ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House

There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
102.5 The Bone

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays

John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
Tampa Bay Times

5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech

Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

President Biden plans a border policy overhaul

Title 42 — the Trump-era public health policy that allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border — is set to end shortly before Christmas. Now, Axios has learned that the Biden administration is considering some drastic measures to replace it. Plus, Democrats could change which...
IOWA STATE
Axios

How Biden will run

As Biden weighs a final decision on whether to run for a second term, White House officials are showing how the powers of the presidency can be harnessed for a re-election campaign. Driving the news: The emerging strategy is on full display this week. Biden is traveling to Michigan to...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy