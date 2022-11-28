Seefried Properties, a national real estate firm specializing in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties is pleased to announce the commencement of site work at Live Oak Logistics Center. This 287-acre distribution center is fully entitled to accommodate over 4 MSF of modern, Class A distribution and manufacturing space at full build out. The project will cater to a variety of tenant space needs with build-to-suit and speculative building options ranging from 252,000 to 1,381,000 square feet of space across five buildings. The first speculative building is set to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will include 669,760 square feet of space with a cross-dock configuration.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO