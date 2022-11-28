There are several high-profile matchups in the NFL during Week 13, but the Miami Dolphins traveling to Santa Clara, California, to take on the San Francisco 49ers is arguably the biggest game on the slate. Tons of storylines to unpack in this one, most notably, the matchup between former 49ers OC Mike McDaniel, now Miami's head coach, facing off against his mentor, Kyle Shanahan. How will McDaniel counter Shanahan's scheme on either side of the line of scrimmage? We've seen Tua Tagovailoa climb into third in the 2022 NFL MVP odds with huge production from his arm, finding Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle downfield for a lethal one-two punch. Can he overcome the league's best defense, led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO