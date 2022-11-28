Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Concealing Corpse Leads to Charges in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Rockefeller tree lighting: What to know about the Christmas tradition in NYC
While there will be plenty of holiday cheer, there may be some Grinch energy in the air in the days to come due to new road closures.
NYC opens new mega shelter in Midtown for migrant families
City Hall is opening a new mega shelter in Midtown that can hold some 600 migrants from the southern border — even as the flow of buses has slowed to a trickle, city officials said Tuesday. The new facility at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue will be run by the city’s Health and Hospitals Corporation and Office of Emergency Management. It will replace the 300-room shelter and migrant welcome center that is already in the building and being operated by the Department of Homeless Services. It’s slated to open sometime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, according to an internal email obtained by the post Current residents will be given a choice to remain at the hotel or move to a new shelter run by DHS. This new facility will be the fourth mega-shelter opened inside a hotel to house the recent arrivals from the southern border, many of whom are seeking refugee status after fleeing the violence and chaos in Venezuela. The other three emergency sites — known as HERRCs — are located at The Row NYC Hotel, The Watson Hotel and The Wolcott Hotel. Details about the expected cost of the operation were not immediately available.
Eater
A 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Coming to Union Square
Just steps from Union Square subway station and its holiday market, the area is getting a new, 10,000-square-foot food hall operated by Urbanspace. Located at 124 E. 14th Street, near Irving Place, it features 13 vendors, according to a spokesperson, including East Village southern staple Bobwhite Counter, Belgian spot Wafels and Dinges, and Southern California-style burritos from Summer Salt. According to EV Grieve, the food hall is located at the ground level of tech hub Zero Irving, which has become contentious amongst local community groups. Urbanspace’s website lists the opening date for December, while a spokesperson contends that the space is still waiting on ConEdison’s sign off.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC ground-floor apartments for sale under $500,000
If you’re in the market to buy a New York City apartment and need a place where you can skip the stairs or get away with making noise, a ground-floor apartment may be a good fit. These apartments usually get a bad rap because they can lack privacy and...
NY1
Brooklyn Councilmember Lincoln Restler talks housing, Rikers
The City Council land use committee recently approved a rezoning plan that will transform a manufacturing block in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn into 450 units of housing. The full Council will vote next week. Of the total units, 225 on city-owned lots would be made affordable, with about 145 units being...
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
See inside a spacious, and super-cheap, $350-a-month Manhattan studio
This native New Yorker boasts the city’s greatest gift: An incredible apartment deal. Indeed, a New York City resident named Akasha has lived in the boroughs her entire life and now kicks up her feet in a jaw-droppingly cheap unit: a rent-controlled studio that costs just $350 a month. “I’ve toured over 200 apartments in New York City and we have officially found the cheapest one,” said creator Caleb Simpson at the beginning of his viral profile of one lucky Manhattanite’s enviably affordable pad. (Previously, he’s done videos about New Yorkers living in a former laundromat, an ambulance and a penthouse.) Exactly how...
fox5ny.com
Could New York City have a White Christmas?
NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
retrofitmagazine.com
Landmarked Building in Manhattan Is Revitalized as a Destination Office
MdeAS (em-dee-a-s), a New York-based architecture firm known for modern design and focused on redefining Class A buildings, interiors and public spaces, has been working on the revitalization of the historic McGraw-Hill building at 330 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. The firm worked extensively to ensure that the landmarked building’s upgrades met the proper guidelines while adding elements that would reestablish the property as a destination office location for decades to come. MdeAS is part of a top-tier team assembled by Resolution Real Estate Partners, a New York-based asset management firm specializing in Manhattan office re-positionings.
Bushwick resident says mice have infested her home for over 6 months
Councilmember Jennifer Gutierrez and other elected officials have been trying to hold NYCHA accountable on behalf of dozens of tenants from the Bushwick Houses that say their apartment conditions are unbearable.
thefordhamram.com
Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx
When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
East Harlem veteran dealing with hot water problems for weeks in NYCHA building
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — He served our country and now the public housing resident just wants consistent hot water so he can take a hot shower. Petty officer William Alvarez served in the United States Naval Reserve and now lives at the New York City Housing Authority’s Jefferson Houses in Harlem. The vet, who […]
Famed NYC retailer J&R Music World holding memorabilia auction
NEW YORK -- A legendary city music and electronics retailer that has been closed for nearly a decade wants to find a new home for hundreds of its unique items.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how you can get your hands on music history.From autographed guitars and microphones to baseballs and basketballs, there's endless sports and music memorabilia at the J&R Music World offices."Michael Buble, we had Chubby Checker here, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan," J&R co-founder Rachelle Friedman said.Friedman and her late husband, Joe, founded the electronics and music retail store in 1971, using wedding money. They never expected what...
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
brownstoner.com
Affordable Bed Stuy Development Has Studios From $365, Three-Bedrooms From $652
A lottery has launched for 199 affordable apartments in an under-construction development at 1911 Atlantic Avenue in Bed Stuy. The 14-story building will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for households of one to seven people who earn between 30 and 70 percent of the Area Median Income. That ranges from $16,218 for a single person to as much as $132,400 for a family of seven.
NYC nurses demand hospitals do more to fill vacancies
NEW YORK -- Frontline health care workers say they are burned out and need help.Nurses rallied on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday demanding hospitals do more to fill existing vacancies.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, registered nurses have been leaving the workforce en masse. Even those who love their careers are being forced to make tough decisions."When you're short-staffed every shift you go in, it's impossible. We get burned out, we get sick, we can't show up, we have to care for our families," said a New York-Presbyterian nurse named Nicole.Nicole was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite being a...
Worker dies after 15-floor plunge from UWS building scaffolding
A construction worker at an Upper West Side building died after plunging fifteen stories Monday, police said.
See The Most Expensive Home For Sale in New York
Could you imagine having millions of dollars to be able to afford this penthouse's monthly mortgage rate of $1,172,859? Don't get me wrong, it's absolutely beautiful, but that price tag is insane. It's located at the tallest building in the world: 217 West 57th Street in New York City is...
Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
