American Airlines brings back its free 24-hour reservation hold, allowing more flexibility for travelers
After a two-week hiatus, American Airlines has brought back its 24-hour hold feature, allowing more flexibility for people booking their next flight. The free option is available for select flights being booked through aa.com and at least seven days before the departure date, according to the American Airlines website. After choosing their flight, people will be presented with the option to "hold" on the "Review and Pay page."
