Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No
When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
oilcity.news
Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Terrifying Tales Of Treacherous Driving On Interstate 80 In The Winter Time
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. To Wyoming drivers, this is the time of year when holy terror describes our feelings when sandwiched between giant semi-trailer trucks barreling down Interstate 80 in blinding snowstorms. Every resident of the Cowboy State has their own terrifying stories of close...
Fatal crash north of Douglas
Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a possible cause of a fatal crash Monday evening. The post Fatal crash north of Douglas appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
As City Faces Housing Crisis, Future In Limbo For Row Of Empty Historic Cheyenne Homes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A row of gorgeous homes in a picturesque Wyoming landscape sit perpetually empty in Cheyenne even as the city is feeling the pinch of a severe housing crisis. The puzzlingly vacant properties lie on land shared by the High Plains Arboretum...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 28, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim Newton of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: “I went out to Beck Lake to catch the sunrise and it was spectacular. Coming back into town I got this! It looked like downtown Cody was on fire. Pretty crazy!”
You Won’t Find These Unofficial WY Driving Rules On Any Test
There are the "Official Rules" for driving in Wyoming. Then, there are the "Unofficial Rules." Even the cops in Wyoming know that these unofficial rules are in play, but like everybody else, they don't talk about it. If you are a teenage taking the official WYDOT test to get your...
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Thwop!’ Disabled Man Fills Cow Elk Tag With Help From Wyoming Volunteers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Jaumotte can’t wait for his elk meat to get back from the butcher. “It’s gonna be good eating, for sure,” the Bridger, Montana, man told Cowboy State Daily. If it hadn’t been for Cody-based volunteer group Wyoming...
oilcity.news
Ground blizzard warning along I-80 in Wyoming with gusts up to 60 mph possible until Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Ground blizzard warnings are in effect on Tuesday afternoon in areas of southeast Wyoming, including along the Interstate 80 corridor from Laramie to Rawlins, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. With wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible until 2 p.m. Wednesday, blowing...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?
Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
Enrollment Drops in Wyoming Schools
According to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Education, overall enrollment in Wyoming’s schools dropped by 352 students for the 2022-23 school year. Across each district, 28 saw a decrease in enrollment, 19 saw an increase, and one district, Uinta, had no change. Enrollment in this school...
capcity.news
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
