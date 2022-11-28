ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No

When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 28, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim Newton of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: “I went out to Beck Lake to catch the sunrise and it was spectacular. Coming back into town I got this! It looked like downtown Cody was on fire. Pretty crazy!”
WYOMING STATE
94.3 The X

How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?

If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?

Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Enrollment Drops in Wyoming Schools

According to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Education, overall enrollment in Wyoming’s schools dropped by 352 students for the 2022-23 school year. Across each district, 28 saw a decrease in enrollment, 19 saw an increase, and one district, Uinta, had no change. Enrollment in this school...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy