Schwalbe G-One Overland gravel & e-bike tire review - a reliable workhorse for year-round and everyday riding

By Anne-Marije Rook
 2 days ago

In addition to the well-received G-One RS tire , Schwalbe released a second gravel tire this year.

The latest and seventh addition to the German tire manufacturer’s gravel line, the G-One Overland is meant for adventurers, commuters and e-bikers alike, and especially for those riders who combine asphalt, gravel and a bit of dirt all in one ride.

Schwalbe’s ever-growing line of G-One gravel tires dates back to G-One Allround , which launched in 2015 at a time when gravel racing was still a relatively new concept in mainstream cycling. We’ve since since the launch of the G-One Speed, a tire designed for specifically for Paris-Roubaix and later became a beach racing favorite; the G-One Bite , a wider, knobbed tire for rougher terrain; the G-One Ultrabite for muddy conditions; the G-One R claimed to have “mtb grip,” the super speedy and Unbound-winning G-One RS and now, the G-One Overland.

Schwalbe G-One Overland: construction

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Marketed at those who seek adventure right out of their own front door, the G-one Overland strikes me as a modern take on a touring tire, meaning quick-rolling, durable and, in line with today’s trend, multi-surface.

Unlike the distinct circular low-profile knobs of the G-One Allroad tread pattern, the Overlands sport higher profile, elongated lugs on the outside for cornering grip and a tighter, horizontal center tread with a little bit of bite but also some swiftness.

The outer compound is Schwalbe’s Speedgrip, which is a universal compound offering grip, durability and decent speed. Underneath, a Super Ground carcass taken from Schwalbe’s Racing Ralph mountain bike tire is said to deliver three-layer puncture protection.

Despite being touted as the Leatherman tool, do-it-all tire in the G-One line, the size offerings are rather limited. The Overlands are available in black and in 700c only — no tan-walled 650bs! And the width offerings are limited to 40mm, 45mm and 50mm (2.0 inches).

As usual, Schwalbe tires don’t come cheap. A single G-One Overland tire will set you back $88.00 / £64.99 / €64.90.

Schwalbe G-One Overland: the ride

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Straight out of the box, the Overlands have more heft and sturdiness to them than their more race-oriented tires, and that was evident also in the tubeless setup. Setup was still quick, just not quite as easy as the supple lightweights like the G-One RS.

But these are true set-and-forget tires. Once set up, they hold air perfectly and the compound seems resistant. I’ve yet to spot so much as a single cut or scrape on them — and that’s not due to a lack of trying!

Nearing 600g grams for the 45c set, the Overlands are indeed on the heavier side, yet once I got rolling I was pleasantly surprised with their swiftness and comfort.

On the asphalt road, the knobs certainly belie their speed. Up the steep gravelly climbs and  down zig-zagging singletrack, the knobby tread goes to work. The center offers enough bite to help you up and over the climbs and the lugs allow you to roll through the corners with confidence - even in moist conditions.

Now that the rainy season has fully set in here in the Pacific Northwest, however, the tread profile isn’t high enough nor set apart enough to deal with true mud, but on road and gravel, I think the Overlands will serve well as an everyday mixed-surface training tire.

I do wonder if these Overlands are going to replace the G-One Allround tire over time. While heavier, those who are familiar with the Allround will enjoy the added durability and increased grip the Overlands offer.

Schwalbe G-One Overland: value and conclusion

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

As mentioned above, the G-One Overland tires are spendy and a tad heavy as well. You could get an equally durable yet lighter and faster-rolling all-round tire like the Specialized Pathfinder Pro for $30 less or even the trusty Panaracer GravelKing SKs will meet your muti-surface needs for $28 less.

However, the G-One Overland has a more aggressive tread than the other all-rounders, and impressed with its uphill bite and cornering grip on both gravel and dirt. They strike a good balance between off-road grip and on-road speed that’s not easy to find.

Durability can only be tested over time but  I’ve yet to experience any air leaks, punctures or even any visible scrapes or cuts.

If your everyday ride features a mixture of surfaces and you’re looking for a durable, set-them-and-forget-them tire that won’t slow you down, the G-One Overlands are certainly worth consideration. I, for one, will be happy to spend a bulk of my winter riding on them.

