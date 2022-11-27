Read full article on original website
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for November 30, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $65 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 14 winners. $100 prize: 12 winners. $14 prize: 260 winners.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Named MaxPreps’ Player of the Year in Nebraska
OSU quarterback commit Zane Flores’ senior season rise continued on Tuesday after a spectacular sendoff season, culminating by earning MaxPreps’ Player of the Year award for the state of Nebraska. Flores becomes the first QB to win the award from the state since its inception. Flores went 12-1...
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From county-music star Reba McEntire to Cirque Dreams Holidaze and the Columbus Symphony’s Holiday Pops Spectacular, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Statehouse Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: Dec. 1Following the tree lighting, the festival continues with arts and crafts, special performances by local […]
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians delay Progressive Field renovations until after 2023 season
CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Guardians first announced their plans for renovations to Progressive Field, they set the fourth quarter of 2022 as their targeted start date for construction to begin. Those plans, however, have since changed. In an email sent to fans on Thursday, the Guardians announced that...
Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 4, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.
CMSD: Glenville High School in Cleveland closed Thursday due to staff absences
CLEVELAND — Some students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District received an unexpected day off as Glenville High School was closed on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, “because of staff absences.”. CMSD confirmed the news across their social media platforms Thursday morning. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD...
sciotopost.com
Monday Started Deer Hunting Gun Season in Ohio, Thousands of Deer Harvested
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio
Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.
columbusfreepress.com
Whatever happened to Rent Control for Columbus? Squashed by the Ohio GOP
Ohio House Bill 430, pushed by the entrenched Ohio Republicans and passed in September, had a simple enough title: “Regards property development.” It made a slew of changes to the Ohio Revised Code, such as revising laws for orphaned oil wells and designating April as “Ohio Work Zone Safety Awareness Month.”
NBC4 Columbus
Gov. DeWine weighs in on Kristina Johnson's pending departure from Ohio State
Gov. DeWine weighs in on Kristina Johnson's pending departure from Ohio State. Gov. DeWine weighs in on Kristina Johnson’s pending …. Gov. DeWine weighs in on Kristina Johnson's pending departure from Ohio State. Gambling in Ohio: Is the state ready for sports betting …. Gambling in Ohio: Is the...
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Winning Ohio Lottery ticket worth $711,000 hits Rolling Cash 5 jackpot: See where the lucky ticket was sold
SEVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous lottery story on Nov 8, 2022. The Ohio Lottery says one lucky ticket hit the Rolling Cash 5 jackpot worth $711,000 during Friday’s drawing. The winning ticket, which was an auto-pick, was...
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
Cuyahoga Falls High School lifts lockdown after threat
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Cuyahoga Falls High School has lifted a lockdown that went into effect on Thursday morning after a student received a threat via social media. The school has since moved to a place and secure, with students able to resume classes. According to the Cuyahoga Falls...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
