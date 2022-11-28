Read full article on original website
Putin Too 'Scared' To Order Nuclear Strike, Leaked FSB Letters Reveal
Putin's fear of death will ultimately prevent him from pushing the "red button," an FSB whistleblower wrote in an email shared with Newsweek.
Russia’s next target? Why the West can’t allow Putin to seize Moldova
As the Ukraine War grinds on and Russia remains on the back foot, the Kremlin seeks to stir trouble elsewhere. Moldova once again is near the center of high geopolitics: Moscow seeks to drag the country back into its orbit and, once it completes its war in Ukraine, to absorb it into a renewed Soviet empire.
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Asked for It: Israel Abstains on Anti-Russian Resolution, Putin Welcomes Netanyahu’s Return
Israel abstained Monday night in a vote on a UN General Assembly resolution calling for reparations to Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The vote may have avenged Kiev’s support for the decision last Friday at the same forum to ask the International Court of Justice in The Hague to examine the “Israeli occupation.”
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
'They kill him slowly': Russian dissident Navalny endures brutal conditions in penal colony
He may be one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s toughest critics and the leader of a political resistance movement that presented the Kremlin with its first genuine threat in decades, but locked away in solitary confinement in a remote penal colony, dissident Alexei Navalny simply craves a pair of winter boots.
Sand Hills Express
A Ukrainian crane operator turned war hero on Putin’s “big mistake”
Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — We first met Private Andriy Rogalski in late March, just weeks after Russia invaded his country. He’d quit his job as a crane operator, he told us, and signed up for military service as fast as he could. After basic training, he was soon...
'The Blood Is Pouring & Pouring': Russian Marines Pen Letter BEGGING Vladimir Putin To Change Strategy In Ukraine
Troops of Russian marines have reportedly penned a letter to Vladimir Putin begging the Russian leader to rethink his strategy in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling development comes as upwards of 75,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have fallen since Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24. Article continues...
Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile
A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
Former astronaut Scott Kelly says Russians have been 'brainwashed' over Ukraine
Kelly has raised $65,000 to fund an ambulance for Kyiv and says the idea that Russia was "only defending itself ... is beyond my comprehension."
Putin was repeatedly snubbed at an international summit of countries meant to be Russia's friends
Armenia's leader repeatedly snubbed Vladimir Putin at summit of post-Soviet nations, including by awkwardly avoiding him at a group photo.
US officials divided over new intelligence suggesting Russian military discussed scenarios for using nuclear weapons
Russian military officials have discussed how and under what conditions Russia would use a tactical nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to a US intelligence assessment described to CNN by multiple sources who have read it.
Russia warns U.S. that its deeper involvement in Ukraine brings growing risks
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia is trying to make the United States understand that Washington's increasing involvement in the Ukraine conflict carries growing risks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia
In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
Crimean Leader: Kremlin Will Disintegrate If Putin Loses Key Peninsula
"This Ukrainian territory is extremely important for Putin. This is the question of his life, and not only political," Tatar leader Refat Chubarov said.
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
Zelensky Says Ukraine-Russia War Can End Under These Five Conditions
Volodymyr Zelensky insisted Ukraine was so successful in its fight against Russia in Donetsk that the streets were littered with Russian bodies.
