ViVeTool is an open-source command line utility to get access to new APIs or I say hidden features of Windows 11 builds before their public release. And, in this post, we will show you how to use ViVeTool on Windows 11. With some simple commands, this tool lets you unlock or force enable features that are either hidden or under controlled roll-outs. These are experimental features that need more testing until being rolled out publicly. But users can take the help of this utility to activate features such as the Taskbar Search button, Task Manager option in the taskbar context menu, and more.

20 DAYS AGO