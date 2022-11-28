Read full article on original website
BBC
Dorset illegal puppy farmers ordered to pay £150,000
Two illegal puppy farmers have been ordered to pay back profits amounting to nearly £150,000. William Perriton, 44, and Rebecca Heath, 42, previously pleaded guilty to running an unlicensed farm, causing an animal unnecessary suffering and failing to meet the needs of animals. The pair, from Three Legged Cross,...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Bride and groom, 68 and 74, become latest wedding couple to have their big day cancelled as Home Office block-books hotels to house asylum seekers
A bride and groom are the latest couple to have their wedding cancelled after a hotel was booked out by the Home Office for asylum seekers. This comes after a man was forced to change his tattoo in February this year showing the time and date of his wedding after the hotel after it was cancelled due to the hotel being booked up for refugees.
Police failings ‘materially contributed’ to murders of mother and daughter
Family accuses force of ‘appalling’ failure to protect Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, killed by Oudeh’s abusive former partner
Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles
Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants
Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel
An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
100 people arrested in UK’s biggest fraud investigation
More than 100 people have been arrested in the UK’s biggest ever fraud operation, which brought down a website police describe as a “one-stop spoofing shop” used by scammers to steal tens of millions of pounds from Britons via fake bank phone calls. It is estimated that...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Dog attack: Owner badly bitten by rescue dog wants change in law
A woman whose husband was attacked by their rescue dog has called for a change in the law to force animal charities to disclose if a dog has a history of biting. Mike Maidment's hand was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery. His wife Carol later discovered the dog...
Family-of-seven forced to live in a tent due to rental crisis
A family of seven has revealed how they were forced to live in a tent after being booted from their home that needed repairs. Patricia Thompson took to the social media app TikTok to document the family’s struggles during Australia’s horrific rental crisis. The family needed to leave their home in August after the property was required to have much-needed repairs. In the time since, the family applied for homes between Nowra, on the NSW south coast, and the Victorian border. “We stayed in mum’s backyard for a bit, but in the end, her real estate didn’t want a big family staying there, so...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
Three people arrested after bodies of two babies found in Wales home
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in south Wales.Officers were called to the house in Wildmill, Bridgend, at just before 8pm on November 26.Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody.An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, said: “This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.” Read More Scotland cannot hold indyref2, Supreme Court rulesMinister defends Sunak’s private GP because NHS given ‘a lot of money’Ukraine: Putin ‘fearing for life’ after Kherson retreat
Drug Task Force Seize Opium Poppies Mistakenly Grown for Bridal Bouquet
"I know that there are so many other people who have these poppies in their backyard," the flower farmer told Newsweek.
BBC
Health trust running unit which saw abuse faces NHS intervention
A mental health trust that runs a unit where patients were mistreated is to face the highest level of intervention from NHS England, the body has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich, Bury. Greater Manchester...
Driver leaves teenage girl stranded alone at dark bus stop after card declined
A teenager was left in fear when a bus driver refused to let her on the bus on a dark road at night. Danielle Allen, 19, was reportedly left stranded on Thursday 24 November after pleading with the driver to allow her to get on the bus when she tried to buy a ticket and her card was declined.
Fresh UK rail strikes announced in run-up to Christmas
Passengers warned of travel disruption as workers at Avanti West Coast and Eurostar join widescale action
