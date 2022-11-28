ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

savannahceo.com

Seefried Properties to Develop 4 MSF Industrial Center Near Savannah Port

Seefried Properties, a national real estate firm specializing in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties is pleased to announce the commencement of site work at Live Oak Logistics Center. This 287-acre distribution center is fully entitled to accommodate over 4 MSF of modern, Class A distribution and manufacturing space at full build out. The project will cater to a variety of tenant space needs with build-to-suit and speculative building options ranging from 252,000 to 1,381,000 square feet of space across five buildings. The first speculative building is set to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will include 669,760 square feet of space with a cross-dock configuration.
SAVANNAH, GA
georgiatrend.com

Georgia ports continue to drive economy

Another month, another (near) record. That’s becoming a familiar story at the Georgia Ports Authority, which reported its second-busiest month in October, when the Port of Savannah handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units. That’s an increase of 9.6% compared to October 2021 and second only to the month of August 2022, when the port handled 575,500 TEUs.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Inside Georgia’s best-known bakery

AJC food and dining editor visits Claxton Bakery in South Georgia, where the famous fruitcakes are made with the horse and buggy label on the package. Founded in 1910, Claxton Bakery is so well known for its fruitcake that the city calls itself the fruitcake capital of the world. The same claim is made by Corsicana, Texas, home to fruitcake maker Collin Street Bakery.
CLAXTON, GA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Savannah

Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Savannah is a really special experience that I recommend everyone try. The whole city comes to life and there’s a sense of joy and excitement to put the old year behind us and get on with the new one. Probably the best part...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New red light installed at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of many projects aiming to ease traffic on a Bryan County roadway will start soon. A new red light at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway will go live on Thursday. Over the past few months Bryan County commissioners have partnered with G-DOT on traffic...
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
SAVANNAH, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Announces $10 Million Renovation

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa announces today that it has embarked on a $10 million renovation to reimagine the resort's existing 416 guestrooms to grow to 419 rooms including 32 suites. The renovation has officially kicked off this month, with a scheduled completion and reveal slated for Spring 2023. During the renovation, the resort will remain open with no impact to any other areas allowing guests to enjoy all of the resort's amenities.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. Students were evacuated as SWAT conducted a full sweep, checking the school room by room before giving the “all clear.” Disputing rumors, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Yes, Statesboro, there is a Santa Gus

Santa Gus, the Georgia Southern University mascot dressed as Santa, entertained a large crowd of children and their parents at the holiday-decorated Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center of GSU Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, walking around and waving to those waiting to see him and more. Stephen Warner, Associate Director of...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Photos: Murdaugh team further questions blood spatter evidence

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The defense team for former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer, Alex Murdaugh, is asking a judge to compel the state to produce evidence pertaining to what the defense claims are altered photos and destroyed evidence. Murdaugh’s team previously filed a motion claiming the state destroyed the t-shirt Murduagh was […]

