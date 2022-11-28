ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer and hint for Monday, November 28

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRjGr_0jPfgJA900

No matter what you're looking for—a clue for today's Wordle, some general tips to help make every day a winner, or the answer to the November 28 (527) puzzle in bold capital letters—you're sure to find it here. Need more Wordle help? You've got it. Keep on scrolling for links to our handy Wordle guides and archive of past answers.

Wordle decided to give me an easy day today, quickly offering up not only a vital green but a few key yellows too. Rearranging them correctly took a few more goes, but just this once finding the answer was a case of when, not if.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, November 28

This term's often used to describe something—usually a liquid—when it's at a lukewarm temperature, neither hot nor cold. Responses to another person's conversation or idea can also be today's answer, so long as they show a distinct lack of enthusiasm. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BON6L_0jPfgJA900

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 527 answer?

Need a little help? The answer to the November 28 (527) Wordle is TEPID .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • November 27: HAPPY
  • November 26: CLEAN
  • November 25: ITCHY
  • November 24: FEAST
  • November 23: DRIVE
  • November 22: PRIME
  • November 21: AXIOM
  • November 20: BRAVE
  • November 19: AVERT
  • November 18: GLYPH

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Online Store New York Is Going Crazy About

If you are shopping online this week, there is a new online store to be excited about! There are going to be great deals and there are some who say this is way overdue!. Hopefully this past weekend you were able to get out of the house and do some shopping. While portions of New York were still digging out of more than 80 inches of snow, Small Business Saturday was still happening and people were getting some great deals and helping local business. One popular place in Upstate New York has announced it has a new store.
NEW YORK STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals with free shipping for Cyber Monday

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals with free shipping for Cyber Monday. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Lux Blox, Lolli & Pops and more. MORE: Shop the 'GMA3' Power Hour Black Friday Blowout!. The deals start at just...
C. Heslop

Pending Netflix Change Will Affect Customers

Netflix made several changes to its business model this year. Another is underway for 2023. It will affect how users interact with the brand's entertainment services. The media company is considering a significant change in the coming months. It may affect your viewing experience depending on your plan. In the early days of Netflix, a big part of the platform was its DVD mail service. (source)
thepioneerwoman.com

A Quieter Drummond Thanksgiving

I hope you all had a nice weekend with your families! We had part of our crew (Todd, Paige, Stuart, Jamar) here at home, while another part of our crew (Alex, Mauricio, Bryce) couldn't make it. It was a little bit of a quiet, bittersweet day for us since we just said goodbye to Chuck two weeks ago. But we were happy to see the kids and have a few days of relaxed togetherness.
crimereads.com

“Three Pines” Puts a Darker Lens on Louise Penny’s Series

There’s a line roughly 45 minutes into the first episode of “Three Pines,” Amazon’s new adaptation of Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache books, that so incensed Penny she denounced it on her Facebook page when the show’s trailer was first released. The crabby old poet,...
Fatherly

Babies With A December Birthday Live Longer, Happier Lives

Kids with a December birthday may have to compete with Christmas and other winter holidays, but according to the research, being a December baby isn’t all bad. A number of studies show that being a winter baby has both short-term perks and long-term advantages important enough to outweigh the frustration of having Santa crash birthday parties. There are also — as with all birth months — some disadvantages, but most of the news is good for kids born in December.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy