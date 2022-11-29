ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders - live: Police shoot down more rumours as university increases security for students’ return

By Io Dodds and Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Police in Moscow investigating the brutal stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students have dispelled more rumours related to the killings.

In a Facebook post police said that a February 2022 death on Baker Street was not related to the murder probe.

They also ruled out reports that a red Mustang was being investigated.

Meanwhile the university has beefed up security as students have started returning to the college town after the Thanksgiving break.

In an Instagram post the university said: “Increased security will be onsite for the remainder of the semester.”

It remains to be seen how many students will return – with no arrests made and no suspects identified two weeks on from the murders – the small community remains on edge.

stephanie
2d ago

Police are working so hard to solve this case, thats apparentby the regular updates. They can't tell the families everything which I'm sure is so hard. But from the outside looking in the cops are making damn sure whoever did this doesn't get away with it, and can't get away with a technicality. I can't imagine what the families and police are going through right now. The last thing either needs is rumors!

Jozette Kapihe
2d ago

As a dog owner, From my experience with my Dogs, they have different growls or barks likely giving an indication of who or what is near. Most times if someone or something of the ordinary is around my dogs automatically go into protective mode. Therefore in my Opinion the suspect is someone whom the dog is comfortable/familiar with. More than likely someone this dog is constantly around.

Lorene Oates
2d ago

How come they never ever talk about the evening path of the two surviving roommates? Only “they were out separately in the community”. It seems strange that this is not mentioned.

