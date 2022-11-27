Read full article on original website
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper Tonight
After a month hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday break, the Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back, promising an evening of fun for the local dating scene. This month's event will be at a new location, Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.
Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Christmas Lights
As of Friday night, Wagner's Lights are officially on!. They are set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and broadcast on 98.1 FM. You can see them for yourself at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper. Brian Wagner has always loved Christmas lights, even as a kid when his...
PHOTOS: Casper Gets Crafty at Small Business Downtown
A small business in downtown Casper is offering homemade crafts for artsy-fartsies as we gear up for Christmas. At the tail end of November they were at the Ford Center's craft fair offering DIY ornaments, lamps and wreaths. Then, on Parade Day, at their main hub (148 E Midwest Street...
Natrona County Library’s ‘Holiday Bag Sale’ Returns This Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you love books. The annual Holiday Bag Sale is returning to the Natrona County Library for three days, beginning on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library...
‘Friends of Natrona County Library’ Honored for 50 Years of Book Sales
The 'Friends of the Natrona County Library' Book Sale didn't start with Betty Ouderkirk and Wilma Bovie, but they certainly became the heart and soul of the sale, as did Kevin Anderson. All three people spent countless hours in the basement of the Natrona County Public Library, sorting through books,...
Float Winners Announced for Casper Christmas Parade, Kenny Electric Takes Top Prize
After a day or two of rest after months of preparation and the big night on Saturday, the Casper Chamber of Commerce has announced a variety of winners for their float contest from the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade. Kenny Electric won the Grand Prize with their Dinosaur-themed float, which featured...
Sunny Day for Casper, Wind Chill as Low as -5
Looks like we have a little break before the snow showers headed this way on Friday. Today is forecast to be mostly sunny, but wind gusts reach up to 49 mph, adding a chill of -5. The high today is 34 degree.
Casper Mountain’s Hogadon Basin Opens This Week
One of the biggest questions many people have every year is, when does Hogadon Basin Ski Area open? Every year that answer is different. In 2021, the opening was on December 22nd but this year will be a little different. Hogadon Basin has been a staple for the Casper area...
73-Year-Old Casper Woman Seeking Identities of Three ‘Angels’ Who Shoveled Her Walk
It happened again! Just last week we reported that four kiddos had volunteered to shovel their neighbors' walkways on Thanksgiving, just because "It was the right thing to do." And now, perhaps inspired by that story, perhaps not, another group of people offered to do the very same thing for...
The Wait Is Over: Chick’nCone Is Opening This December
Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over. Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
Arctic Winds, Heavy Snow Showers in Natrona County.
The days are getting shorter, the air is getting colder. Winter has arrived and it's that special time of year where we get to sweep and scrape windshields before going somewhere. Snow showers are likely today after 10 a.m. and into tomorrow for a total accumulation of up to 5...
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
Bitter Cold, Slippery Road Conditions for Natrona County Today
The National Weather Service is saying drivers should plan on slippery, hazardous road conditions in and around Natrona County this morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute." WYDOT warns of high impacts on almost every route in and out of Casper, and while US 20/26/87 is open, the...
There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper
If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
Casper Busdriver Dies on I-25 Crash, 13 Passengers Taken to Hospital
A 2009 Motor Coach bus was southbound on I-25 when it came upon a prior crash blocking the roadway. The driver of the bus failed to stop and collided with the other vehicles, causing damage to a third vehicle that was also stopped in front of the previous crash. This per a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
BREAKING: High Speed Chase and Standoff in Casper Ends in Arrest
Early this morning, Evansville Police say officers were on the look out for a suspect that left a scene in North Casper where a window was broken out of a residence and the woman inside was fleeing in fear for her safety. Officers located the suspect, Tracy Olsen, in Evansville...
UPDATE: Casper Grandpa Pleads Not Guilty to Leading Police on High-Speed Chase
Early Tuesday morning, K2 Radio News reported that a suspect led both Evansville and Casper police on a high-speed chase through various streets and interstates, including I-25. The Evansville Police Department reported that officers pursued Tracy Olsen through Evansville, the West Yellowstone Highway, Beverly Street, and I-25. Olsen took the...
Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage
A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/30/22 – 12/1/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
