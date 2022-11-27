A warm front and cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms some severe to SELA primarily Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. All of SELA is under either a slight or marginal risk of severe weather, the northern edge of Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes under an enhanced risk Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The main threats will be large hail an inch or larger in diameter and tornadoes but also strong to severe wind gusts and excessive rainfall. The highest threat area will be the River Parishes to East New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and points north.

