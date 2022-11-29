Idaho murders - live: Police shoot down more rumours as university increases security for students’ return

Police in Moscow investigating the brutal stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students have dispelled more rumours related to the killings.

In a Facebook post police said that a February 2022 death on Baker Street was not related to the murder probe.

They also ruled out reports that a red Mustang was being investigated.

Meanwhile the university has beefed up security as students have started returning to the college town after the Thanksgiving break.

In an Instagram post the university said: “Increased security will be onsite for the remainder of the semester.”

It remains to be seen how many students will return – with no arrests made and no suspects identified two weeks on from the murders – the small community remains on edge.