ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighsports.com

Season Preview: Men's Track and Field Looking For Strong 2022-23 Season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's track and field team will look to pick up right where it left off as the team will kick off the 2022-23 season on Friday at Rauch Fieldhouse. The Mountain Hawks will host their annual Fast Times Before Finals from Dec. 2-3 to open up the 2022-23 indoor season.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

No. 18 Lehigh Welcomes No. 1 Penn State to Sold-Out Stabler Arena Sunday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, No. 18 Lehigh is set to host top-ranked and defending national champion Penn State Sunday in a sold-out Stabler Arena. The dual will mark the 110th meeting of Lehigh's most-contested series. The Mountain Hawks are looking to bounce back from a 22-12 loss at Pitt on Nov. 19, a dual that saw the Mountain Hawks lead 12-6 at the halfway point, only to have the host Panthers claim the final five bouts. Sophomores Connor McGonagle and Max Brignola and senior Josh Humphreys picked up wins at Pitt, with Humphreys securing his first fall of the season. Penn State won its dual opener against Lock Haven on Nov. 11 and will visit Rider on Friday before making the trip to Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh to Head to Rider For Midweek Matchup

BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Lehigh women's basketball team will head to Lawerenceville, N.J., for a 5 p.m. matchup vs. Rider on Wednesday. The Mountain Hawks will look to get back on track after falling to Southern Illinois 87-81 and Quinnipiac 67-64 in the Christmas City Classic. Lehigh is now 2-5, while Rider is 2-3. The Broncs recently played in the MAAC/ASUN Challenge in Dublin, Ireland. Rider defeated the University of North Florida and was defeated by Eastern Kentucky, Nov. 18-19.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Travels to Maryland Eastern Shore Wednesday Night

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team is back on the road to close out the month of November, taking on Maryland Eastern Shore for the third time in program history on Wednesday night in Princess Anne, Md. Lehigh (4-2) comes into the game on a four-game winning...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy