hang it up on the wall of your workspace or have it stand on its own.
technewstoday.com
Windows Mail App Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
If you are a Windows user, there’s a good chance that you use its built-in app Windows Mail to manage your email messages. Along with sending or receiving messages, the app even lets you add several other email services like Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, etc. While the app is...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix if Updates and Settings not Opening in Windows
Users frequently use Windows Settings to administer system configurations and to perform system updates. However, if this app doesn’t launch, managing Windows’ overall operations may become very challenging. The Update and settings on windows can fail to launch primarily because of some bugs in the Operating system. The...
Google Pixel 7a renders leak, shows a pretty familiar design
Renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 7a have leaked. The supposed imaging shows a similar look to the Pixel 7, while its dimensions and bezels surrounding its display remain close in design to the 6a.
technewstoday.com
Windows File Explorer Keeps Crashing? Try These 9 Fixes
Windows is not unfamiliar to many common errors, and issues with File Explorer is also one of them. However, there are variations of it. For instance, you might experience the Explorer crashing more often when simply moving or creating a new folder. Or while you’re merely surfing through the folders.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No SIM Card Detected” Error on iPhone or Android?
Subscriber identity module or SIM contains unique identification information called IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) that identifies users on any network. When you insert a SIM card, your mobile reads the chip and quickly verifies the IMSI. Once the verification is complete, your mobile detects the SIM and connects to the network carrier.
Comments / 1