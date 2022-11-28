Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Yardbarker
'About half' of Broncos team reportedly didn't attend birthday party for Russell Wilson
There's a new twist in the saga involving quarterback Russell Wilson and his standing in the Denver Broncos locker room. Mike Klis of 9News reported Wednesday that Ciara, Wilson's wife and an international entertainment superstar, held a birthday party Tuesday night for her husband. "It looked like about half the team was there," a source told Klis:
Yardbarker
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Colts HC Jeff Saturday admits regret from 'MNF' game vs. Steelers
Saturday has been heavily criticized over the last 12-plus hours since the conclusion of the defeat. As Indianapolis trailed by seven on their final offensive drive, the interim coach elected to preserve his timeouts until it was, in many eyes, much too late. After a 14-yard run by quarterback Matt...
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
Yardbarker
NFL exec says Broncos could face major issue after season
The Nathaniel Hackett era is expected to be a very brief one in Denver, but the Broncos will face another dilemma if and when they fire their head coach — they have to find a replacement. At least one NFL executive believes that will prove to be a difficult...
Chicago Bears Reportedly Poach Quarterback Off Detroit Lions' Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears have signed a quarterback commonly referred to as "TB12". Unfortunately for Bears fans, though, it's not Tom Brady. According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have signed Detroit Lions' practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle to the team's active roster. "The ...
Yardbarker
Patrick Peterson blasts former teammate Kyler Murray amid Cardinals' struggles
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism during what has been a disastrous 2022 season for the former No. 1 pick. Murray signed a massive contract extension this past offseason. Initially, there were clauses put into the contract that seemed to paint the signal-caller in a bad light. Since then, controversy has surrounded Murray and embattled Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury at nearly every turn.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Yardbarker
Early returns on Chase Claypool trade look dismal for Bears
The high price the Bears paid for low-producing WR Chase Claypool begs the question: Did the Steelers fleece Chicago?. In early November, the Bears traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the third-year wideout. With the Bears at 3-9, the pick dealt projects as the 34th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
Yardbarker
Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League
Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Bears Make Flurry of Roster Moves in Wake of Injuries
The Bears sent Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson to the IR on Tuesday, with two corresponding moves to fill their roster spots.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12
Nick Foles QB — Ifeadi Odenigbo DE — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable. New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo...
Yardbarker
Raiders Get Troubling Injury Update On RB Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave head coaching Josh McDaniels a vote of confidence following the team’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. It was another embarrassing loss for a Raiders’ team that has suffered numerous ones in the 2022 season, but since then, they have started to play some better football.
Yardbarker
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes startling admission about Ravens' defensive play call
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh presumably likes to keep opposing teams guessing. Which is probably why he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in January, who had earned a reputation for predictable play-calling, and replaced him with Mike Macdonald. But following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson upset with reporter for pointing out anti-gay phrase in tweet
Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback is unhappy with a reporter who pointed out that his tweet contained an anti-gay phrase. Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss...
Yardbarker
Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tua Tagovailoa outshines every other QB in a specific stat
First-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decided once he took the job that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a player worth investing in. After upgrading his supporting cast and building up his confidence during the offseason, Tagovailoa has rewarded the Dolphins in spades. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has noticed a substantial jump in third-year QB’s development.
Comments / 0