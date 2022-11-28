Read full article on original website
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Top hospitals targeted by nurse strikes
A host of leading hospitals will be affected in next month's nurse strikes, the Royal College of Nursing says. They include Great Ormond Street and Alder Hey children's hospitals and leading cancer centres. Overall, around a quarter of hospitals and community services in England and nearly all those in Northern...
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
This Woman Quit Her Corporate Job And Pretended To Go Work Every Day While Living With Her Parents (Suit And All)
"I was living at home, so I pretended to go to work every day. I'd put on a suit and take the bus into the city."
‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
Covid blood-thinner drug treatment dangerous and does not work – study
UK government-backed Heal-Covid trial finds Apixaban can cause dangerous bleeding and does not improve prognosis
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Fall in Scottish GP numbers hugely worrying, BMA says
A 3% fall in the number of full-time GPs in Scotland is "hugely worrying" according to the BMA, as capacity dips to its lowest level since 2009. It comes amid a looming winter NHS crisis which the health secretary has warned could be the worst on record. A GP workforce...
Accused’s nursing colleagues deny administering insulin to baby boy
Three nurses have denied they gave insulin to a baby boy allegedly poisoned by their colleague Lucy Letby, a court has heard.Each gave evidence on Wednesday about their involvement in the care of the premature-born twin at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.Nurses Shelley Tomlins, Sophie Ellis and Belinda Williamson were on duty in August 2015 in the days that followed the infant’s birth.It is the Crown’s case that Letby, 32, attempted to murder the youngster, referred to as Child F, by intentionally administering insulin shortly after midnight on August 4 2015.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have heard Child...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
Birmingham QE trainee doctor belittled at work, inquest told
A trainee doctor who took her own life told paramedics shortly before she died not to transport her to the hospital where she worked, an inquest heard. It emerged in proceedings that Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), had told her parents she had been belittled by consultants there.
‘Staying here is intolerable’: the truth about asylum seeker hotels
Ali, who has been trapped in a hotel for nearly 500 days, tells of his frustration and his desire to contribute to society
Urgent surgery ‘may be postponed’ by nurses’ strikes, say NHS bosses
Trusts may also have to suspend chemotherapy, kidney dialysis and other key elements of healthcare
Forty-hour ambulance waits as NHS delays worsen
More than 10,000 ambulances a week are caught in queues of at least an hour outside accident-and-emergency units in England, a BBC News analysis shows. The total - the highest since records began, in 2010 - means one in eight crews faced delays on this scale by mid-November. Paramedics warned...
Family claim Rotherham Hospital delays led to death of boy
A five-year-old boy who died after being sent home from a hospital could have been saved if he was treated earlier, his family has claimed. Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle said he had "begged" staff at Rotherham Hospital to treat his nephew's severe throat infection with intravenous antibiotics. He said he...
