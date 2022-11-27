BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, No. 18 Lehigh is set to host top-ranked and defending national champion Penn State Sunday in a sold-out Stabler Arena. The dual will mark the 110th meeting of Lehigh's most-contested series. The Mountain Hawks are looking to bounce back from a 22-12 loss at Pitt on Nov. 19, a dual that saw the Mountain Hawks lead 12-6 at the halfway point, only to have the host Panthers claim the final five bouts. Sophomores Connor McGonagle and Max Brignola and senior Josh Humphreys picked up wins at Pitt, with Humphreys securing his first fall of the season. Penn State won its dual opener against Lock Haven on Nov. 11 and will visit Rider on Friday before making the trip to Bethlehem.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO