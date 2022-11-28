Read full article on original website
Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
WISH-TV
Toxic concentrations of chemicals released in the heart may explain myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention myocarditis after a COVID-19 vaccine has been reported in adolescents and young adult males within several days after the Pfizer and Moderna shots. It typically occurs after the second dose and usually within a week of vaccination. And now a first of its kind study may explain why this happens.
salemleader.com
Local family holds toy drive
Matt Reister and family are collecting toys and stuffed animals for children who are in the hospital on Christmas. They also collect blankets and hats for newborns. The family does this to honor the memory of Joseph Reister, who passed away shortly before his 3rd birthday. Joseph was a preemie...
bloomingtonian.com
Catalent is laying off 400 employees according to a message sent to workers in Bloomington, Indiana
Update: Catalent sent the following response Wednesday:. “Apologies for the delay, and for the frustrating exchange with the chatbot on catalent.com. We have a statement as follows:. Since the start of the pandemic, Catalent’s Bloomington facility has played a critical role in producing the vaccines and therapies that have protected...
salemleader.com
Rockin’ Ricky’s donation to food bank
This year’s Rockin’ Ricky’s run/walk was held on Thursday morning prior to Thanksgiving dinner. In keeping with the theme of thanksgiving, a multitude of walkers and runners met at the Washington County Fairgrounds for what has become an annual tradition. The Rick Richardson family started the walk...
salemleader.com
Mini barn sale
Southern Hills Mini Barns & Sheds announces their biggest sale of the year, 10 to 15% off. They have a selection of portable storage buildings, lofted barns, garden sheds, carports with storage, swing sets and more. They offer fast delivery. Check out the sales lot in Salem, across the lot...
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
salemleader.com
Old-fashioned holiday event in Orange County
The Orange County Historical Society will once again play host to an old-fashioned holiday event at the historic Lindley House in Paoli this coming Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. The nearly 170-year-old farmhouse will be decorated downstairs in part to reflect a simple 1860s Christmas past and...
salemleader.com
Wilhelm Egger
Mr. Wilhelm Egger, age 74, of Salem, passed away Sunday, November 27 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Mr. Egger was born June 15, 1948 in Corbin, Kentucky the son of Wilhelm Hertzog and Elizabeth Rose Miller Egger. He was the owner of Egger Enterprises Inc. He was a graduate of Durrett High School in Louisville, and the Speed Scientific School University of Louisville. Wilhelm had a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He was awarded P.E. (Professional Engineer) in 1978.
salemleader.com
Shop With A Cop Saturday
The annual Shop With A Cop event will take place at Walmart in Salem. Local law enforcement officers will take time to shop with and for local children in need. There is still time to make donations. Even though the event will be Saturday, Shop With A Cop will continue to shop for children all the way up to the Christmas holiday.
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Wave 3
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
wdrb.com
Worker dies after trench collapse in Clarksville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a construction worker died after an incident in southern Indiana Monday morning. The worker from Dan Cristiani Excavating — identified Wednesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran — was trapped when a trench collapsed around 9:20 a.m.
salemleader.com
Carol Sue Smith
Carol Sue Smith, age 80, of Borden passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at her residence. Born September 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George and Blanche Rudolph. Carol was a homemaker and worked in the cafeteria at Borden Community Schools; she was a member of the Borden Community Church.
Fox 59
Straight No Chaser Announces Return to Indiana on their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour
They’re Indiana’s favorite a cappella group, and they’re coming home! Of course, we’re talking about Straight No Chaser who got their start at IU. Now they’re bringing their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour to four shows next month right here in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre.
Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury
Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren said senior guard Grace Berger is out indefinitely with a right knee injury. Berger is day-to-day and will not play in the UNC game on Thursday.
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
kentuckytoday.com
Minton bridge will be closed on weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – All eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge, which carries I-64 and US-150 traffic across the Ohio River between Louisville and southern Indiana, will be closed this weekend, as part of the Sherman Minton renewal project, with a nine-day closure planned for mid-December. Weather permitting,...
247Sports
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
