ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley

INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Toxic concentrations of chemicals released in the heart may explain myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention myocarditis after a COVID-19 vaccine has been reported in adolescents and young adult males within several days after the Pfizer and Moderna shots. It typically occurs after the second dose and usually within a week of vaccination. And now a first of its kind study may explain why this happens.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
salemleader.com

Local family holds toy drive

Matt Reister and family are collecting toys and stuffed animals for children who are in the hospital on Christmas. They also collect blankets and hats for newborns. The family does this to honor the memory of Joseph Reister, who passed away shortly before his 3rd birthday. Joseph was a preemie...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
salemleader.com

Rockin’ Ricky’s donation to food bank

This year’s Rockin’ Ricky’s run/walk was held on Thursday morning prior to Thanksgiving dinner. In keeping with the theme of thanksgiving, a multitude of walkers and runners met at the Washington County Fairgrounds for what has become an annual tradition. The Rick Richardson family started the walk...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
salemleader.com

Mini barn sale

Southern Hills Mini Barns & Sheds announces their biggest sale of the year, 10 to 15% off. They have a selection of portable storage buildings, lofted barns, garden sheds, carports with storage, swing sets and more. They offer fast delivery. Check out the sales lot in Salem, across the lot...
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
salemleader.com

Old-fashioned holiday event in Orange County

The Orange County Historical Society will once again play host to an old-fashioned holiday event at the historic Lindley House in Paoli this coming Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. The nearly 170-year-old farmhouse will be decorated downstairs in part to reflect a simple 1860s Christmas past and...
PAOLI, IN
salemleader.com

Wilhelm Egger

Mr. Wilhelm Egger, age 74, of Salem, passed away Sunday, November 27 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Mr. Egger was born June 15, 1948 in Corbin, Kentucky the son of Wilhelm Hertzog and Elizabeth Rose Miller Egger. He was the owner of Egger Enterprises Inc. He was a graduate of Durrett High School in Louisville, and the Speed Scientific School University of Louisville. Wilhelm had a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He was awarded P.E. (Professional Engineer) in 1978.
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Shop With A Cop Saturday

The annual Shop With A Cop event will take place at Walmart in Salem. Local law enforcement officers will take time to shop with and for local children in need. There is still time to make donations. Even though the event will be Saturday, Shop With A Cop will continue to shop for children all the way up to the Christmas holiday.
SALEM, IN
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Wave 3

Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Worker dies after trench collapse in Clarksville, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a construction worker died after an incident in southern Indiana Monday morning. The worker from Dan Cristiani Excavating — identified Wednesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran — was trapped when a trench collapsed around 9:20 a.m.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
salemleader.com

Carol Sue Smith

Carol Sue Smith, age 80, of Borden passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at her residence. Born September 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George and Blanche Rudolph. Carol was a homemaker and worked in the cafeteria at Borden Community Schools; she was a member of the Borden Community Church.
BORDEN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Minton bridge will be closed on weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – All eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge, which carries I-64 and US-150 traffic across the Ohio River between Louisville and southern Indiana, will be closed this weekend, as part of the Sherman Minton renewal project, with a nine-day closure planned for mid-December. Weather permitting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy