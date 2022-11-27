Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Tulane Places League-High 15 on All-AAC Teams
NEW ORLEANS — The No. 19 CFP nationally ranked Tulane football team (10-2, 7-1 AAC) added a few end of the season awards to the ledger to the memorable season on Wednesday. Overall, this year, the team tied for the most AAC First Team choices with six and most total selections of any school in the conference with 15.
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
Florida woman and New Orleans 1-year-old connect after liver transplant
NEW ORLEANS — Two families met for the first time after they became connected in a unique way. Malayah Crews, a one-year-old, was in desperate need of a liver. She was diagnosed with biliary atresia at birth. It is a blockage in tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder.
A risk of severe weather Tuesday
A warm front and cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms some severe to SELA primarily Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. All of SELA is under either a slight or marginal risk of severe weather, the northern edge of Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes under an enhanced risk Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The main threats will be large hail an inch or larger in diameter and tornadoes but also strong to severe wind gusts and excessive rainfall. The highest threat area will be the River Parishes to East New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and points north.
2 risks of severe weather, then cooler air
NEW ORLEANS — A WDSU Weather Impact Day has been issued for the threat of severe weather. There are two windows that contain the risk of severe weather: this afternoon into this evening, then again overnight into Wednesday morning. The risks include tornadoes, damaging wind, hail and flooding. For a complete breakdown of timing and impacts,click here.
Sunny, Chilly and Breezy - 70s Return Soon
NEW ORLEANS — Cold early morning temperatures began our first day of December 2022. Today, we are 6-11° cooler than 24 hours ago, therefore, expect chilly local temperatures this afternoon from 57-64° degrees. Skies are sunny, winds are breezy to gusty at 10-20 mph (gusts 25). Bring that Jacket if you're heading out this evening, breezy winds linger, so the 40s and 50s that sweep across SELA will feel much cooler on your skin.
Strong morning storms, sunny and cool afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — Morning thunderstorms are bringing a low risk of hail, damaging wind, brief tornadoes and flooding. The overall risk of severe weather is very low, but not zero. Storms will clear around mid-morning and the afternoon will be sunny and cool to chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be 60-67 degrees and it will be windy with north winds 10-25 mph and gusts to 30 mph.
New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Herman Spencer says their dog broke out of their backyard through a broken gate in New Orleans East. King Zuma was a Labrador-Great Dane mix and 17 months old. They looked everywhere for their...
Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off
NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off. The incident occurred Monday night in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to...
Baronne Street closed near WDSU in the CBD
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents driving in the Central Business District should be aware of a road closure on Baronne Street Thursday. The closure includes both lanes of Baronne Street between Howard Avenue and Calliope Street. Cranes will be outside the WDSU television station replacing four damaged NBC...
Archbishop of New Orleans calls murder of priest 'shocking'
The Archbishop of New Orleans has issued a statement after a priest was identified as one of the burned bodies found in Covington earlier this week. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Tuesday that Otis Young was identified as one of the victims found burned beyond recognition in the 500 block of East Gibson Street Monday.
Ruth Prats, missing Covington woman, a beacon for her community, friends said
The St. Tammany Parish coroner is one step closer to identifying a body found behind a warehouse Monday along East Gibson Street in Covington. This comes a day after another body was identified by the coroner as the Rev. Otis Young. He was a retired priest from St. Peter Catholic Church. The community was still reeling Wednesday after the gruesome discovery was made, two bodies found burned beyond recognition.
New Orleans police release body cam footage of officer shooting man with knife outside Superdome
The New Orleans Police Department has released body camera footage from a shooting where an officer shot and injured a man wielding a knife outside the Superdome. WARNING: Video shows aftermath of a shooting and gunfire sounds. The shooting happened on Nov. 15. According to police, the officer was called...
Children's Hospital of New Orleans holiday parade features high-flying balloons, music, and more
NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural Children's Hospital of New Orleans Holiday Parade rolls this weekend in Downtown New Orleans. The parade begins at 11 a.m. It will start at Elysian Fields and N. Peters Street before rolling down Decatur. It will turn on Canal and then again onto St. Charles Avenue before ending at Girod Street.
Funeral mass announced for priest killed in Covington
COVINGTON, La. — A funeral mass has been scheduled for a priest that was killed in Covington earlier this week. Otis Young, 71, was found killed and burned beyond recognition Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. Young was identified as one of the bodies found...
New Orleans council reinstates HANO board member ousted by mayor
A Housing Authority of New Orleans board member was reinstated to her position Tuesday by the New Orleans City Council. This comes after the board member accused Mayor LaToya Cantrell of removing her without a reason. Sharon Jasper was removed from the board in an email in early November. She...
Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes
Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
Lighting up Lafreniere Park for the Holidays
METAIRIE, La. — After months of preparations, the lights are being lit at Lafreniere Park. More than 10 million lights featured on dozens of displays will be aglow each night from December 2 through the 30 at the park. Crews at Lafreniere Park have worked since July to put...
Covington community coming together in wake of tragedy
COVINGTON, La. — Just hours after the Rev. Otis Young was identified as one of the victims in the horrific Covington double homicide, members of the community are coming together to give back. The pain is still fresh for many in the community as they mourn the loss of...
Louisiana State Police recover over a dozen stolen cars at abandoned apartment complex
NEW ORLEANS — A tip from Crimestoppers resulted in Louisiana State Police recovering more than a dozen cars from an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers. According to state police, a total of 16 cars were found stored at the Cypress Acres Apartments. State police said a tip came in...
