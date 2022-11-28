Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "IPv4/IPv6 No Internet Access" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. An IPv4 or IPv6 address helps identify and connect other devices on a network. However, if you encounter the "No Internet Access" error while using IPv4 or IPv6, it's likely that your internet connection is not working properly.
technewstoday.com
7 Ways to Fix ‘Thread Stuck in Device Driver’ BSOD Error in Windows
The “THREAD STUCK IN DEVICE DRIVER” error occurs when a device driver process or thread gets stuck in a spinlock. This Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error may also show the bugcheck stop code 0x000000EA. It usually occurs due to issues with the graphics card or graphics card...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Some of Your Accounts Require Attention” Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Using the same Microsoft account across multiple devices is a simple way to keep your preferences in sync. However, you may encounter the “Some of your accounts require attention” error.
makeuseof.com
Unable to Install the Microsoft PC Manager on Windows? Try These 7 Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Microsoft PC Manager is a maintenance app that lets you optimize your system performance. It offers superfast malware removal, a one-click speed boost, and a full computer security check. At the time of writing, the app is in open beta. Therefore, it's very common to face issues with it.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
technewstoday.com
Fix: Adobe Photoshop Scratch Disk Full
Adobe Photoshop uses Scratch Disks as a temporary memory for storing your documents and history panels. But, when the disk reaches its storage limit, you will come across “Scratch Disk Full” error messages. As a result, you may have trouble launching the app or loading PSD files. Usually,...
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix "A Profile Error Occured" in Google Chrome for Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome is undoubtedly the best browser available for Windows. But sometimes, it can run into problems that make the browser unusable. Among the many issues you may face with Chrome, one infuriating problem is the "Profile error occurred" issue.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix if Updates and Settings not Opening in Windows
Users frequently use Windows Settings to administer system configurations and to perform system updates. However, if this app doesn’t launch, managing Windows’ overall operations may become very challenging. The Update and settings on windows can fail to launch primarily because of some bugs in the Operating system. The...
technewstoday.com
Network Reset Not Working? Try These Fixes
A Network Reset is a common and convenient solution when facing networking issues on Windows. While it does generally help, sometimes it can also lead to more problems due to its automated nature. In some cases, running the Network Reset utility might not have any effect at all. In other...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No DP Signal From Your Device” Error?
DisplayPort is the new standard to transfer video signals from your PC and other sources to a monitor. With the better bandwidth and color accuracy of DisplayPort, most PCs have started providing the provision to use the DP cables and ports. However, the use of DisplayPort is not without any...
The Windows Club
Text is pixelated or not displaying properly in Windows 11/0
Some users are facing a weird display issue, where the Text is pixelated or is not displaying properly. According to some, the issue occurred after an update. In this post, we are going to talk about this in detail and see what you need to do if the font is pixelated or blurry on your Windows computer.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No SIM Card Detected” Error on iPhone or Android?
Subscriber identity module or SIM contains unique identification information called IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) that identifies users on any network. When you insert a SIM card, your mobile reads the chip and quickly verifies the IMSI. Once the verification is complete, your mobile detects the SIM and connects to the network carrier.
CNET
Unlock Your Computer's Hidden List of Wi-Fi Passwords
The first time you set up your home Wi-Fi network, you connect all of your devices to the internet, like your phone and laptop, and then probably never really think about your password. That is, until a friend or family member comes over and wants to hop on your internet.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable Ultimate Performance Mode on Windows
Windows has provided us with several power plan settings depending on how you use the PC. Most of us are familiar with the Balanced and Power saver mode. However, there is a third option named Ultimate Performance mode. Ultimate Performance mode allows the system to use maximum hardware resources, usually...
makeuseof.com
How to Check Successful or Failed Login Attempts on Your Windows Computer
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows lets you create multiple user accounts to let multiple users use a single computer. But what if you suspect someone to have accessed your PC or user account without your knowledge?
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix “Unidentified Network” or No Internet in Windows
The “Unidentified Network No Internet Access” error occurs due to both hardware and software-end causes. A bad network controller on your PC, the router, or any components in between the two can cause this connection problem. If you’re only facing the problem on one connection (Wi-Fi or Ethernet),...
Get a Bundle of Premium Windows or Mac Apps, Including MS Office, for $60
Our best app bundles are on sale for Cyber Monday.
TechRadar
Windows 11 gets a much-awaited fix for gaming bug
Windows 11 has been plagued by a bug in its 22H2 update that affects some users, causing stuttering in games, and leading Microsoft to block the upgrade for those people – but the good news is that a fix has now been implemented by the software giant. The solution...
The Windows Club
VMware causes Blue Screen on Windows 11/10
Turn off Hyper-V Disable other virtual machines. To know more about these steps, continue reading. It is probably the very first thing you need to check. There could be times when VMware might fail to make your virtual machine up and running due to a glitch or bug. If you have recently updated your VMware app, it might come with a bug that could cause the aforementioned issue.
technewstoday.com
Fix: Microsoft Windows Search Indexer High CPU
When you are searching for something on your Windows PC, Search Indexer is what makes the searching process faster and quicker. But it can be problematic when this service consumes a higher CPU and makes the entire computer sluggish. While we cannot overlook the fact that the CPU usage may...
Comments / 0