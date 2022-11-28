ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom Swears He Won’t Run for Prez, No Matter What Joe Biden Does

By Ian Spiegelman
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 2 days ago

Despite what some may consider to be copious evidence to the contrary, winning-streak California Governor Gavin Newsom is still telling anyone he can dragoon into listening that he’s not running for president in the next election—but now he’s saying he won’t even go for it if Joe Biden, for some reason, decides not to engage in another arduous campaign.

“I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” Newsom then told Politico about the non-run he’s planning. He also promised Biden—in a cell phone conversation the reporter was not “supposed” to overhear—that he’s “all in” for the president’s 2024 bid, telling him, “Put me in coach. We’ve got your back.”

Of course, this is nothing new. While Newsom denies that he wants the big job, he constantly seems to be positioning himself for it . On the 4th of July, he ran an ad in “Don’t Say Gay” Florida warning, “Freedom is under attack in your state,” and advising Floridians to “join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom.”

Which is a thing governors do ?

In September, Newsom again flirted with a battle royal among state chief executives when he penned a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a federal investigation into the migrant relocation schemes of Florida Gov. Ron Desantis and Arizona Gov. Greg Abbott. Later that month, Newsom popped down to Austin to give a talk at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he said of Desantis: “His lack of character is on display. He comes into another state, your state, to try to find pawns in a political game, rounds them up, sends them to an island and then fundraises off of it.”

But when asked by moderator Alex Wagner if all his national headline-grabbing indicated a presidential run, Newsom replied, “No, no, not happening, none, not at all… No, no and no. I’ve said it in French, Italian—I don’t know German. I mean, I cannot say it enough, but thank you.”

Those desperately in search of a Democratic candidate who’s got anything going for them nationally might hope Newsom—who handily defeated a recall before comfortably winning reelection, and oversaw California becoming the world’s fourth largest economy —was only talking about challenging Biden for the party nom, but that seems not to be the case.

“It’s frustrating,” Newsom told Politico, “because I have so much reverence and respect for not only the president but the vice president is an old friend, for all of those interesting things you guys all love to write about, we’ve known each other for 25 years.”

That said, Newsom did promise that he will continue to entertain. He says the next target of his righteous fury is world’s richest man, Tesla/SpaceX chief and Twitter honcho supreme Elon Musk, for fear he will use the greasy social media platform to benefit his other companies (at the time of Politico’s reporting, Musk may not have yet unbanned Donald Trump , nor had he promised to reopen the Twitter gates to a potential army of undead extreme-right ghouls ).

“I imagine there’s a reason he’s doing fundraisers for Kevin McCarthy and a reason he’s singing the praises of Ron DeSantis,” he said, citing the goodies Musk gets from Republican governors in exchange for business. “He’s also the beneficiary of their largesse in places like Texas and their tax credits.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post Newsom Swears He Won’t Run for Prez, No Matter What Joe Biden Does appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
CLEVELAND, OH
msn.com

Donald Trump ‘Can’t Get Elected,’ Billionaire Peterffy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said it’s time for the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump. “I think we need a fresh face,” Peterffy, who contributed $250,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said Wednesday in an interview. “The problem with Trump is he has so many negatives, he can’t get elected, period.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
WASHINGTON STATE
Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles County, CA
371
Followers
364
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The definitive resource and indispensable guide to Los Angeles, since 1961.

 https://lamag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy