dailyhodl.com
Alameda Research Withdrew $204,000,000 in Crypto From FTX.US Days Before Collapse: Analytics Firm Arkham
Analytics firm Arkham Intelligence is unveiling the financial tracks of FTX’s sister company Alameda Research days before the now-defunct crypto exchange filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Arkham says the trading firm withdrew $204 million worth of crypto from FTX.US, the US arm of FTX after November 6th. “Arkham analyzed...
bitcoinist.com
Huobi Partners With Tron To Launch First National Token Dominica Coin (DMC)
Justin Sun, crypto mogul and founder of the Tron blockchain, has scored another coup. Sun announced a few hours ago that crypto exchange Huobi Global has teamed up with the Tron DAO and DMC Labs to jointly launch the world’s first national token, the Dominica Coin (DMC). Remarkably, the...
bitcoinist.com
POLYGON AND QUANT ARE ON THE SLIDE, WHILE SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) PRESALE IS RISING
Despite small price gains in the last 24 hours, the future for Polygon (MATIC) and Quant (QNT) remains bearish. The two coins have had a rough year, which is far from over. Snowfall Protocol (SNW), on the other hand, looks greener than ever as it approaches the end of yet another successful presale round. Investor confidence has also increased significantly in the last week, indicating an even brighter future for the protocol. Here’s a breakdown of how MATIC, QNT, and SNW are performing.
bitcoinist.com
The Crypto Site OLE777 is ready to launch it’s mega offers for Football World Cup 2022
The Football World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off on November 18, 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar and it has brought you an opportunity to win amazing bonuses at Ole777. You can claim the bonuses all at once. The event starts from November 18, 2022 at 00:00:00 hours and ends on December 18, 2022 at 23:59:59.
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Releases AMM DevNet, Unlocks Huge DeFi And XRP Liquidity Potential
Ripple has announced that it has implemented the long-awaited automated market maker (AMM) feature in a devnet yesterday. Earlier this year, the RippleX team proposed the technical specification for XLS-30d. This is a protocol-native AMM that is integrated into the order book-based DEX on the XRP Ledger. Developers can now...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
bitcoinist.com
Tiantian Kullander, Co-Founder Of $3 Billion Crypto Company, Dies At 30
The crypto industry now mourns the untimely death of Tiantian Kullander, the young and brilliant and visionary mind behind the Amber Group, a cryptocurrency company that achieved a milestone earlier this year after being valued at $3 billion. Kullander, who was fondly called “TT” by his peers and those that...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
An executive at an FTX affiliate threw up when he learnt of the crypto exchange's impending collapse, report says
FTX Digital Markets' co-CEO threw up when he learnt of FTX's problems, sources told the WSJ. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday. Subsidiary FDM filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection Tuesday. Other staff say they learned about FTX's collapse through Twitter and the media rather than via the company. The co-CEO...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] now has $7 million in native tokens, but…
The Cardano blockchain has already passed a significant milestone with seven million native tokens. Data from the pool.pm showed that 7,055,456 native assets have now been created on the Cardano blockchain using 65,652 different minting policies. The blockchain reached the six million native asset milestone in September. In terms of...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
cryptoglobe.com
Gnosis CEO Explains Why $WETH Will NEVER Lose Its 1:1 Peg to $ETH
On 27 November 2022, Martin Köppelmann, Co-Founder and CEO of Gnosis, and independent Ethereum educator and consultant Anthony Sassano explained what Wrapped Ether is ($WETH) and why it is not in danger of losing its 1:1 peg to Ethereum ($ETH). Here is how Binance Academy explains Wrapped Ether ($WETH):
Kraken, the 3rd-largest digital assets exchange, is laying off 30% of its staff as crypto winter deepens
Kraken is laying off 1,100 of its employees, the company said in a blog post Wednesday. The news comes at a difficult time for the industry, as bankruptcies mount and crypto prices languish. A Kraken spokesperson told Insider that the company had "no material exposure" to FTX. Kraken, the third-largest...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Might 10X after raising $1 Million in ongoing Presale – Can the Staking Project list on KuCoin and Huobi?
Cryptocurrencies have emerged as the most sought-after asset class to earn huge gains in the recent past. This is because their prices are sometimes highly volatile and tend to fluctuate rapidly. This allows investors to earn quick profits by investing in them. Oryen Network is a new decentralized finance (DeFi)...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
bitcoinist.com
Begin 2023 With These Three Must-Have Cryptocurrencies: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Cosmos
Cryptocurrencies have been at the forefront of a financial inclusion trend that has given the average investor greater control and the potential for higher profits. Cryptocurrencies, which use blockchain technology to operate, can also be credited with popularizing the notion of decentralized finance, which promotes financial services with little interference from third-party organizations.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Big Rally for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Catalyst Coming in Two Weeks
The crypto strategist who called the end of last year’s Bitcoin (BTC) bull market is predicting a surge for an Ethereum-based altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 657,500 Twitter followers that the technicals and fundamentals are aligning for decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK).
kitco.com
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
A Look at the Laqira Protocol: An NFT and Metaverse Platform
Laqira Protocol is a blockchain-based platform aiming to create an ecosystem that covers multiple crypto and blockchain services. First, let's look at the platform and how it works. What is Laqira?. Laqira Protocol is a platform that aims to build a metaverse network comprising various decentralized applications (dapps). The ecosystem...
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum, Polygon and Two Additional Assets
An algorithm with a reputation for outperforming the crypto markets is showing a preference for Ethereum (ETH) and three other large-cap digital assets amid uncertain trading conditions. Each week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments to create a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
