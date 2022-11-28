ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16

Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
FOX Sports

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
NBC Sports

Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
SB Nation

Monday November 28th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

FA Cup Draw: Manchester City Get Chelsea Again

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made and City will face Chelsea again to progress to the next round. Just as it was in the League Cup, City will welcome the Stamford Bridge outfit to Manchester, meaning the two teams will play each other at least four times this season.
SB Nation

Tuesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Day 10

The pivotal (for some) third matches of the World Cup group stage are upon us. Group A and Group B wrap things up today, all four places in the knockout stage still up for grabs. The tiebreakers are goal difference, goals scored, points in head-to-head matches, goal difference in head-to-head matches, goals-scored in head-to-head matches, and fair play points, in that order.
SB Nation

Christian Pulisic got crushed below the belt for heroic U.S. World Cup goal

The United States men’s national team needed a win against Iran in its final match of group play at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. In their biggest time of needed, the brightest young soccer star for the U.S. came through with the first World Cup goal of his career.
SB Nation

Iran vs. USA; Wales vs. England; 2022 World Cup: Live blog; highlights

Group A has been decided, now it’s Group B’s turn. I will be mostly watching Iran vs. USA as it’s the far more intriguing matchup — win or go home! — but will be keeping an eye on Wales and England, especially is the Welsh decide to do something historic.
SB Nation

On This Day (30 November 1976): Adamson close to the Roker Park hotseat after Stokoe departs!

The term “sliding doors moment” hadn’t yet been coined, but neatly it describes the search for a new gaffer at Roker Park in the Autumn of 1976. In mid-October Sunderland were ailing in Divison One and Bob Stokoe, having added promotion back to the top flight to his FA Cup winners medal, was the fall guy after one too many a defeat and no league wins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy