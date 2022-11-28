Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
Microsoft Photos Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
Microsoft Photos is one of the most used photo viewing applications in Windows. It is very easy to use, and many Windows users use it as their default application for viewing images. However, even this simple app can run into errors and stop working. This error was first reported on...
CNET
How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone
You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
technewstoday.com
Teams Calendar not Showing? Here’s How to Fix It
The Calendar view in the Microsoft Teams application is essential to perform various functions, including hosting and scheduling meetings. Some of the users have recently reported calendar missing in the desktop application of MS Teams. Although this issue could result from a fluctuating internet, there could be more severe problems behind this error.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
The Windows Club
How to use ViVeTool on Windows 11
ViVeTool is an open-source command line utility to get access to new APIs or I say hidden features of Windows 11 builds before their public release. And, in this post, we will show you how to use ViVeTool on Windows 11. With some simple commands, this tool lets you unlock or force enable features that are either hidden or under controlled roll-outs. These are experimental features that need more testing until being rolled out publicly. But users can take the help of this utility to activate features such as the Taskbar Search button, Task Manager option in the taskbar context menu, and more.
WhatsApp giving millions of devices access to new feature that will change how you text forever
WHATSAPP polls are available on iPhone and Android right now – but they're not stopping there. The popular chat app is working on delivering polls to millions more devices in a future update. Polls for WhatsApp chats began rolling out to the world earlier this month. But there was...
Firefox avoids the cloud for its privacy-friendly translation service
In context: Most translation services rely on remote servers and cloud-hosted AI frameworks to work their magic, while turning one language into another. Firefox Translations goes the opposite way, offering something "cloud-free" to privacy-aware netizens. Even though Firefox isn't as popular as it once was, you can still count on...
3 iPhone Mistakes You Should Never Make If You Want A Faster iPhone Or Longer Battery Life, According To Experts
Is your iPhone running at what seems like a snail’s pace? It may be time to take matters into your own hands. A slow iPhone or an iPhone battery that takes forever to charge are frustrating tech problems to have, but they aren’t entirely without solutions. Natalie Boese, a digital organization expert, two-time best-selling author, and founder of Natmac Consulting, offers three iPhone mistakes that you should never make if you want a faster iPhone or longer battery life. And stick around for additional tips on how to preserve a longer battery life for the best user experience possible.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No DP Signal From Your Device” Error?
DisplayPort is the new standard to transfer video signals from your PC and other sources to a monitor. With the better bandwidth and color accuracy of DisplayPort, most PCs have started providing the provision to use the DP cables and ports. However, the use of DisplayPort is not without any...
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix NVIDIA Installer Failed Error?
If you use an NVIDIA graphics card, you may be familiar with the process of installing its driver. You will need to download the executable driver file and install it separately. If the installation is successful, the PC will automatically use the graphics card to display. However, the installation process...
hackernoon.com
Deploy Like Vercel and Netlify with Cloud Run: Live, Preview, and Modern Workflow
☁️ We'll learn how to deploy on Google Cloud Run. ✨ We'll learn how to design and implement a modern workflow with GitHub Actions. 🤿 We'll see code snippets of real-world workflows. If you want to learn how to deploy like Vercel or Netlify with Google Cloud, this...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Adobe Flash Player is No Longer Supported” Error
If you’ve recently tried to access Adobe flash content, you have surely gotten the “Adobe flash player is no longer supported” error. It is because Adobe flash was deprecated in 2017 and officially shut down in 2020. However, there is a simple workaround to fixing this issue....
technewstoday.com
Windows Mail App Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
If you are a Windows user, there’s a good chance that you use its built-in app Windows Mail to manage your email messages. Along with sending or receiving messages, the app even lets you add several other email services like Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, etc. While the app is...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix Drive Is Not Accessible “Access denied” in Windows 11
“Access denied” error occurs when users try to access the contents of a drive or volume in the device. This essentially stops users from reading, writing, or making modifications to the data inside the affected disk. The error occurs when there is any logical error on the drive or...
technewstoday.com
How to Empty Trash on Android
When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
CNET
Accidentally Send an Email on iOS 16? Here's How You Can Recall It
You've just sent an email, but it was a mistake. Maybe you sent it to the wrong person or forgot to add an important attachment. Or there might be a major grammatical error, which you desperately need to fix. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back in your inbox -- and away from the recipient.
Gizmodo
OnePlus Attempts to One-Up Google By Committing to Four Years of Android Software Updates
OnePlus? More like Android update! Beginning next year, OnePlus says it will offer an additional year of OxygenOS updates to its smartphones, which beats out Google’s current offering of only three years for its Pixel phones. OnePlus announced the change at an event in London, where it also revealed...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No SIM Card Detected” Error on iPhone or Android?
Subscriber identity module or SIM contains unique identification information called IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) that identifies users on any network. When you insert a SIM card, your mobile reads the chip and quickly verifies the IMSI. Once the verification is complete, your mobile detects the SIM and connects to the network carrier.
