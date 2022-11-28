Read full article on original website
How to use ViVeTool on Windows 11
ViVeTool is an open-source command line utility to get access to new APIs or I say hidden features of Windows 11 builds before their public release. And, in this post, we will show you how to use ViVeTool on Windows 11. With some simple commands, this tool lets you unlock or force enable features that are either hidden or under controlled roll-outs. These are experimental features that need more testing until being rolled out publicly. But users can take the help of this utility to activate features such as the Taskbar Search button, Task Manager option in the taskbar context menu, and more.
6 Ways to Fix Drive Is Not Accessible “Access denied” in Windows 11
“Access denied” error occurs when users try to access the contents of a drive or volume in the device. This essentially stops users from reading, writing, or making modifications to the data inside the affected disk. The error occurs when there is any logical error on the drive or...
How to Fix “Adobe Flash Player is No Longer Supported” Error
If you’ve recently tried to access Adobe flash content, you have surely gotten the “Adobe flash player is no longer supported” error. It is because Adobe flash was deprecated in 2017 and officially shut down in 2020. However, there is a simple workaround to fixing this issue....
How to Fix “No DP Signal From Your Device” Error?
DisplayPort is the new standard to transfer video signals from your PC and other sources to a monitor. With the better bandwidth and color accuracy of DisplayPort, most PCs have started providing the provision to use the DP cables and ports. However, the use of DisplayPort is not without any...
New Windows 11 preview build adds more search button options to the Taskbar
After a week off, Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel! Today's build is 25252, and features updates to the search icon on the Taskbar, introducing new options for users to switch between via the Windows Settings app
Windows Mail App Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
If you are a Windows user, there’s a good chance that you use its built-in app Windows Mail to manage your email messages. Along with sending or receiving messages, the app even lets you add several other email services like Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, etc. While the app is...
How to Create System Image Backup on Windows (Step-By-Step Guide)
Whether moving Windows to another drive or simply trying to back it up, the built-in System Image utility is an ideal option. System Image is an exact copy of your Windows drive containing everything from your PC’s file structure to the entire operating system. Thus, when you back it up on an external drive, you can quickly recover the content when the computer fails or gets corrupted.
How to Enable Ultimate Performance Mode on Windows
Windows has provided us with several power plan settings depending on how you use the PC. Most of us are familiar with the Balanced and Power saver mode. However, there is a third option named Ultimate Performance mode. Ultimate Performance mode allows the system to use maximum hardware resources, usually...
Text is pixelated or not displaying properly in Windows 11/0
Some users are facing a weird display issue, where the Text is pixelated or is not displaying properly. According to some, the issue occurred after an update. In this post, we are going to talk about this in detail and see what you need to do if the font is pixelated or blurry on your Windows computer.
9 Ways to Fix “Unidentified Network” or No Internet in Windows
The “Unidentified Network No Internet Access” error occurs due to both hardware and software-end causes. A bad network controller on your PC, the router, or any components in between the two can cause this connection problem. If you’re only facing the problem on one connection (Wi-Fi or Ethernet),...
How to Fix “No SIM Card Detected” Error on iPhone or Android?
Subscriber identity module or SIM contains unique identification information called IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) that identifies users on any network. When you insert a SIM card, your mobile reads the chip and quickly verifies the IMSI. Once the verification is complete, your mobile detects the SIM and connects to the network carrier.
Fix: Adobe Photoshop Scratch Disk Full
Adobe Photoshop uses Scratch Disks as a temporary memory for storing your documents and history panels. But, when the disk reaches its storage limit, you will come across “Scratch Disk Full” error messages. As a result, you may have trouble launching the app or loading PSD files. Usually,...
Orange Pi OS arrives to offer Android, Linux and Windows application support for SBCs
While Shenzhen Xunlong Software has released numerous Orange Pi-branded single-board computers (SBCs) over the years, such as the Orange Pi 5 and the Orange Pi 800. However, the company relied on third-party operating systems like Debian and Ubuntu rather than a first-party alternative. Shenzhen Xunlong Software has sought to change this with Orange Pi OS, which ships first in the Orange Pi 5 and is already available to download for the Orange Pi 800.
How to Create Multiple Virtual Desktops on Windows
Let’s be honest – not everyone can afford a multi-monitor setup. But what if we tell you it’s possible to own an infinite number of desktops without having to spend a single penny?. Well, the exact terminology we are referring to here is ‘virtual desktop’. Basically, this...
VMware causes Blue Screen on Windows 11/10
Turn off Hyper-V Disable other virtual machines. To know more about these steps, continue reading. It is probably the very first thing you need to check. There could be times when VMware might fail to make your virtual machine up and running due to a glitch or bug. If you have recently updated your VMware app, it might come with a bug that could cause the aforementioned issue.
Windows 11 gets a VPN Status Indicator
Windows 11 is all set to get a VPN Status Indicator in its system tray, allowing users to connect or download files anonymously and without the revelation of their home or IP address. Therefore, all those using VPN services to browse websites, stream movies and download files can look at their network and proceed only when it shows a sign.
Microsoft Store Not Opening? Here’s How to Fix it
Microsoft store houses thousands of applications for users to instantly download and use to their needs. Although a very convenient app, it may sometimes refuse to open at all. This may happen due to various scenarios. One of the common causes is a slow internet connection. The date and time...
Hyperx Mic Not Working? Here’s How To Fix It
Surround sound, detachable microphone, support for multiple consoles, and many other features distinguish HyperX headsets. These headsets have an undeniably high build quality. However, users also have complaints about issues with the microphones on these Headsets. It is reported that on many models of HyperX headsets mic does not work....
How to Spot a Fake Android App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
Apple tests iPhone bug-fix system that doesn’t require full iOS updates
A second round of ‘Rapid Security Response’ bug patches for the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 betas were seeded to developers and other beta testers on Monday. At this point, Apple is testing the system for distributing these by releasing them for beta versions of the operating systems.
