How to Fix NVIDIA Installer Failed Error?
If you use an NVIDIA graphics card, you may be familiar with the process of installing its driver. You will need to download the executable driver file and install it separately. If the installation is successful, the PC will automatically use the graphics card to display. However, the installation process...
Outlook Search Not Working on Mac? Here’s How to Fix It
The inbuilt search feature of Microsoft Outlook lets you search for and filter out messages on your Outlook account. Once you see the related information on the window, you can then proceed to view or modify it as per your interest. However, sometimes this outlook search feature displays a “No...
Microsoft Store Not Opening? Here’s How to Fix it
Microsoft store houses thousands of applications for users to instantly download and use to their needs. Although a very convenient app, it may sometimes refuse to open at all. This may happen due to various scenarios. One of the common causes is a slow internet connection. The date and time...
Teams Calendar not Showing? Here’s How to Fix It
The Calendar view in the Microsoft Teams application is essential to perform various functions, including hosting and scheduling meetings. Some of the users have recently reported calendar missing in the desktop application of MS Teams. Although this issue could result from a fluctuating internet, there could be more severe problems behind this error.
6 Ways to Fix Drive Is Not Accessible “Access denied” in Windows 11
“Access denied” error occurs when users try to access the contents of a drive or volume in the device. This essentially stops users from reading, writing, or making modifications to the data inside the affected disk. The error occurs when there is any logical error on the drive or...
iPhone Battery Drains Overnight? Try These Fixes
Depending upon the usage, the iPhone battery should generally last around 8 to 15 hours on average. But if your iPhone battery consumes more power than usual or drains overnight, it may not always indicate a battery failure. iPhone users often complain of surprisingly reduced battery percentage levels throughout the...
How to Fix “No DP Signal From Your Device” Error?
DisplayPort is the new standard to transfer video signals from your PC and other sources to a monitor. With the better bandwidth and color accuracy of DisplayPort, most PCs have started providing the provision to use the DP cables and ports. However, the use of DisplayPort is not without any...
I got iMessage working on my Android phone — here's how to do it
Thanks to BlueBubbles and a macOS virtual machine, I have a functioning iMessage system on Android and PC. It took a long time to get working, but it’s worth it.
When I Discovered Ctrl+Shift+T, My Work Life Completely Changed
I can't be the only one who routinely clicks the "X" on a Chrome browser tab when I only meant to switch to it. Maybe my mouse cursor speed isn't calibrated properly, or maybe I'm just too click-happy. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that Ctrl+Shift+T has my back.
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
7 Ways to Fix ‘Thread Stuck in Device Driver’ BSOD Error in Windows
The “THREAD STUCK IN DEVICE DRIVER” error occurs when a device driver process or thread gets stuck in a spinlock. This Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error may also show the bugcheck stop code 0x000000EA. It usually occurs due to issues with the graphics card or graphics card...
Mouse Keeps Freezing on Windows? How to Fix it
Mouse cursor freezing indicates a problem with the driver or the software side of the peripheral. This problem affects not only the mouse but also the touchpads on laptops. This problem could be caused by connectivity issues, such as a faulty wire or a dead battery. If the mouse settings are misconfigured, this can also cause the mouse to freeze. This is very likely if you are using a mouse control software.
How to Fix “Adobe Flash Player is No Longer Supported” Error
If you’ve recently tried to access Adobe flash content, you have surely gotten the “Adobe flash player is no longer supported” error. It is because Adobe flash was deprecated in 2017 and officially shut down in 2020. However, there is a simple workaround to fixing this issue....
How to Disable Background Apps on Windows
Many applications on Windows have got permission to run in the background. Such apps consume a lot of system resources like CPU and memory, or even battery if you’re using a laptop. Conversely, disabling unnecessary apps from running in your background would help you preserve the extensively utilized resources...
Windows 11 gets a much-awaited fix for gaming bug
Windows 11 has been plagued by a bug in its 22H2 update that affects some users, causing stuttering in games, and leading Microsoft to block the upgrade for those people – but the good news is that a fix has now been implemented by the software giant. The solution...
How to Create System Image Backup on Windows (Step-By-Step Guide)
Whether moving Windows to another drive or simply trying to back it up, the built-in System Image utility is an ideal option. System Image is an exact copy of your Windows drive containing everything from your PC’s file structure to the entire operating system. Thus, when you back it up on an external drive, you can quickly recover the content when the computer fails or gets corrupted.
Windows Mail App Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
If you are a Windows user, there’s a good chance that you use its built-in app Windows Mail to manage your email messages. Along with sending or receiving messages, the app even lets you add several other email services like Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, etc. While the app is...
BLESS IT.... If your iPhone won't turn on or is frozen!
BLESS IT.... If your iPhone won't turn on or is frozen!
How to Fix “No SIM Card Detected” Error on iPhone or Android?
Subscriber identity module or SIM contains unique identification information called IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) that identifies users on any network. When you insert a SIM card, your mobile reads the chip and quickly verifies the IMSI. Once the verification is complete, your mobile detects the SIM and connects to the network carrier.
Fix: Video DXGKRNL Fatal Error (0x00000113) in Windows
VIDEO_DXGKRNL_FATAL_ERROR or Video DirectX Graphics Kernel Fatal Error means that the system has run into a critical video/graphic-related error that has stopped the entire OS process, resulting in a Blue Screen of Death. But what exactly caused the video_dxgkrnl_fatal_error BSOD? Several graphics-related errors could result in this specific BSOD. It...
