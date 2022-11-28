ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
GREEN BAY, WI
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury

On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
NFL exec says Broncos could face major issue after season

The Nathaniel Hackett era is expected to be a very brief one in Denver, but the Broncos will face another dilemma if and when they fire their head coach — they have to find a replacement. At least one NFL executive believes that will prove to be a difficult...
DENVER, CO
Patrick Peterson blasts former teammate Kyler Murray amid Cardinals' struggles

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism during what has been a disastrous 2022 season for the former No. 1 pick. Murray signed a massive contract extension this past offseason. Initially, there were clauses put into the contract that seemed to paint the signal-caller in a bad light. Since then, controversy has surrounded Murray and embattled Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury at nearly every turn.
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son

The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
ARIZONA STATE
Early returns on Chase Claypool trade look dismal for Bears

The high price the Bears paid for low-producing WR Chase Claypool begs the question: Did the Steelers fleece Chicago?. In early November, the Bears traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the third-year wideout. With the Bears at 3-9, the pick dealt projects as the 34th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
CHICAGO, IL
Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Raiders Get Troubling Injury Update On RB Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave head coaching Josh McDaniels a vote of confidence following the team’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. It was another embarrassing loss for a Raiders’ team that has suffered numerous ones in the 2022 season, but since then, they have started to play some better football.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator

The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
MADISON, WI
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tua Tagovailoa outshines every other QB in a specific stat

First-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decided once he took the job that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a player worth investing in. After upgrading his supporting cast and building up his confidence during the offseason, Tagovailoa has rewarded the Dolphins in spades. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has noticed a substantial jump in third-year QB’s development.

