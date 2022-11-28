Cyber Monday deals: Fitness, home health and home tech

Normally, we don't like Mondays, but we'll make an exception for Cyber Monday which offers a second bite of that sweet sweet deals cherry. While some of the great discounts we spotted over the weekend have expired, or the stock has sold out, plenty still persist and we expect more to pop up.

We're already seeing great discounts across a range of health and fitness products – running earbuds, smartwatches, and fitness trackers, supplements, massage guns, and electric toothbrushes – and will be tracking down even more all day on this live blog. So keep checking back for our favorite discounts on exercise bikes, treadmills, humidifiers, weights, and much more.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are some of the biggest discounters, but we're also still finding deals on health and fitness essentials from Dick's Sporting Goods and Myprotein.

Our top early Cyber Monday deals so far include the Bowflex Velocore Bike with a massive $900 saving at Best Buy , or you can invest in some durable workout earbuds like the JBL Tune 230NC for just $49.95 at Amazon . And if you want to impress a giftee over the holidays give them an Amazfit Bip 3 Pro – it's just $49.95 at Amazon (but you don't have to tell them that).

64% OFF GARMIN FORERUNNER 735XT

Let's start with one of the best Garmin deals we've seen so far in the Black Friday sales. The Garmin Forerunner 735XT is reduced by a massive 64% at Amazon, saving you over $220. This is a fantastic GPS running watch with multisport features, making it ideal for those who also enjoy cycling and swimming. It's got an ultra-long battery life, with at least five days' continuous use. This means you can take advantage of its fitness tracking capabilities, as well as sleep tracking information.

UP TO $500 OFF INDOOR ROWING MACHINES

If you’ve been looking for a compact home rowing machine, there are some great deals on right now at Best Buy. Some of our favourite models from top fitness equipment brands, including Hydrow, NordicTrack and Ergatta, have hundreds of dollars knocked off for Black Friday.

Hydrow Rowing Machine | Was $2,494.99 , Now: $1,994.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 on this top rated Hydrow rowing machine in Silver. We rated this fantastic piece of home gym equipment a tidy 4 out of 5 stars when we tested it. It comes with patented electromagnetic drag technology that brings the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing directly to your home. View Deal

ProForm 750R Rower | Was $699.99 , Now $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on this great budget friendly rower from ProForm. With a 30-day free trial of iFIT, you have access to expert iFIT Trainers as they coach your rowing form and motivate you to reach your goals. 24 resistance levels offer smooth, frictionless, and silent training with patented SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance, which allows you to adjust your training intensity without interrupting your workout or anyone around you. View Deal

NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower | Was $1,999.99 , Now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

With a $200 reduction in price you can get this top of the range NordicTrack rower for $1,799.99 this Black Friday. An included 30-day iFIT family membership allows you to stream on-demand workouts right to your rower’s upgraded 22” touchscreen. View Deal

Ergatta Rower | Was $2,499.99 , Now $2,149.99 at Best Buy

Save yourself $350 on this stylish Ergatta rower in cherrywood. Access a library of thousands of live and on-demand competitive, game-based workouts and races that adapt to your individual fitness level and offer a uniquely motivating way to achieve your goals. View Deal

MORE THAN HALF OFF THESE ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELLS

Jaxjox Adjustable Dumbbells: Was $499 Now $199 at Best Buy

This is the cheapest we have ever seen these adjustable dumbbells from Jaxjox, which happen top our guide to the best adjustable dumbbells . Sleek and sturdy, you can choose from eight different weight options with the click of a button (8lb-50lb) and be reassured that they feel solid and secure. At an incredible $300 off for Black Friday, this is a great time to invest in a pair for your home gym.

45% OFF THIS FOLDING TREADMILL

Costway 2.25HP Folding Treadmill | Was $799.99, Now $436.99 at Target

Save a whopping $363.00 (45%) this Black Friday weekend on the Costway Folding Treadmill, down to just $436.99 at Target. This already affordable Costway folding treadmill gives you the opportunity to build up your cardio fitness in the comfort of your own home.

Compact and easy to fold away, it’s great for small apartments where every inch of space counts. It is made from high quality steel and is suitable for someone weighing up to 250lbs. The 2.25 horsepower motor delivers power for interval, speed, or endurance training. Whether you walk or run, don't worry about bothering your downstairs neighbors, it offers a quiet training experience even at its highest speed of 7.5MPH. The Costway Folding treadmill features four silicone pads, which can reduce noise and vibration through your floor.

The treadmill features a 5" blu-ray LCD display which shows time, distance, calories burned, speed, pulse and incline. The 17" X 47" rubber running belt provides a comfortable and stable workout experience and 3 levels of incline to increase the difficulty of your workout. 12 built-in programs are available to add variety to your running experience and keep you entertained while you run.

UNEXPECTED $50 OFF LATEST APPLE WATCH

Apple Watch Series 8: Was $399.00 Now $349

Released in September, the Apple Watch Series 8 has received a $50 discount in the Black Friday sales. We'd say it's the best fitness tracker you can buy right now. It's excellent for general health tracking, allowing you to check on your blood oxygen levels and conduct an ECG for insights into heart health. Stepping up from the previous Apple Watch Series 7, it also has improved motion sensors (a brilliant safety feature) and temperature tracking means you can accurately predict things like your menstrual cycle.

$200 OFF BOWFLEX ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELLS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: Was $549 Now $349

If you are looking to spruce up your home gym, you can’t miss this great Black Friday deal. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, one of the best portable weight sets we have ever tested, are now 36% cheaper on Amazon . Providing the equivalent of 15 pairs of free weights ranging from 5 to 52.5lb pounds, these adjustable dumbbells can guarantee a great full body workout — all while taking up the same floorspace as a shoebox. Not to mention that the Bowflex SelectTech 552 set is sturdy, secure and comfortable to use.

SAVE UP TO $100 ON AIR PURIFIERS

Some of the best air purifiers we've tested are now on sale for Black Friday, with great savings to be found across some of the biggest retailers as they try to outdo one another with deals. Keep an eye out for air purifiers on sale and get cleaner indoor air for a fraction of the price.

Levoit Core 400s | Was $219.99 , Now $186.99 at Amazon

Save 15% on our top rated air purifier, the Levoit Core 400s. Refresh your air five times per hour in a 403 sq ft space or time times per hour in a 1,007 sq ft space, and filter 99.99% of bacteria and mold, as well as 99.9% of viruses to keep your family healthy this winter. Read our full Levoit 400S review . View Deal

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH | Was $229.99 Now $181.67

Another of our favorite air purifiers is currently reduced by 21% in the Black Friday sale. Save almost $50 on the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH in white, featuring a four-stage filtration system and boasting a space-saving design. Read our full Coway AP-1512HH review . View Deal

Blueair Pure 211+ | Was $339.99 , Now $237.99 at Best Buy

Save $102 and get cleaner air for less with a great discount on this Blueair Pure 211+ at Best Buy. With HEPA technology, the Blueair Pure 211+ delivers clean air and removes 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 μm, like pollen, dust and viruses. An activated carbon layer traps light odors to keep your home smelling fresh. Read our full Blue Pure 221 review . View Deal

30% OFF ONE OF OUR FAVOURITE HUMIDIFIERS

Elechomes HTJ-2119 Ultrasonic Humidifier | Was $99.00 Now $69.99 at Amazon

Save a tidy 30% on one of our favorite Elechomes humidifiers. It's good for medium-sized rooms, comes with a remote control, and lasts for up to 38 hours. The large LED Touch Display and child lock make this high tech humidifier perfect for families, and with whisper-quiet running it’s suitable for any room, even a bedroom or nursery. Read our full Elechomes HTJ-2119 Ultrasonic Humidifier review for our full round-up.

44% OFF A HEPA AIR PURIFIER

Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier: Was $249.99 , Now $139.95 at Amazon

Instant may be mostly known for its best-selling Instant Pots, but this home tech brand has much more to offer. With this amazing Black Friday deal, you can get a whopping 44% off its HEPA Quiet Air Purifier. Equipped with a highly efficient HEPA-13 filter and Plasma Ion Technology, this machine is a force to be reckoned with.

Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier can filter up to 1,940 square feet per hour and scores a massive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

$100 OFF BEATS EARBUDS

Beats PowerBeats Pro: Was $249.95 Now $149.95

If you're looking for a pair of the best running headphones that stay snuggly in your ears, even during the most demanding sessions, we love the Beats PowerBeats Pro . Ear hooks provide a comfortable and secure fit, and the buttons on the earbuds are easier to use than touch controls while exercising. They offer nine hours of battery life on a single charge, making them ideal for endurance athletes or marathon runners-in-the-making.

$50 OFF THERAGUN MINI

Theragun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun: Was $199 Now $149

Save $50 on the powerful but compact Theragun Mini . It's small enough to fit into most bags or purses, making it an ideal massage gun for on-the-go treatment or travel. The Mini comes with three speeds (with a maximum of 2400 PPM), but just one head attachment — the ball attachment. We found it effortless to use, sturdy, and an investment that will give you years of great service. Overall, it's one of the best massage guns we've tried.

$500 OFF BOWFLEX TREADMILL

Bowflex Treadmill 10: Was $1,999.99 Now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save a fantastic $500 on this top of the range Bowflex Treadmill at Best Buy . Featuring powerful performance, and streaming entertainment from the 10” console, you’ll have access to daily custom workouts personalized to your unique capabilities and immersive environments from around the globe with the included one-year free JRNY membership (worth $149).

A -5% to 15% motorized decline/incline with extended handlebar grips for high incline work out gives you a wider range of options than most home treadmills. The running belt is 22 inches wide by 60 inches long. Go up to 12mph as you hike, run, or sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet with your free JRNY membership.

TOP DEALS ON ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES FROM PHILIPS AND ORAL-B

Save up to $150 on the best electric toothbrushes from brands like Philips and Oral-B.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000: Was $209.99, Now $179.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Grab $30 off this great Philips toothbrush at Bed, Bath & Beyond. It includes Philips' high-end DiamondClean Smart 9000 Rechargeable Toothbrush, which was one of our favorites when we tested it. Read the full DiamondClean 9000 review. View Deal

Oral-B Genius X | Was $199.99, Now $136.00 at Amazon

This mid range toothbrush is an amazing 32% off at Amazon right now. With multiple cleaning modes, it connects to the Oral B app to track cleaning progress and has a very decent two week battery life. Read the full Oral-B Genius X review View Deal

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige: $399.99, $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this bestselling toothbrush from Philips, that has inbuilt sensors that track brushing style and adapt brushing pressure accordingly. It comes with seamless one-touch control, a sleek and compact design and luxe leatherette travel case with USB charging. View Deal

FITBIT CHARGE 5 NOW UNDER $100

Fitbit Charge 5: Was $149.95 Now $99.95 on Amazon

One of our favourite models, the Fitbit Charge 5, is currently 33% off at Amazon — saving you a tidy $50. It features a built-in GPS tracker, stress management tools, and sleep tracking. Choose from black, white and steel blue. Read our full review of the Fitbit Charge 5 and see how it fared against the rest of the best fitness trackers we rated.

PELOTON’S BIKE DEAL BEATS AMAZON’S HANDS DOWN

Peloton Bike Premier Package: Was $1,745 Now $1,145 from Peloton

Both Amazon and Peloton have reduced the price of the original Peloton Bike, but smart shoppers will choose the deal from Peloton. While the listed price of $1,145 is the same, the Peloton offer comes with Peloton shoes so you can clip in, light dumbbells, a mat for the machine, a workout mat for you and a Camelbak water bottle. It’s much better value and as you'll find in our Peloton Bike review , the service really is good enough to justify the spend. Peloton has also reduced the price of packages for the second-generation Bike+ and Peloton Tread treadmill. Browse the Peloton Black Friday sale to see all the reductions, or consider cheaper bikes included in our Black Friday exercise bike deals round-up.

50% OFF THE BEST PROTEIN POWDER WITH CODE DEAL

(Image credit: Future)

Myprotein Impact Whey: Was $64.99 Now $32.49 with code DEAL

Protein powder brands often hold sales, so it takes something special to grab our attention. Myprotein taking 50% off everything with the code DEAL is plenty special, so take advantage and stock up until next fall. We recommend Myprotein’s Impact Whey Isolate, the best protein powder on a budget in our selection of the best protein powders .

$120 OFF APPLE WATCH SERIES 7

Apple Watch Series 7: Was $429 Now $309.99 at Target

You expect a discount on the previous generation of Apple Watch every Black Friday, but this $120 discount is bigger than we expected. The hardware upgrades to the latest Series 8 are restricted to a new skin-temperature sensor, improved gyroscope and upgraded accelerometer which can detect a car crash and alert contacts and emergency services. The most welcome improvements, however, came in the new WatchOS 9 software, which the Series 7 also got. Among many welcome developments, it made the Apple Watch a far better running watch.

$1300 off the Bowflex T10

Bowflex T10 Treadmill | Was $2799 Now $1499 at Amazon

This is definitely one of the pricier deals that we're going to highlight this Black Friday – but in our experience (and we have spent a lot of time testing out the best treadmills ) you need to invest well over $1000 if you want a serious running machine. The price of this well-regarded Bowlex treadmill has been knocked down by $1300, which is a very respectable saving. It has a 3.0 HP motor, which means that it should feel like a fairly smooth ride and the machine will last you a long time, too (it comes with a five year warranty). Speeds can be cranked up to 12MPH and it even offers an incline of 15%.

Lowest ever price on the iPad (ninth gen)

Apple iPad (Ninth Generation): Was $329.99 Now $269.99 on Best Buy

Apple’s cheapest tablet has become even cheaper thanks to Best Buy’s Black Friday deal. It offers a classic design with a home button, so is ideal for relative newcomers, and still offers great performance despite the tenth generation being out now. For more, be sure to read our full review , as well as our Black Friday iPad buying guide .

Save $200 on the MacBook Air M1

MacBook Air M1: Was $999.99 Now $799.99 on Best Buy

The easiest way to get into the macOS ecosystem, this compact, yet powerful, MacBook Air packs an Apple M1 chip which means it’s capable of all-day battery life without sacrificing performance. It’s one of the best laptops for students in 2022 , and this lower price point doesn’t hurt, with a saving of $200. Read our full review for more, and check out the full MacBook range with our student-focused buying guide .

25% off Gaiam Yoga Products

Gaiam makes a bunch of products, including posture correctors and stability balls, but really its best known for yoga mats. They're relatively cheap (you can find plenty of options on the site for under $40) but this 25% discount sweetens the deal. We particularly like this sustainable cork design , which features a mandala print. A perfect Christmas gift for any yogis in your life.

SAVE ON SUPPLEMENTS

If supplements form a part of your daily routine, you could save money by stocking up over Black Friday. As part of our sales coverage, we’ve scoured the best Black Friday supplement sales to find you the best deals and while we’re not saying you’ll overindulge on Turkey day, we will leave these deals on supplements for gut health here just in case.

NOW Supplements Probiotic-10™ | Was $49.99 , Now $24.48

Save 51% on this 3-month supply of probiotic supplements from NOW. Each capsule contains over 25 billion active bacteria to support digestive intestinal and immune health. They're vegetarian friendly and free from dairy, soy, and gluten. View Deal

Mav Nutrition Digestive Enzymes Supplement with Probiotics | Was $29.99, Now $15.99

Save 47% on the Mav Nutrition Digestive Enzymes Supplement with Probiotics. It is a perfect blend for anyone struggling with poor digestion, gas, and bloating. Each capsule contains 5 different enzymes and 3 strains of beneficial Lactobacillus bacteria. They're also free from gluten and GMOs. View Deal

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics for Women & Prebiotics | Was $39.95 , Now $28.28 at Amazon

Save over 29% on this Garden of Life probiotic and prebiotic blend for women. These capules contain 16 diverse Lacto and Bifido strains of probiotics for digestive health, all in one capsule. They also contain organic prebiotic fiber to help feed good bacteria in the gut. View Deal

Save 38% on Fit Simplify Resistance Bands x5

Fit Simplify Resistance Bands x5: Was $20.95 Now $12.95 at Amazon

If you’re searching for the best resistance bands as an alternative to dumbbells, these budget-friendly bands from Fit Simplifier can help to make your workouts more challenging. The short loops are perfect for arm and glute movements and the five different tension ranges are great for the whole family, or to use for different workout moves. The bands are clearly marked with which tension they are, so you’ll never exercise with the wrong one.

SAVE $80 ON SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS LIVE

Samsung Galaxy Buds | Was $149.99 , Now $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 on these top of the range Samsung Galaxy buds in blue this Black Friday weekend. Some of the best running headphones are currently reduced by over 50%. Offering improved bass and an open fit, your playlists will sound more like live music than ever before. When you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task, initiate "Active Noise Cancellation" with one touch. If these Galaxy buds aren’t for you, there are plenty more running headphones deals to be had across this weekend.

GET $50 OFF THE IPAD AIR M1

iPad Air M1: Was $599 , now $549 at Amazon

The iPad Air with M1 is arguably the best all-around tablet in Apple’s line-up. Cheaper than the iPad Pro but still packing a powerful M1 chip, it also supports the Apple Pencil (Second Generation) and the Magic Keyboard for a more laptop-like experience.

For more, be sure to check out our Black Friday iPad buying guide , and read our full iPad Air M1 review .

OUR FAVOURITE PELOTON ALTERNATIVE IS $250 CHEAPER

Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike EX3: Was $799.99 , Now $549.99 at Amazon

If you don’t fancy forking out over $1000 for the original Peloton (currently reduced by $600 for Black Friday ), our favorite Peloton alternative, the Echelon Connect EX3, is reduced by $250 on Amazon — saving you 31%. This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Echelon so far, and it’s one of the best exercise bikes we’ve tested. Thirty two levels of silent magnetic resistance let you vary your workout intensity and there is a handlebar mounted 180-degree rotating console that lets you incorporate off-bike exercises into your routine. The 6” lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position to work for you too.

Save 64% on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: Was $349.99, Now $126.21

We’ve seen a number of incredible Garmin deals in the Black Friday sales so far, but the best discount goes to the Garmin Forerunner 735XT. Right now, you can save an incredible 64% on this multisport GPS smartwatch, saving you a massive $223.78. To find such a premium product for under $130 is a real steal, especially because the Forerunner 735XT offers a host of different sports and up to 14 hours battery life in GPS mode, making this a great option for endurance athletes.

Save on adjustable dumbbells

Snap up some of the best adjustable dumbbells on sale this Black Friday, with stocks still available on top brands like Bowflex and JaxJox, and hundreds of dollars of savings to be had.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells | Was $549 , Now $349 at Amazon

Snap up this great Bowflex deal before it sells out! One of our favourite pairs of adjustable dumbbells, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 is now $200 cheaper on Amazon. Providing the equivalent of 15 pairs of free weights ranging from 5lb to 52.5lb, these adjustable dumbbells can guarantee a great full body workout — all while taking up the same floorspace as a shoebox. View Deal

Jaxjox Adjustable Dumbbells | Was $499 , Now $199 at Best Buy

You can still get these adjustable dumbbells from Jaxjox at the lowest price we’ve ever seen them. These top our guide to the best adjustable dumbbells for being sleek, sturdy and easy to use. You can choose from eight different weight options with the click of a button (8lb-50lb) and be reassured that they feel solid and secure. View Deal

Fuel Pureformance Adjustable Dumbbell | Was $249 , Now $99.99 at Walmart

This 50lb adjustable dumbbell features a weight adjustment adjustment system that is safe, quick, and easy to use. It allows you to rapidly switch from one exercise to the next, simply by turning the handle right or left in 5-pound increments, pull up, and start your workout. View Deal

Get 74% off this massage gun from DACORM

DACORM massage gun: Was $249.99, Now $65.59 at Amazon

Looking for a cheaper alternative to the Theragun ( currently on discount for Black Friday)? You can save an incredible $184.40 (74%) on the DACORM percussion massage gun. It comes with a whopping seven different speed levels and 12 different massage heads, so you can relieve knots in your back, neck, arms and legs. The noise level measures less than 40dB, so you don't have to worry about making a noise in the office or at home either.

UP TO 50% OFF PROTEIN SUPPLEMENTS

Black Friday is a great time to stock up on protein powder, with brands reducing their supplements by more than a quarter, and often up to a half. We’ve been combing through the Black Friday protein powder sales for the best deals on protein supplements for muscle building, weight loss and for vegans. Here’s a pick from each type.

Best for muscle building

MuscleTech Phase8 Protein Powder | Was $82.99 , Now $48.44 at Amazon

Save nearly 40% on MuscleTech Phase8 Protein Powder at Amazon. This premium blend supports muscle growth with high doses of BCAAs, glutamine and essential amino acids (EAAs), all released steadily over 8 hours. Each serving delivers 26g of premium proteins with variable digestive rates. View Deal

Best for weight loss

Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit High Protein for Weight Loss Powder | Was $78.30 , Now $54.81 at Target

Save over 30% on the Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit High Protein for Weight Loss Powder at Target. This premium blend is low in calories and contains a range of vitamins, minerals, organic herbal extracts, probiotics and enzymes to support you on your weight loss journey. Suitable for vegans. View Deal

Best for vegans

KOS Organic Plant Based Protein Powder | Was $59.99 , Now $36.74 at Amazon

Another Amazon deal not to be missed — right now you can save 39% on the KOS Organic Plant Based Protein Powder. It's delicious vanilla flavor is hard to match, and it provides nearly 20g of vegan protein per serving. It's also keto-friendly and free from gluten and soy. View Deal

30% OFF FITBIT INSPIRE 3

Fitbit Inspire 3: Was $99.95 Now £69.95 at Amazon

Black Friday has surprised and delighted us with reductions on fitness trackers released this year, rather than old stock from 2021, and we think this deal on the entry-level Fitbit stands out. Fitbit is great at tracking your activity levels and gently encouraging you to fit in more where you can. If you pay more for the likes of the Sense 2 or Versa 4 you get high-end sensors, but those aren't always that useful and the level of detail can become overwhelming. Getting the fundamental features, which will probably do the most to help you improve your health, for just $70 is hard to resist.

PRICE DROP! 50% OFF ORAL-B GENIUS X

Oral-B Genius X: Was $199.99 Now $99.99 on Amazon

Earlier this week, the Oral-B Genius X (our favourite electric toothbrush no less) was down to $136. Well done to those who waited because the price has dropped further to $99.99. A fantastic offer on a very smart toothbrush, which tracks how you brush your teeth and suggests ways to improve.

UP TO 33% OFF RUNNING HEADPHONES

Listening to music while running is a great motivator and Black Friday has seen running headphone deals galore. We've curated three of our favourites here, but if you prefer another model in our best running headphones round-up, chances are it will be discounted too.

Jabra Elite 4 Active: Was $119.99 Now $79.99 on Amazon

Save 33% on these great sounding and tough earbuds. Don't be put off by the lack of wings or hooks – they stay securely in your ears and as a byproduct are more gentle too. View Deal

Jaybird Vista 2: Was 99.99 Now $149.99 on Amazon

A similar 33% saving to the Jabras, so why pay more? For the extra hour of battery life and the extra waterproofing. View Deal

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro: Was $179.95 Now $143.95 on Amazon

For something completely different, try these bone-conduction headphones, which transmit sound through your face to your inner ear – really. They're a great way to listen to music while you run while also staying aware of your surroundings. View Deal

Save $300 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: Was $1199.99 Now $899.99 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of Samsung tablets as part of its Black Friday sale, and the biggest saving is reserved for the biggest tablet. This Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has had $300 knocked off the price of the 512GB version, and includes an S-Pen stylus and Samsung’s clever DeX functionality that can turn it into a PC when connected to a monitor. It’s one of the best tablets for students , too.

Save $60 on the Withings ScanWatch

Withings ScanWatch: Was $299.95 , Now $239.99 at Best Buy

This hybrid smartwatch (a wrist-worn tracker that looks like a traditional watch) can last almost three weeks between charges. It's a great alternative to the Fitbit Versa 3 , with many of the same health and fitness-tracking features, like sleep monitoring, heart rate, and workout recording. Plus, it comes with an ECG to monitor your heart rhythms like the Apple Watch. We ranked it as one of the best fitness trackers and you can save $60 right now with this rare discount.

The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH has hit its lowest price yet in 2022

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH in Black: Was $229.99 , Now $133.13 at Amazon

Save 42% on one of the best air purifiers , the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH. It's currently the cheapest price we've seen it all year.

This appliance features a four stage filtration system, consisting of a pre-filter, deodorization filter, true HEPA filter and vital ion, to capture up to 99.99% of 0.01-micron particles. It also has a built-in timer feature. Read our full Coway Airmega AP-1512HH review or have a look at more air purifiers on sale this Black Friday.

The best massage gun deal we've seen so far

Toloco Massage Gun: Was 259.99 , Now $65.57 at Amazon

With $194.42 (75%) off, you won’t find a better massage gun deal this Black Friday. This cordless massage gun is equipped with a USB charging cable and 15 replaceable massage heads. This helps users relax all parts of the body, including back, neck, arms and legs. Seven speed levels, which range from low, medium and high, bring different intensity massage experiences. This handheld percussion massage gun has an ergonomic silicone handle design that can effectively prevent slipping, making it easy to grasp. Or, if this isn’t the right one for you, have a look at our guide to the best massage guns .

Great deals on Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods Max: Was $499.99 , Now $449.99 at Best Buy

Apple’s popular AirPods range is discounted at Best Buy, with as much as 23% shaved off in the case of the second-generation AirPods . The headline deal, however, is for the AirPods Max. Apple’s (excellent) over-ear headphones launched at $549.99, but Best Buy is offering them for $449.99.

Better yet, all AirPods, including the latest AirPods Pro , come with four months of Apple Music (worth $10 per month) and three months of Apple TV+ for bingeing content including the latest Christmas movie Spirited.

Save $130 on these adjustable dumbbells

NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect: Was $429, Now $299 at Amazon

These NordicTrack 50 lb iSelect adjustable dumbbells work with Alexa to give you a next-level full body strength workout. A sleeker, squarer version of the Select-a-Weight adjustable dumbbells that we tested and loved, these dumbbells adjust from 5-50lbs in 5lb increments with a motorized weight selector that responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment.

An adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment, making going up or down a weight even easier. If these aren’t the right adjustable dumbbells for you, have a look at our guide to the best adjustable dumbbells for more options.

One of our top-rated toothbrushes is $80 cheaper

Save $80 on a top-rated electric toothbrush from one of the biggest oral hygiene brands worldwide. You can enjoy a superior clean with the Oral-B iO Series 9 thanks to its seven brushing modes, built-in timer, two-week battery life, and a two-year warranty. It also comes with a pressure sensor to improve your brushing.

If you aren’t sure whether or not to invest, take a look at our Oral-B iO9 review and see why we rate it as one of the best electric toothbrushes on the market. Or, if you’re looking for a different model, we’ve rounded up the best Oral-B electric toothbrush deals around.

Save on the latest Fitbit Versa

Fitbit Versa 4: Was $229.95 Now $149.95 on Amazon

Save a bundle on one of the best fitness trackers this Black Friday. We like the Versa 4 for its multi-day battery life, nicely animated interface and distinctive design. The Fitbit Versa 4 launched in September 2022 alongside the Fitbit Sense 2 and two years after the Fitbit Versa 3 . Our reviewer concluded the side button is the one obvious positive design change of the Fitbit Versa 4 as Fitbit’s last-generation watch used a touch panel. A classic clicky button is an improvement.

Read the full Fitbit Versa 4 review or have a look at the best fitbits to see how it ranked against the others we’ve tested.

Grab this great resistance band deal from Target

Link 11 PCS Resistance Band Set: Was $39.99 now $25.99 at Target

Take your workouts to new heights with 35% off this handy resistance band set from Target . For $25.99, you can add some extra resistance to your at-home gym sessions with five exercise bands that come with varying levels of resistance, a door anchor and two cushioned handles. This means you can adapt them for different exercises.

Discover even more of the best resistance bands on sale now.

This Theragun deal saves you $100 on a top massage gun

Theragun Prime: Was $299.00 now $198.99 at Best Buy

Say goodbye to stubborn knots and achy muscles. Once armed with one of the best massage guns , like the Theragun Prime, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without these super sonic post-workout recovery devices.

Right now you can save yourself an impressive $101 at Best Buy thanks to the incredible 30% Black Friday discount which has just dropped. This brilliant piece of tech is equipped with QuietForce technology for low sound and delivers up to 30lbs of force to help release tightness and warm up muscles. All this for $198.99? We’re sold.

Save on one of our favourite rowing machines

The Hydrow Wave offers a similar premium performance to the original Hydrow Rower but it comes in a smaller, more affordable package. It’s now cheaper than ever too, with the brand slashing the price by more than $100 on its website.

When we tested the Wave back in September, we liked its lightweight design and the fact it’s $1,000 cheaper than the original Hydrow rower, making it more accessible to a wider range of people. In fact, we liked it so much, it features in our guide to the best rowing machines as the “most suitable for beginners”. If the Hydrow doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are plenty of other rowing machines on sale this Black Friday. But don’t delay as stocks won’t last forever.

HUGE 43% OFF GARMIN FENIX 6S PRO

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: Was $599.99 Now $339 on Amazon

Getting a watch with Garmin's supreme mapping features for less than $350 is a no-brainer. Even the best smartwatches can't compete with the colour maps and turn-by-turn directions Garmin's top watches offer, which is useful if you're finding your way in a city, or trying out new running or cycling routes. This deal is on the smaller size, which loses a little battery life, but you can find deals on watches across the range. Just make sure you choose the Pro or Sapphire models – the standard watches don't have the advanced mapping features.

EXCELLENT WIRELESS EARBUDS UNDER $10 AT WALMART

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds: Was $24.88 Now $9.88 from Walmart

Wireless earbuds for less than $10 can't be any good, can they? Yes. They. Can. We've tried these delightfully mini earbuds from JLab and they have no business sounding as good as they do. At $10, buy yourself a pair and buy another few pairs to give over the holidays.

HALF OFF MYPROTEIN WHEY ISOLATE

Myprotein Clear Whey Isolate: Was $39.99 Now $19.99 with code DEAL from Myprotein

Myprotein is one of our favourite supplement brands and it's Black Friday sale is refreshingly straightforward – 50% off everything. Myprotein's Impact Whey Isolate is always a popular, high-quality choice, but when the prices are this low we recommend trying the Clear Whey Isolate. It's more expensive than the Impact Whey, but it makes a see-through refreshing drink, rather than the the traditional thick shake. It's much more thirst-quenching after a workout and contains a similar serving of whey isolate (20g vs 22g). At half off, it's well worth trying – you won't regret it.

iHealth's No-touch Forehead Thermometer is 58% off

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer: Was $54.99 Now $22.99

Get prepared for cold and flu season with this great deal on the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer — now just $22.99 at Amazon. The device can read a person's body temperature within 1.18 inches from the center of the forehead, and takes just seconds. It's perfect for children and babies because you don't have to worry about them wriggling, and and the device gives a gentle vibration notification on reading — no loud beeps or buzzes that will wake them.

Sony has slashed its prices on earbuds and headphones

Looking for a pair of the best running headphones? Sony has slashed its prices across a range of top quality products, so you can pound the pavements for less.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds | Was $278 , Now $179.99 at Amazon

If you are after premium headphones, you cannot miss this deal - the Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds are now 35% off at Amazon. This model features Qi technology for easy wireless charging, intuitive touch control settings, and a clearer, more stable Bluetooth signal. And thanks to its powerful battery, you can enjoy high quality sound for up to 24 hours. View Deal

Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds | Was $99.99 , Now $58 at Amazon

The Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds may come with basic settings, but do not let that put you off. These great earphones are simple, yet stylish and functional, and now they are cheaper than ever, with Amazon offering a whopping 42% off. The WF-C500 model is water-resistant, splash-resistant, and holds up to 20h of battery life. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones | Was $399.99 , Now $348 at Amazon

Want to switch off the background noise and immerse yourself in crystal clear sound? Engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1, the Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones are a perfect gift for a music lover. They are comfortable, lightweight, and they take only a 3 minute charge for 3 hours of playback. View Deal

Save 44% on the Samsung Galaxy 4 smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm | Was $249.99 , Now $139.00 at Amazon

Save a hefty 44% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Amazon. Available in black, silver and pink gold, this smartwatch is not only packed to the brim with useful features, it also boasts a great design and battery life. The Galaxy 4 model can measure your heart rate, body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and BMI, as well as providing feedback on your sleep, running technique and workout progress.

Philips Wireless Headphones are now 56% cheaper

Philips PH802 Wireless Headphones with Echo Cancellation: Was $109.99 , Now $46.74 at Amazon

Save a whopping 56% on the Philips PH802 Wireless Headphones with Echo Cancellation at Amazon. With up to 30 hours of playtime, a built-in mic with echo cancellation, and compact-folding design, they are one of the best budget-friendly headphones on the market. And thanks to its 40mm neodymium acoustic drivers, the PH802 model boasts highly detailed sound and strong bass.

A sleek little fitness tracker for less than $50

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro | Was $69.99 | Now $49.99 at Amazon

We've only just reviewed the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro – and we were big fans. Won over by its sleek design, impressive two-week battery and easy-to-use layout, we actually awarded the cut price tracker four stars out of five. It has a surprisingly in-depth way of displaying and analyzing your data, which punches above its price bracket. With a $20 discount applied, we definitely think it's worth investing in one if you're about to start a new fitness regime, especially at this price with this early Cyber Monday deal.

Save on the Bowflex Velocore bike with this early Cyber Monday deal

Bowflex Velocore bike | Was $1799.99 | Now $899.99 at Best Buy

The unique selling-point of the Velocore is that is can 'lean' realistically from side to side, which mimics the motion of pumping a bike when you're riding outside. But the machine offers so much more than this too, with a 16-inch screen that's packed with fun classes (you need a JRNY membership – but purchasing the bike will get you one year's free access), 100 levels of resistance and a bunch of adjustable settings. Leaning can help work your arms and core, so this a great tool for a full-body workout, although your legs will still be doing most of the hard work!

Get in-depth running stats for less than $50

Garmin Running Dynamics Pod | Was $69.99 | Now $49.99 at Amazon

Save 28% on the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod with this early Cyber Monday deal at Amazon – cheaper than if you buy direct from Garmin itself. This device easily clips on to your waistband, automatically turning itself on when you engage in activity. Paired with an app on your smartwatch, you can view metrics about your run from the ground contact time and vertical oscillation to stride length and cadence. The battery lasts for up to a year assuming you're not embarking on runs for more than an hour each day. It also looks great in a lovely light green!

Save $600 on this premium exercise bike

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle | was $1,499.99 , now $899 at Amazon



This premium exercise bike is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon thanks to this early Cyber Monday deal. If you like the idea of Peloton-style home workouts, with live and on-demand classes streamed to a large 22-inch display, but without the Peloton price, this NordicTrack machine makes a great alternative. Plus, it comes with a free 30-day subscription to the iFit app for virtual workouts. Don't miss out on this massive 40% discount, saving you almost $900 on one of the top exercise bikes.

Levoit Mini air purifier cheapest it's ever been

Levoit Mini air purifier | Was $49.99 , Now $41.99 on Amazon

As we spend more times indoors over the winter and can't always open the windows to let in a breeze, air purifiers really come into their own. We rate this mini model from top brand Levoit because you can take it with you to work or when traveling, and it's small enough (and, crucially, quiet enough) to place on your bedside table to help you sleep. Right now, it's the cheapest its ever been at $41.99 – a 16% Cyber Monday saving.

Save 40% on Flybird exercise equipment

Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench: Was $185 , now $110.98 at Flybird

If you're investing in some exercise equipment this Cyber Monday, then we'd really recommend getting yourself a basic weights bench (alongside some cheap adjustable dumbbells , of course). This humble bit of kit is useful for all kinds of moves, including Bulgarian split squats and glute-building hip thrusters. Flybird has reduced their adjustable bench to just $110.98, which is really good value for a home gym essential. With the sales closing soon, it's a good idea to grab it while it's still reduced.

Lowest ever price on Amazon Halo View

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker | Was $79.99 | Now $34.99 at Amazon

This little wearable is one of our favorite budget fitness trackers – and it's currently less than half price. Amazon has knocked $45 off the wearable as part of the Cyber Monday sales, which means that you can pick it up for less than $35. If you just need a basic bit of tech for counting steps, measuring runs, tracking your heart rate and giving on-demand blood oxygen readings, then this is a great option. It also measures your sleep quality and comes with one year's free access to the Halo platform.