THE MATCHUP The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs will be back at AMSOIL arena after their weekend off to face-off with the Colorado College Tigers for the second time this season. UMD traveled to Colorado Springs earlier in November for their first conference series. The Bulldogs dropped the first game 5-0 but came back on Saturday night with a 3-1 win to split the series. During game two against CC the Bulldogs were down by one in the first period but went on a power play. With assists from Owen Gallatin and Derek Daschke, Ben Steeves put one in the back of the net as the power play was nearing an end, and tied the game up. In the third period Gallatin scored the go-ahead goal with assists from Tanner Laderoute and Daschke. With just 36 seconds left and an empty net, Blake Biondi sealed the deal with a goal from across the ice. UMD continues to hold the all-time record against the Tigers 39-13-6.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO