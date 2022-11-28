ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

Postgame Notes vs. No. 18/15 North Carolina

• No. 10/8 Indiana (7-0) defeated No. 18/15 North Carolina (5-3), 77-65, on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • The Hoosiers are 7-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season when Indiana opened the year with an 8-0 start. • Mike Woodson is the first Indiana head...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

IUTF Event Preview: Pole Vault

The Pole Vault has been one of the most historically successful events for Indiana Track and Field, dating back to its first Big Ten event title when Bryce Beecher won the conferences' indoor title in 1932. Since 2010, the Hoosiers have combined to win 12 Big Ten event titles in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Camryn Haworth Earns First Team All-Big Ten Honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. – After an impressive all-around season in 2022, Indiana setter Camryn Haworth was named First Team All-Big Ten, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday (Nov. 30) morning. One of the most dynamic players in the league, Haworth broke out during her sophomore campaign, tallying 1,111...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Berger Named To 2022-23 Preseason Wade Watch List

ATLANTA – Graduate student guard Grace Berger was named one of 16 candidates to the 2023 preseason Wade Watch list, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday. Berger has helped No. 5 Indiana to a 7-0 start this season, averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and shooting...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Wrestling Heads East for Garden State Grapple

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– After some time off, the Hoosiers will be back in action for two duals on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the second annual Garden State Grapple. Indiana will take on Drexel and Binghamton back-to-back. GARDEN STATE GRAPPLE:. -The Grapple is being held at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Lucas Tabbed B1G Return Specialist of the Year, Six Others Named All-Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After bursting onto the scene, literally, and the only FBS returner with multiple kickoff return touchdowns, Indiana football true freshman Jaylin Lucas was named the Big Ten's Rodgers–Dwight Return Specialist of the Year as the conference office announced its defensive and special teams awards on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

#IUBB Media Availability – Nov. 29

Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. WOODSON: He practiced yesterday, so I haven't been down on the floor today or even talked to the trainer today. I'll give him a call here in a minute just to evaluate him and see where he is for practice today.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

