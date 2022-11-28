Read full article on original website
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL ACCLIMATES TO NSIC PLAY WITH TWO CONFERENCE BOUTS
It'll be NSIC action the rest of the way for the 5-2 UMD men's basketball team as it kicks off conference season with an equal mix of home and away matchups. The Bulldogs first meet Minnesota Crookston in Romano on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. before heading out to Bemidji for a bout with the Beavers on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
UMD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SETTLES INTO NSIC PLAY WITH HOME-AWAY WEEK
The UMD women's basketball team heads into the brunt of NSIC play with a home-away week. After their first home conference game of the year against Minnesota Crookston on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m., the Bulldogs will bus out to Bemidji for a game against the Beavers on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
PREVIEW: UMD MEN'S HOCKEY BACK AT HOME FOR SERIES AGAINST COLORADO COLLEGE
THE MATCHUP The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs will be back at AMSOIL arena after their weekend off to face-off with the Colorado College Tigers for the second time this season. UMD traveled to Colorado Springs earlier in November for their first conference series. The Bulldogs dropped the first game 5-0 but came back on Saturday night with a 3-1 win to split the series. During game two against CC the Bulldogs were down by one in the first period but went on a power play. With assists from Owen Gallatin and Derek Daschke, Ben Steeves put one in the back of the net as the power play was nearing an end, and tied the game up. In the third period Gallatin scored the go-ahead goal with assists from Tanner Laderoute and Daschke. With just 36 seconds left and an empty net, Blake Biondi sealed the deal with a goal from across the ice. UMD continues to hold the all-time record against the Tigers 39-13-6.
NO. 8 BULLDOGS TO HOST TOP-RANKED OHIO STATE IN WEEKEND MATINEE SERIES
After facing Ohio State in three-consecutive games out of town dating back to last March's NCAA championship game, the No. 8 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team will welcome the top-ranked Buckeyes back to AMSOIL Arena this weekend for a Western Collegiate Hockey Association spar. UMD will host OSU for the first time in a year in its home rink, with both games of the Friday-Saturday series set to get underway at 3:00 p.m. Friday will be UMD's annual Green Bandana game, while Saturday will feature a UMD Stores puck giveaway.
MACLEOD GLOVES WCHA ROOKIE OF THE MONTH
Hailey MacLeod didn't just have a good November for the University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team -- she had the best November of any freshman in the entire Western Collegiate Hockey Association. MacLeod picked up WCHA Rookie of the Month accolades Tuesday from the league after an unbeaten and...
2023 NCAA WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY FROZEN FOUR TICKETS ON SALE NOW
The University of Minnesota Duluth was chosen to host the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Frozen Four at AMSOIL Arena on March 17th and 19th. This is the fourth time the Bulldogs will host a Division I NCAA Frozen Four, and it will also mark the second time the event will be held at AMSOIL Arena. Tickets for the event are on sale now.
