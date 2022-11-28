Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix Drive Is Not Accessible “Access denied” in Windows 11
“Access denied” error occurs when users try to access the contents of a drive or volume in the device. This essentially stops users from reading, writing, or making modifications to the data inside the affected disk. The error occurs when there is any logical error on the drive or...
The Windows Club
How to use ViVeTool on Windows 11
ViVeTool is an open-source command line utility to get access to new APIs or I say hidden features of Windows 11 builds before their public release. And, in this post, we will show you how to use ViVeTool on Windows 11. With some simple commands, this tool lets you unlock or force enable features that are either hidden or under controlled roll-outs. These are experimental features that need more testing until being rolled out publicly. But users can take the help of this utility to activate features such as the Taskbar Search button, Task Manager option in the taskbar context menu, and more.
CNET
Home Internet Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to Broadband
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're fortunate enough to live in an area with multiple internet service providers, you face a tough choice: Which will provide the best home internet connection for the cheapest price? Meanwhile, how can you connect to Wi-Fi for free while making the decision?
PC Magazine
Farewell SIM Cards: How to Add an eSIM to an iPhone 14
Embedded SIM, or eSIM, is a technology that has been available on mobile phones for years. Instead of fiddling with a tiny, physical SIM card, you can add a cellular plan electronically via SIM hardware that is embedded in your device. With eSIM on an iPhone, you’re able to add as many as eight plans and switch among them—or even use more than one simultaneously.
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
The best tools and utility apps on Android in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Did you know that the number of smartphone users in 2022 is estimated at 6.6B? That's over 80% of the world's current population. In other words, you're unlikely to encounter anyone without a powerful Android handset in their back pocket. Or an Apple device, if you're that kind of person. We don't judge.
CNET
How Fast Is Your Internet Connection? Here’s an Easy Way to Find Out
Are you having a tough time loading your favorite website? Is your latest round of Warzone lagging? Maybe Disney Plus keeps buffering while you're trying to binge Andor? The next time your home internet connection is struggling, take a few minutes to troubleshoot it. A good place to start is by checking your internet connection's speed.
aiexpress.io
What is a Portable Wi-Fi Hotspot?
A conveyable Wi-Fi hotspot works like a router by routing a mobile community to your telephone or pc. As soon as activated, you should use the web on the units related. Most mobile telephones have a scorching spot you could activate for a price or you should purchase one individually.
technewstoday.com
Mouse Keeps Freezing on Windows? How to Fix it
Mouse cursor freezing indicates a problem with the driver or the software side of the peripheral. This problem affects not only the mouse but also the touchpads on laptops. This problem could be caused by connectivity issues, such as a faulty wire or a dead battery. If the mouse settings are misconfigured, this can also cause the mouse to freeze. This is very likely if you are using a mouse control software.
Android Authority
Switch won't connect to the Internet or Wi-Fi? Here's how to fix it
An Internet connection isn't necessary, but useful. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t require an active Internet connection to play most games, especially if you use game cartridges, because the hybrid console is designed for use on the go. However, you need a Wi-Fi connection when setting up the device, creating a Nintendo account, downloading games, or playing multiplayer modes. So while an active Internet connection isn’t essential, it’s still good to have when using the handheld console. Here’s what to do if your Nintendo Switch won’t connect to Wi-Fi or the internet.
How to Check Number of Users Connected to Wi-Fi
Taking proper care of our wireless network is essential these days. Besides taking care of the security of our network, one of the things to take care of is the number of users connected to our wireless network. Checking this will tell us whether there are any unwanted or unauthorized connections.
The Windows Club
How to disable or remove Login Password for Users in Windows 11/10
A login password on your computer helps protect your computer and user files from other users. However, we cannot deny that it adds a step when you try to log in to your computer. Hence, some users might want to remove the password and log in to their computers immediately. So the question is, how do you remove or disable passwords for users in Windows 11/10? If you are wondering the same, here is a quick guide.
Android Authority
The best free VPNs for your iPhone: Keep your Apple device private!
Finding the best free VPNs for your iPhone (or any other device, for that matter) is no easy task. Virtual Private Networks require heavy investment by the company in charge; thus, offering people this service at no cost is not always simple. Free VPN services exist, though. How can this be possible?
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No SIM Card Detected” Error on iPhone or Android?
Subscriber identity module or SIM contains unique identification information called IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) that identifies users on any network. When you insert a SIM card, your mobile reads the chip and quickly verifies the IMSI. Once the verification is complete, your mobile detects the SIM and connects to the network carrier.
ZDNet
Amplified HD Digital TV antenna Cyber Monday deal 2022
While a lot of people have substituted the TV antenna for an internet connection, many people are still reliant on picking up TV signal from the airwaves, and for this they need an amplified antenna. And a good amplified HD Digital TV antenna can mean the difference between getting all...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable Ultimate Performance Mode on Windows
Windows has provided us with several power plan settings depending on how you use the PC. Most of us are familiar with the Balanced and Power saver mode. However, there is a third option named Ultimate Performance mode. Ultimate Performance mode allows the system to use maximum hardware resources, usually...
technewstoday.com
How to Create Multiple Virtual Desktops on Windows
Let’s be honest – not everyone can afford a multi-monitor setup. But what if we tell you it’s possible to own an infinite number of desktops without having to spend a single penny?. Well, the exact terminology we are referring to here is ‘virtual desktop’. Basically, this...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix No Picture on TV but Has Sound
It can be a serious hardware issue if your TV plays sound but displays no picture. Since the display module and sound module process separately on the TV, it is common for a TV to act that way. You often encounter this problem when there is an issue on the...
ZDNet
How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily
Whether you need a bigger screen, give a presentation or are looking for an easier way to share photos and videos with friends and family members, you can quickly and easily connect your laptop to your TV. You just need to have the right hardware and know where to click on your computer.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Windows 11 gets a VPN Status Indicator
Windows 11 is all set to get a VPN Status Indicator in its system tray, allowing users to connect or download files anonymously and without the revelation of their home or IP address. Therefore, all those using VPN services to browse websites, stream movies and download files can look at their network and proceed only when it shows a sign.
