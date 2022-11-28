Read full article on original website
Football teams become a family throughout the season. Sometimes they can be dysfunctional, but players and coaches will bond through the ebbs and flows of a fall. The 2022 Wisconsin Badgers team rallied around interim head coach Jim Leonhard when he stepped in for Paul Chryst, who was fired midseason. Many former Badgers and current players were upset when reports came out that Wisconsin wouldn’t keep Leonhard on as the head coach for next season.
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Badgers faced even tougher recruiting news late Sunday as three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce de-committed from the program, marking the second recruit to de-commit on the day after top offensive lineman Christopher Terek flipped his commitment to Notre Dame. Pierce, who had originally committed on...
MADISON — A whirlwind courtship became official Sunday when Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Monday brought the first day on the job for the 49-year-old, which was spent touring the facilities, meeting with the current players, getting introduced to important alumni and facing the media for the first time. Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Fickell’s first 36 hours as the Badgers new leader.
Wisconsin Badgers freshman Connor Essegian has flashed significantly early in his career, earning key minutes in his first six games, while shooting 54% from beyond the arc en route to begin second on the team in scoring at 9.7 points per game. Essegian, a 6’4, 185-pound freshman from Indiana, made...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
The NCAA Women’s College Volleyball Tournament begins this Friday, December 2nd. The Badger women earned a number one seed after securing a 25-3 record this season. In 2021 when Wisconsin won the championship, they received a number 4 seed, respectfully. Let’s take a look at the women’s journey to repeat as champions.
The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans were able to leave the Kohl Center Tuesday night after they were ordered to shelter in place following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Wake Forest. Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave the building at...
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
The recent fire that temporarily closed the Nitty Gritty on North Frances Street brought the realization that few restaurants or bars have endured in Madison longer than the Gritty, which opened Oct. 3, 1968. For longtime Madisonians, it’s impossible to think about the Nitty Gritty without remembering, too, its colorful...
