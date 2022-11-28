Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Stanford Basketball Film Study: Empty ball screen
This first installation of Stanford basketball film study will take a look at one of Stanford’s most used offensive actions: the empty ball screen. The empty ball screen is one of the most utilized actions in all of college basketball. With NCAA teams increasingly using five-out offense nowadays, look for the empty ball screen to increase in utility. Like other teams, Stanford uses the empty ball screen to create more space for the roller and to scheme shooters open by pressuring help defenders.
Stanford Daily
Women’s basketball completes tournament sweep in Hawaii
No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) comfortably defeated Hawaii (1-6, 0-0 Big West) 68-39, completing a three-game sweep at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu. After the first two games were played in front of friends and family, the Cardinal won the tip in front of a...
Stanford Daily
Gaieties ‘Cardinal Sin’: Fostering community through imperfections
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of Big Game Week, Stanford students gathered in Memorial Auditorium for one of the most anticipated theatrical performances of the year — Gaieties 2022. Complete with hilarious Stanford jokes, romance and recent headlines such as William Curry and the ‘Stanford Hates Fun’ protests, “Cardinal Sin” did not disappoint.
Stanford Daily
CSRE 30: Stanford’s first-ever course on addressing Islamophobia
For the first time, a Stanford course is working to catalyze discourse on campus around Islamophobia. CSRE 30: Interrogating Islamophobia is a new 1-unit course taught this fall by Abiya Ahmed, the Markaz Resource Center Associate Dean and Director. According to Ahmed, the course aims to expand students’ understanding on...
Stanford Daily
Stanford launches probe into President Tessier-Lavigne’s research following ‘Daily’ investigation on allegations of scientific misconduct
Stanford has opened its own investigation into President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research after a piece unveiling 7 years of scientific misconduct allegations was published by The Daily on Tuesday morning. The Daily outlined four papers with Tessier-Lavigne credited as an author which, according to research misconduct expert Elisabeth Bik, contain “serious issues.” The issues were corroborated by two other researchers.
Stanford Daily
Faculty Senate pushes start of academic year to not coincide with Jewish holidays, considers fate of affirmative action
At Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting, senators voted to push back the start of the 2023-24 academic year by an additional day to not conflict with Yom Kippur. The upcoming academic year will now start on Tuesday, Sept. 26 instead of Monday, Sept. 25. University administrators also considered the ramifications of an ongoing Supreme Court case involving affirmative action.
Stanford Daily
Poetry and prose at first Stegner Fellow reading of the academic year
“I’m so excited about the fact that we’ve brought our words into the engineering quad,” said Nick Jenkins, interim director of Stanford’s creative writing program, in his introduction to the first Stegner Fellow Reading of the year, sparking laughter from the audience. Thus, Jenkins ushered in the first Stegner Fellow reading of the academic year on Nov. 16 at the Huang Engineering Center.
Stanford Daily
SUDPS shares new student safety application at Undergraduate Senate meeting
Undergraduate Senators heard updates about a new safety app, SafeZone Mobile, and programming from Cardinal Recovery, the University’s recovery program for those struggling with substance abuse during their Nov. 17 meeting. SafeZone Mobile was created by CriticalArc, a company that develops solutions “to strengthen and streamline their [an organization’s]...
Stanford Daily
‘Science’ planned to release corrections to two of President Tessier-Lavigne’s papers in 2015
Science was ready to print corrections to two of Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s papers in 2015, Holden Thorp, the journal’s editor in chief, confirmed in a statement to The Daily. Thorp did not explain why the corrections to the two papers for which Tessier-Lavigne was lead author were...
Stanford Daily
San Francisco’s Public Works moved under oversight committee in vote experts say could save the city millions
Tessa Jones starts every morning with a cup of coffee and a 50-mile drive from Pittsburg, California down to San Francisco. What draws her to the city aren’t the tourist attractions. Instead, she dons a bright vest at 4:30 a.m. to clean up the city’s trash. Jones has...
