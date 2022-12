Here Are Four Bold Predictions For Week 12’s Matchup Between The Denver Broncos And The Carolina Panthers!

Illnesses came for Bones Hyland almost as quickly as buckets when he’s on a heater. The month of November was a struggle for Hyland’s immune system. First, it was a stint in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, which kept him out of games in Boston (Nov. 11) and Chicago (Nov. 13). Then, he came down with the flu, which kept him out of the three games leading up to Wednesday’s 120-100 win over the Rockets at Ball Arena. ...

DENVER, CO ・ 12 MINUTES AGO