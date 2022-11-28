Read full article on original website
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff Indicted On Misdemeanor Charges
A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury. Acree was indicted...
whopam.com
Trigg Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault, official misconduct
A Trigg County Grand Jury on Wednesday charged Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree with four Class A Misdemeanor counts. Acree is charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of first-degree official misconduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening. Acree is accused of pushing a...
whopam.com
Man accused of assaulting officer, nurse following arrest
A Hopkinsville man is facing felony assault charges against a police officer and nurse after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a location on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Pembroke Road shortly after 3 p.m. to check the welfare of a man who appeared confused and under the influence of some type of substance.
wevv.com
'Drug house closed for business' after bust in Ohio County, sheriff's office says
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say they shut down a drug operating after a search warrant Wednesday. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies including the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Beaver Dam Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on West 2nd Street. According to the...
whopam.com
Arraignment held for felony assault case, victim claims case a ‘mistake’
Court proceedings will continue later this week against the man charged with felony assault for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the eye with a broom handle, despite pleas from the victim to the current judge in the case. As previously reported, a warrant for first-degree assault (domestic violence) and terroristic...
One teen injured, another charged following Clarksville shooting
One teenager was flown to the hospital and another teenager was taken into custody after a shooting was reported in Clarksville Wednesday evening.
whopam.com
Man arrested on felony assault, strangulation charges
Investigation by Hopkinsville police Monday night at a Pembroke Road home led to the arrest of a man for strangulation and felony assault charges. An arrest citation for 55-year old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville says he was in an argument with his girlfriend that became physical when he allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
Two teens die after overdose at Ashland City residential treatment program
One teen girl is dead and another is in critical condition after authorities said the two overdosed on over-the-counter medication from an Ashland City residential treatment program.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
whopam.com
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Russellville
A man sought for on a murder charge out of Ohio was arrested Sunday night in Logan County. A news release says Logan County sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Russellville Police Department were dispatched to be on the lookout for 29-year old Cornelius Brogan of Dayton, Ohio, who was wanted for murder in Ohio.
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
whopam.com
Arrest made in Game Exchange burglary
An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary over the weekend at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police arrested 49-year old George Ford of Hopkinsville Tuesday and charged him with burglary in the third-degree, alleging he broke the front glass out of the store, went inside and stole a watch and a cell phone.
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
WSMV
Felony Lane Gang member sentenced to federal prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Florida man was sentenced in Nashville to a little over four years for his role in a bank fraud conspiracy while using tactics known as the Felony Lane Gang. Melvin Brooks, 40, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged in November 2021 with conspiracy to commit bank...
whopam.com
New trial date set for alleged gunman in disappearance of Clarksville man
A new trial date was scheduled Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the alleged gunman in the 2020 disappearance of Justin Tyler Sawyer in Oak Grove. Defense lawyer Stephanie Mize represents 22-year old Duwuan Davis of Clarksville and requested a continuance of the original Monday trial date, saying more time is needed to prepare as she just finished another trial.
whopam.com
Crofton man killed in wood chipper incident in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County have identified a Crofton man as the victim who was killed in an incident involving a wood chipper on Monday. WEVV 44 News out of Owensboro quotes the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, who says the victim is 46-year-oold Joseph “Joey” Wesley Manire of Crofton. The incident occurred in the Stonegate subdivision, where a local tree trimming contractor was doing work at a home.
whopam.com
Burglary investigated on Westwood Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from this week on Westwood Drive. Force was used to get inside a home in the 500 block of Westwood sometime between Sunday and Tuesday and the unknown suspect took jewelry, shoes and other property with a combined value of about $2,700, according to the incident report.
whvoradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Identifying A Person Of Interest In A Vehicle Theft
Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a vehicle theft in Pembroke Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in surveillance camera photos is considered a person of interest in a theft of a vehicle that happened between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Westbrook Circle.
clarksvillenow.com
Bank robbery suspect arrested, was still on parole for another bank robbery
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have arrested a suspect in the Regions Bank robbery on Monday, and it’s a Clarksville man who was out on parole for bank robbery in another jurisdiction. William Marlow, 55, has been taken into custody, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
