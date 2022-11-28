Read full article on original website
Gaieties ‘Cardinal Sin’: Fostering community through imperfections
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of Big Game Week, Stanford students gathered in Memorial Auditorium for one of the most anticipated theatrical performances of the year — Gaieties 2022. Complete with hilarious Stanford jokes, romance and recent headlines such as William Curry and the ‘Stanford Hates Fun’ protests, “Cardinal Sin” did not disappoint.
Ten questions you’ve always wanted to ask a Stanford tour guide
Walking backwards, remembering fun facts about Stanford, and watching out for reckless bikers — these are just some of the many things that Stanford tour guides have to keep in mind when giving tours. As a guide myself, I have learned that the tour guide community at Stanford is tight-knit and represents all aspects of the student body — there is a balance of STEM and humanities majors, underclassmen and upperclassmen and students involved with some of the 650+ student organizations on campus.
‘Adrenaline through the roof’: Man falls through Ph.D. student’s ceiling; renews concerns about housing challenges
Camilo Espinosa Bernal had just finished a Zoom meeting and was preparing coffee in his living room when he heard what sounded like “a bunch of pots falling.”. Bernal initially thought someone had dropped something in the hallway or that one of his decorations had fallen down. Yet, when...
Poetry and prose at first Stegner Fellow reading of the academic year
“I’m so excited about the fact that we’ve brought our words into the engineering quad,” said Nick Jenkins, interim director of Stanford’s creative writing program, in his introduction to the first Stegner Fellow Reading of the year, sparking laughter from the audience. Thus, Jenkins ushered in the first Stegner Fellow reading of the academic year on Nov. 16 at the Huang Engineering Center.
Stanford president’s research under investigation for scientific misconduct, University admits ‘mistakes’
A prominent research journal has confirmed to The Daily that it is reviewing a paper co-authored by University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne for scientific misconduct following public allegations that the research contains multiple altered images. Three other papers published in Science and Nature by the University president also contain “serious problems,”...
Minnesota liberal arts college responds after students declare current all-gender housing insufficient
Students at St. Paul, Minnesota-based Macalester College said that the current all-gender housing accommodation is insufficient and needs to be expanded.
