wtoc.com
New Hyundai Mobis plant expected to bring 1,500 jobs to Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill leaders are sharing their excitement for a new 926 million dollar manufacturing facility coming to the city. Richmond Hill’s mayor says the main takeaway from this announcement is the 1500 jobs the plant is expected to create. He says infrastructure work is...
savannahceo.com
Seefried Properties to Develop 4 MSF Industrial Center Near Savannah Port
Seefried Properties, a national real estate firm specializing in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties is pleased to announce the commencement of site work at Live Oak Logistics Center. This 287-acre distribution center is fully entitled to accommodate over 4 MSF of modern, Class A distribution and manufacturing space at full build out. The project will cater to a variety of tenant space needs with build-to-suit and speculative building options ranging from 252,000 to 1,381,000 square feet of space across five buildings. The first speculative building is set to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will include 669,760 square feet of space with a cross-dock configuration.
YAHOO!
Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff
This commentary was written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. The Herschel Walker campaign bus is logging serious miles around Georgia as he stumps for the U.S. Senate, and his travels must be taking him through Bryan County on Interstate 16 frequently. Surely he must have noticed the 2,000-plus acres...
georgiatrend.com
Georgia ports continue to drive economy
Another month, another (near) record. That’s becoming a familiar story at the Georgia Ports Authority, which reported its second-busiest month in October, when the Port of Savannah handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units. That’s an increase of 9.6% compared to October 2021 and second only to the month of August 2022, when the port handled 575,500 TEUs.
Gullah/Geechee Teaching in Hilton Head Offers Lessons on Building Diverse Teacher Pipelines
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. In the Lowcountry...
Inside Georgia’s best-known bakery
AJC food and dining editor visits Claxton Bakery in South Georgia, where the famous fruitcakes are made with the horse and buggy label on the package. Founded in 1910, Claxton Bakery is so well known for its fruitcake that the city calls itself the fruitcake capital of the world. The same claim is made by Corsicana, Texas, home to fruitcake maker Collin Street Bakery.
wtoc.com
Work continues on red light at busy intersection in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Bulloch County will soon have a traffic light at a very busy intersection. It comes after years of asking, and more than a year of construction. Slowly but surely, you see the pieces of the puzzle coming together to install...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Savannah
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Savannah is a really special experience that I recommend everyone try. The whole city comes to life and there’s a sense of joy and excitement to put the old year behind us and get on with the new one. Probably the best part...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Home of Savannah’s drag queens to get royal remodel & other development news
There are a lot of development plans in the works for Savannah, whether they are for new buildings or for repurposing old ones. Here is a summary of some of the latest. The historic Savannah building that houses the venue made famous by the late Lady Chablis (and her participation in “The Book”) could be getting a makeover.
wtoc.com
New red light installed at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of many projects aiming to ease traffic on a Bryan County roadway will start soon. A new red light at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway will go live on Thursday. Over the past few months Bryan County commissioners have partnered with G-DOT on traffic...
wtoc.com
How Local Option Sales Tax impacts property owners in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County and the eight cities within it have just a little over a month to come to an agreement on how to split revenue from the Local Option Sales Tax. And if they can’t agree by then, the tax will go away. You...
allongeorgia.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah
Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
hotelnewsresource.com
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Announces $10 Million Renovation
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa announces today that it has embarked on a $10 million renovation to reimagine the resort's existing 416 guestrooms to grow to 419 rooms including 32 suites. The renovation has officially kicked off this month, with a scheduled completion and reveal slated for Spring 2023. During the renovation, the resort will remain open with no impact to any other areas allowing guests to enjoy all of the resort's amenities.
Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. Students were evacuated as SWAT conducted a full sweep, checking the school room by room before giving the “all clear.” Disputing rumors, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said […]
Yes, Statesboro, there is a Santa Gus
Santa Gus, the Georgia Southern University mascot dressed as Santa, entertained a large crowd of children and their parents at the holiday-decorated Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center of GSU Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, walking around and waving to those waiting to see him and more. Stephen Warner, Associate Director of...
FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
WJCL
Small business Saturday: Two Effingham county small businesses making major impacts
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — If you are ever driving down Highway 21 in Effingham county, you will come across a handful of small businesses owned and operated by residents of the area. On a journey to seek out all small businesses in the area, WJCL came across two small...
wtoc.com
Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
Photos: Murdaugh team further questions blood spatter evidence
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The defense team for former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer, Alex Murdaugh, is asking a judge to compel the state to produce evidence pertaining to what the defense claims are altered photos and destroyed evidence. Murdaugh’s team previously filed a motion claiming the state destroyed the t-shirt Murduagh was […]
wtoc.com
Researchers reveal impacts of Hurricane Ian on Tybee Island’s shoreline
TYBEE ISLAND , Ga. (WTOC) - A group with the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography has been busy gathering data about the impact Hurricane Ian, had on Tybee Island’s shoreline. They mapped the shoreline before and after the storm. Since March of 2020, the group has gone out every three...
