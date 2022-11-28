Scotch distillery The Macallan is famous for two things—making really good sherry cask-matured single malt whisky, and releasing really, really old and expensive bottles of said whisky about once a year. The latest to join this exclusive club is the newest member of the Red Collection, a 77-year-old single malt that is priced at $87,000. First, it bears repeating—old whisky does not always equal good whisky, but sometimes it actually does. Now, we at Robb Report have not been lucky enough to sample this new whisky, but we do have the details to share with you. The Red Collection is a...

1 DAY AGO