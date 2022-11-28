Read full article on original website
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
The Windows Club
How to use ViVeTool on Windows 11
ViVeTool is an open-source command line utility to get access to new APIs or I say hidden features of Windows 11 builds before their public release. And, in this post, we will show you how to use ViVeTool on Windows 11. With some simple commands, this tool lets you unlock or force enable features that are either hidden or under controlled roll-outs. These are experimental features that need more testing until being rolled out publicly. But users can take the help of this utility to activate features such as the Taskbar Search button, Task Manager option in the taskbar context menu, and more.
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix Drive Is Not Accessible “Access denied” in Windows 11
“Access denied” error occurs when users try to access the contents of a drive or volume in the device. This essentially stops users from reading, writing, or making modifications to the data inside the affected disk. The error occurs when there is any logical error on the drive or...
New Windows 11 preview build adds more search button options to the Taskbar
After a week off, Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel! Today's build is 25252, and features updates to the search icon on the Taskbar, introducing new options for users to switch between via the Windows Settings app
How to create a new Gmail account
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. You can't make it in life without an email account. While there are plenty of free email services, Gmail rules the roost. As a free service that comes with every Google account, Gmail not only offers advanced search filters, but a number of other innovative features that people love.
technewstoday.com
Mouse Keeps Freezing on Windows? How to Fix it
Mouse cursor freezing indicates a problem with the driver or the software side of the peripheral. This problem affects not only the mouse but also the touchpads on laptops. This problem could be caused by connectivity issues, such as a faulty wire or a dead battery. If the mouse settings are misconfigured, this can also cause the mouse to freeze. This is very likely if you are using a mouse control software.
technewstoday.com
Fix: Your PC Can’t Project to Another Screen Try Reinstalling the Driver or Using a Different Video Card
Using a second screen or an external monitor to perform multiple tasks on our system has become a norm. It has not only provided us with a bigger view but also made our work much easier and more efficient. However, it can sometimes be difficult to connect a second monitor...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No DP Signal From Your Device” Error?
DisplayPort is the new standard to transfer video signals from your PC and other sources to a monitor. With the better bandwidth and color accuracy of DisplayPort, most PCs have started providing the provision to use the DP cables and ports. However, the use of DisplayPort is not without any...
CNET
WhatsApp Now Lets You Send Notes to Yourself: How to Get Started
WhatsApp is adding the ability to let you send texts to yourself, which can be particularly helpful for saving a quick link or jotting down reminders for later. It's a feature that is available in other texting apps, such as Signal or in Slack, and provides another method of organizing for anyone that spends much of their time using the chat app anyway.
technewstoday.com
How to Empty Trash on Android
When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
technewstoday.com
Hyperx Mic Not Working? Here’s How To Fix It
Surround sound, detachable microphone, support for multiple consoles, and many other features distinguish HyperX headsets. These headsets have an undeniably high build quality. However, users also have complaints about issues with the microphones on these Headsets. It is reported that on many models of HyperX headsets mic does not work....
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No SIM Card Detected” Error on iPhone or Android?
Subscriber identity module or SIM contains unique identification information called IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) that identifies users on any network. When you insert a SIM card, your mobile reads the chip and quickly verifies the IMSI. Once the verification is complete, your mobile detects the SIM and connects to the network carrier.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable Ultimate Performance Mode on Windows
Windows has provided us with several power plan settings depending on how you use the PC. Most of us are familiar with the Balanced and Power saver mode. However, there is a third option named Ultimate Performance mode. Ultimate Performance mode allows the system to use maximum hardware resources, usually...
WhatsApp's new feature lets you connect to an Android tablet with the same account
Multi-device support on WhatsApp has expanded from WhatsApp desktop clients to Android tablets.
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix “Unidentified Network” or No Internet in Windows
The “Unidentified Network No Internet Access” error occurs due to both hardware and software-end causes. A bad network controller on your PC, the router, or any components in between the two can cause this connection problem. If you’re only facing the problem on one connection (Wi-Fi or Ethernet),...
technewstoday.com
Fix: Microsoft Windows Search Indexer High CPU
When you are searching for something on your Windows PC, Search Indexer is what makes the searching process faster and quicker. But it can be problematic when this service consumes a higher CPU and makes the entire computer sluggish. While we cannot overlook the fact that the CPU usage may...
notebookcheck.net
Orange Pi OS arrives to offer Android, Linux and Windows application support for SBCs
While Shenzhen Xunlong Software has released numerous Orange Pi-branded single-board computers (SBCs) over the years, such as the Orange Pi 5 and the Orange Pi 800. However, the company relied on third-party operating systems like Debian and Ubuntu rather than a first-party alternative. Shenzhen Xunlong Software has sought to change this with Orange Pi OS, which ships first in the Orange Pi 5 and is already available to download for the Orange Pi 800.
technewstoday.com
How to Create Multiple Virtual Desktops on Windows
Let’s be honest – not everyone can afford a multi-monitor setup. But what if we tell you it’s possible to own an infinite number of desktops without having to spend a single penny?. Well, the exact terminology we are referring to here is ‘virtual desktop’. Basically, this...
