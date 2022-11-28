Read full article on original website
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
Democratic support for Biden in 2024 surges after midterms; Trump takes a hit: USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll
President Biden's backing among Democrats to run for reelection has been significantly boosted in the wake of better-than-expected midterm results, a new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds, while Donald Trump's standing among Republicans has been dented. The number of Democratic voters who believe that Biden could win the 2024 race for...
Jared Kushner Spotted by Himself at Mar-a-Lago as Ivanka Trump Abandons Dad
Trump's daughter was notably absent as her husband Jared Kushner attended the 2024 announcement at Mar-a-Lago.
Jared Kushner's $2B Saudi Deal Resurfaces as GOP Targets Hunter Biden
Republicans have announced that they'll investigate a possible connection between President Joe Biden and the alleged dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House
There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
Liberals rage after New York Times reports on Biden's ‘verbal fumbles': 'Trying to destroy us'
The New York Times generated controversy among Twitter users Tuesday after reporting about the "verbal fumbles" President Joe Biden made in a recent speech.
Biden wants your 401(k) to go woke, Bill Bennett's 'virtues' warning and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more.
Biden administration projecting daily migrant border crossings could double when Trump-era policy ends
The Department of Homeland Security is projecting between 9,000 to 14,000 migrants may attempt to cross the US southern border a day when a Trump-era border policy ends in late December, more than double the current number of people crossing, according to a source familiar with the projections.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
GOP strategist predicts Republican donors will 'coalesce' around DeSantis as Trump alternative
On CNN's State of the Union, CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney, GOP strategist Brad Todd, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, and former Trump aide Sarah Matthews join Jake Tapper to discuss Trump's 2024 campaign launch and the potential for a contested GOP primary.
Supporters of Donald Trump show up outside Mar-a-Lago as he announces 2024 presidential run
PALM BEACH, Fla. — While former President Donald Trump was announcing his plans Tuesday to run for president in 2024, there were a few dozen supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago along Southern Boulevard. "He doesn’t do anything on a small scale," Stacy Bovasso of Port St. Lucie said. "I feel...
On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays
John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech
Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bid
People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It's soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
President Biden plans a border policy overhaul
Title 42 — the Trump-era public health policy that allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border — is set to end shortly before Christmas. Now, Axios has learned that the Biden administration is considering some drastic measures to replace it. Plus, Democrats could change which...
How Biden will run
As Biden weighs a final decision on whether to run for a second term, White House officials are showing how the powers of the presidency can be harnessed for a re-election campaign. Driving the news: The emerging strategy is on full display this week. Biden is traveling to Michigan to...
When President Biden met Saginaw’s teenage serenading saxophonist
SAGINAW, MI — “Big Bear” has a story to tell his classmates. And, maybe someday, his grandkids. Lionel “LJ” Baldwin Jr. will return to his senior year classes today at Arthur Hill High School, one day after the teenager shook hands and conversed with Joe Biden during the 46th U.S. president’s mid-Michigan visit Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Gavin Newsom told President Joe Biden that he won’t run for president in 2024, report says
Gov. Gavin Newsom won’t run for president in 2024, even if President Joe Biden decides not to seek a second term, Politico reported Saturday. The governor told Biden and White House officials in an election night phone call, according to columnist Jonathan Martin. “I’m all in; put me in...
