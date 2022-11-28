Harrison Ford got the Benjamin Button treatment for the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” As previously promised by director James Mangold, Ford — now 80 — appears decades younger, thanks to de-aging technology. That’s because the fifth — and final — installment of the franchise will open in 1944, which is eight years after the events in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” But four decades have passed since then, and Ford doesn’t look exactly like he used to. Therefore, visual effects and Industrial Light & Magic software worked with old footage of Ford from previous movies, which...

