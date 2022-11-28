Investigation by Hopkinsville police Monday night at a Pembroke Road home led to the arrest of a man for strangulation and felony assault charges. An arrest citation for 55-year old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville says he was in an argument with his girlfriend that became physical when he allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO