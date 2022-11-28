Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Photos may no longer come with free infinite storage, but the service is still one of the best cloud storage options if you want a central place for your pictures that also takes care of all the organizational overhead for you. With that change in mind, you may want to delete photos permanently as fast as possible to free up space or to get rid of embarrassing shots without any way to recover them.

