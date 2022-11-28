Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Create Multiple Virtual Desktops on Windows
Let’s be honest – not everyone can afford a multi-monitor setup. But what if we tell you it’s possible to own an infinite number of desktops without having to spend a single penny?. Well, the exact terminology we are referring to here is ‘virtual desktop’. Basically, this...
New Windows 11 preview build adds more search button options to the Taskbar
After a week off, Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel! Today's build is 25252, and features updates to the search icon on the Taskbar, introducing new options for users to switch between via the Windows Settings app
technewstoday.com
Fix: Adobe Photoshop Scratch Disk Full
Adobe Photoshop uses Scratch Disks as a temporary memory for storing your documents and history panels. But, when the disk reaches its storage limit, you will come across “Scratch Disk Full” error messages. As a result, you may have trouble launching the app or loading PSD files. Usually,...
technewstoday.com
Mouse Keeps Freezing on Windows? How to Fix it
Mouse cursor freezing indicates a problem with the driver or the software side of the peripheral. This problem affects not only the mouse but also the touchpads on laptops. This problem could be caused by connectivity issues, such as a faulty wire or a dead battery. If the mouse settings are misconfigured, this can also cause the mouse to freeze. This is very likely if you are using a mouse control software.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable Ultimate Performance Mode on Windows
Windows has provided us with several power plan settings depending on how you use the PC. Most of us are familiar with the Balanced and Power saver mode. However, there is a third option named Ultimate Performance mode. Ultimate Performance mode allows the system to use maximum hardware resources, usually...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix if Updates and Settings not Opening in Windows
Users frequently use Windows Settings to administer system configurations and to perform system updates. However, if this app doesn’t launch, managing Windows’ overall operations may become very challenging. The Update and settings on windows can fail to launch primarily because of some bugs in the Operating system. The...
technewstoday.com
Fix: Your PC Can’t Project to Another Screen Try Reinstalling the Driver or Using a Different Video Card
Using a second screen or an external monitor to perform multiple tasks on our system has become a norm. It has not only provided us with a bigger view but also made our work much easier and more efficient. However, it can sometimes be difficult to connect a second monitor...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Adobe Flash Player is No Longer Supported” Error
If you’ve recently tried to access Adobe flash content, you have surely gotten the “Adobe flash player is no longer supported” error. It is because Adobe flash was deprecated in 2017 and officially shut down in 2020. However, there is a simple workaround to fixing this issue....
TechRadar
Windows 11 gets a much-awaited fix for gaming bug
Windows 11 has been plagued by a bug in its 22H2 update that affects some users, causing stuttering in games, and leading Microsoft to block the upgrade for those people – but the good news is that a fix has now been implemented by the software giant. The solution...
technewstoday.com
7 Ways to Fix ‘Thread Stuck in Device Driver’ BSOD Error in Windows
The “THREAD STUCK IN DEVICE DRIVER” error occurs when a device driver process or thread gets stuck in a spinlock. This Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error may also show the bugcheck stop code 0x000000EA. It usually occurs due to issues with the graphics card or graphics card...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No DP Signal From Your Device” Error?
DisplayPort is the new standard to transfer video signals from your PC and other sources to a monitor. With the better bandwidth and color accuracy of DisplayPort, most PCs have started providing the provision to use the DP cables and ports. However, the use of DisplayPort is not without any...
The Windows Club
VMware causes Blue Screen on Windows 11/10
Turn off Hyper-V Disable other virtual machines. To know more about these steps, continue reading. It is probably the very first thing you need to check. There could be times when VMware might fail to make your virtual machine up and running due to a glitch or bug. If you have recently updated your VMware app, it might come with a bug that could cause the aforementioned issue.
technewstoday.com
Windows Mail App Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
If you are a Windows user, there’s a good chance that you use its built-in app Windows Mail to manage your email messages. Along with sending or receiving messages, the app even lets you add several other email services like Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, etc. While the app is...
technewstoday.com
Network Reset Not Working? Try These Fixes
A Network Reset is a common and convenient solution when facing networking issues on Windows. While it does generally help, sometimes it can also lead to more problems due to its automated nature. In some cases, running the Network Reset utility might not have any effect at all. In other...
technewstoday.com
Fix: Microsoft Windows Search Indexer High CPU
When you are searching for something on your Windows PC, Search Indexer is what makes the searching process faster and quicker. But it can be problematic when this service consumes a higher CPU and makes the entire computer sluggish. While we cannot overlook the fact that the CPU usage may...
technewstoday.com
Windows Update Failed to Install or Download? Here’s How to Fix It
It’s always a good idea to keep your Windows system fully updated, both to prevent unnecessary issues as well as to get new features on your system. However, sometimes Windows fails to download or install the update. It can occur due to various reasons such as issues with services,...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No SIM Card Detected” Error on iPhone or Android?
Subscriber identity module or SIM contains unique identification information called IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) that identifies users on any network. When you insert a SIM card, your mobile reads the chip and quickly verifies the IMSI. Once the verification is complete, your mobile detects the SIM and connects to the network carrier.
Android Headlines
Latest OnePlus 10 Pro update brings November patch & various fixes
A new update has started rolling out to the OnePlus 10 Pro, along with the November 2022 Android security update. This update is marked as the ‘C.22’ version of OxygenOS 13. It is now rolling out to global variants, and arriving via an OTA update. As per usual,...
technewstoday.com
Hyperx Mic Not Working? Here’s How To Fix It
Surround sound, detachable microphone, support for multiple consoles, and many other features distinguish HyperX headsets. These headsets have an undeniably high build quality. However, users also have complaints about issues with the microphones on these Headsets. It is reported that on many models of HyperX headsets mic does not work....
technewstoday.com
Fix: Video DXGKRNL Fatal Error (0x00000113) in Windows
VIDEO_DXGKRNL_FATAL_ERROR or Video DirectX Graphics Kernel Fatal Error means that the system has run into a critical video/graphic-related error that has stopped the entire OS process, resulting in a Blue Screen of Death. But what exactly caused the video_dxgkrnl_fatal_error BSOD? Several graphics-related errors could result in this specific BSOD. It...
