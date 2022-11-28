Silicones Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

As electric vehicles rise in popularity, creating the necessary charging infrastructure poses serious challenges. Customers are purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) at exponential rates. The U.S. government has set a goal for half of all vehicles sold to be electric by 2030. To accommodate for this growth, McKinsey Research calculates the U.S. will need 1.2 million public and 28 million private EV chargers by 2030—approximately 20 times more than there currently are. Producing that number of chargers in the next seven years, to put it lightly, will not be easy.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO