Casper, WY

PHOTOS: Casper Gets Crafty at Small Business Downtown

A small business in downtown Casper is offering homemade crafts for artsy-fartsies as we gear up for Christmas. At the tail end of November they were at the Ford Center's craft fair offering DIY ornaments, lamps and wreaths. Then, on Parade Day, at their main hub (148 E Midwest Street...
Casper Mountain’s Hogadon Basin Opens This Week

One of the biggest questions many people have every year is, when does Hogadon Basin Ski Area open? Every year that answer is different. In 2021, the opening was on December 22nd but this year will be a little different. Hogadon Basin has been a staple for the Casper area...
The Wait Is Over: Chick’nCone Is Opening This December

Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over. Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper

If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage

A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/30/22 – 12/1/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
