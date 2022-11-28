Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Will Tua Tagovailoa lead Miami over the 49ers?
There are several high-profile matchups in the NFL during Week 13, but the Miami Dolphins traveling to Santa Clara, California, to take on the San Francisco 49ers is arguably the biggest game on the slate. Tons of storylines to unpack in this one, most notably, the matchup between former 49ers OC Mike McDaniel, now Miami's head coach, facing off against his mentor, Kyle Shanahan. How will McDaniel counter Shanahan's scheme on either side of the line of scrimmage? We've seen Tua Tagovailoa climb into third in the 2022 NFL MVP odds with huge production from his arm, finding Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle downfield for a lethal one-two punch. Can he overcome the league's best defense, led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner?
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray fires back at Vikings CB Patrick Peterson on Twitter
Kyler Murray fired back at Patrick Peterson via Twitter on Wednesday night. Peterson joined former two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden on the “All Things Covered” show for an interview. The interview was released on Wednesday, and Peterson drew attention for what he said about Murray. When asked...
Bears sign backup QB with ties to Green Bay
Bears sign quarterback Tim Boyle to practice squad ahead of Week 13 game. The Chicago Bears are adding a new quarterback to the roster. With injuries to Trevor Siemian and Justin Fields, the depth at QB is scarce coming up Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, the team signed a veteran to the practice squad that has ties to Green Bay. Tim Boyle was signed by the Bears off the Detroit Lions practice squad Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus told the media.
Report: Mariners could sign fitting former All-Star
Fresh off ending their lengthy playoff dry spell, the Seattle Mariners may be running it back next season with a well-known local. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the Mariners are among the teams interested in signing free agent outfielder Michael Conforto this offseason. Morosi mentions that Conforto graduated from Redmond High School in Washington. Conforto was also born in Seattle.
Former Atlanta Falcons RB Michael Turner arrested
Former Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner was arrested on Nov. 30 and is facing child abandonment charges, according to reports obtained by WSBTV. Turner has since been released from Gwinnett County Jail, but this isn’t the first time he’s recently been in trouble with the law. He was arrested in July on failure to pay child support charges.
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Early returns on Chase Claypool trade look dismal for Bears
The high price the Bears paid for low-producing WR Chase Claypool begs the question: Did the Steelers fleece Chicago?. In early November, the Bears traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the third-year wideout. With the Bears at 3-9, the pick dealt projects as the 34th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes startling admission about Ravens' defensive play call
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh presumably likes to keep opposing teams guessing. Which is probably why he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in January, who had earned a reputation for predictable play-calling, and replaced him with Mike Macdonald. But following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville...
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Bears Make Flurry of Roster Moves in Wake of Injuries
The Bears sent Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson to the IR on Tuesday, with two corresponding moves to fill their roster spots.
Sports broadcaster guarantees win for Bengals against Chiefs
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes part three is on deck. Can Burrow become the first quarterback to start 3-0 against Mahomes in his career?. CBS Sports' Adam Schein guarantees it will happen. "Joe Burrow has it," Schein said on his "Time to Schein" TV series. "I believe the Cincinnati Bengals, if they have Chase and if they have Mixon, they will beat the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this weekend."
The Steelers Made 3 Critical Changes That Strongly Suggest Wins Are Coming
For a moment, let’s think back to Halloween weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers had just suffered their sixth loss of the season and sat at 2-6 heading into their week 9 bye week. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was not just any typical “loss”; it was an old-fashioned butt-kicking and their second loss of the season by over 21 points. Between the players and coaches, there was plenty of blame to go around and a lot to sort out during the week off.
Colts HC Confirms Matt Ryan’s Role Moving Forward
If there’s one thing that will give a player confidence, it’s when their coach publicly praises them. Jeff Saturday, while he has only coached three games for the Colts, remains confident in Ryan and his ability to be the Colts’ quarterback. It’s a good thing too.
Chicago Bears Reportedly Poach Quarterback Off Detroit Lions' Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears have signed a quarterback commonly referred to as "TB12". Unfortunately for Bears fans, though, it's not Tom Brady. According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have signed Detroit Lions' practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle to the team's active roster. "The ...
