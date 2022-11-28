ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Huobi Partners With Tron To Launch First National Token Dominica Coin (DMC)

Justin Sun, crypto mogul and founder of the Tron blockchain, has scored another coup. Sun announced a few hours ago that crypto exchange Huobi Global has teamed up with the Tron DAO and DMC Labs to jointly launch the world’s first national token, the Dominica Coin (DMC). Remarkably, the...
bitcoinist.com

POLYGON AND QUANT ARE ON THE SLIDE, WHILE SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) PRESALE IS RISING

Despite small price gains in the last 24 hours, the future for Polygon (MATIC) and Quant (QNT) remains bearish. The two coins have had a rough year, which is far from over. Snowfall Protocol (SNW), on the other hand, looks greener than ever as it approaches the end of yet another successful presale round. Investor confidence has also increased significantly in the last week, indicating an even brighter future for the protocol. Here’s a breakdown of how MATIC, QNT, and SNW are performing.
bitcoinist.com

The Crypto Site OLE777 is ready to launch it’s mega offers for Football World Cup 2022

The Football World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off on November 18, 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar and it has brought you an opportunity to win amazing bonuses at Ole777. You can claim the bonuses all at once. The event starts from November 18, 2022 at 00:00:00 hours and ends on December 18, 2022 at 23:59:59.
bitcoinist.com

Ripple Releases AMM DevNet, Unlocks Huge DeFi And XRP Liquidity Potential

Ripple has announced that it has implemented the long-awaited automated market maker (AMM) feature in a devnet yesterday. Earlier this year, the RippleX team proposed the technical specification for XLS-30d. This is a protocol-native AMM that is integrated into the order book-based DEX on the XRP Ledger. Developers can now...
bitcoinist.com

Tiantian Kullander, Co-Founder Of $3 Billion Crypto Company, Dies At 30

The crypto industry now mourns the untimely death of Tiantian Kullander, the young and brilliant and visionary mind behind the Amber Group, a cryptocurrency company that achieved a milestone earlier this year after being valued at $3 billion. Kullander, who was fondly called “TT” by his peers and those that...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] now has $7 million in native tokens, but…

The Cardano blockchain has already passed a significant milestone with seven million native tokens. Data from the pool.pm showed that 7,055,456 native assets have now been created on the Cardano blockchain using 65,652 different minting policies. The blockchain reached the six million native asset milestone in September. In terms of...
cryptoglobe.com

Gnosis CEO Explains Why $WETH Will NEVER Lose Its 1:1 Peg to $ETH

On 27 November 2022, Martin Köppelmann, Co-Founder and CEO of Gnosis, and independent Ethereum educator and consultant Anthony Sassano explained what Wrapped Ether is ($WETH) and why it is not in danger of losing its 1:1 peg to Ethereum ($ETH). Here is how Binance Academy explains Wrapped Ether ($WETH):
bitcoinist.com

Begin 2023 With These Three Must-Have Cryptocurrencies: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Cosmos

Cryptocurrencies have been at the forefront of a financial inclusion trend that has given the average investor greater control and the potential for higher profits. Cryptocurrencies, which use blockchain technology to operate, can also be credited with popularizing the notion of decentralized finance, which promotes financial services with little interference from third-party organizations.
HackerNoon

A Look at the Laqira Protocol: An NFT and Metaverse Platform

Laqira Protocol is a blockchain-based platform aiming to create an ecosystem that covers multiple crypto and blockchain services. First, let's look at the platform and how it works. What is Laqira?. Laqira Protocol is a platform that aims to build a metaverse network comprising various decentralized applications (dapps). The ecosystem...

