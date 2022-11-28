Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Fairbanks-area tourism company proposes helicopter trips to remote Tolovana Hot Springs
A Fairbanks-area tourism operator is proposing to set up a hot tub at the remote Tolovana Hot Springs and take visitors there by helicopter. Borealis Basecamp has applied to the Bureau of Land Management for a permit to operate west of existing cabins and tubs long managed by another company: Tolovana Hot Springs Ltd.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Interior residents warned of increased noise as Fort Wainwright begins artillery training
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Residents of Interior Alaska are being warned there will be more noise than usual coming from the Ft. Wainwright training area around the Richardson Highway from November 29 to December 2. Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division at Fort Wainwright will undergo artillery training south of...
alaskasportsreport.com
NAHL Weekend Wrap: Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs play leapfrog in Club 49 Cup (plus, obligatory Mac Swanson note)
The Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs played leapfrog over the weekend in a North American Hockey League series in Fairbanks that doubled as Club 49 Cup matches. The Ice Dogs earned the upper hand Friday, when they stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to snatch a 3-2 win courtesy of the game-winning strike inside the last six minutes from Jack Dolan of Anchorage, who notched his first NAHL goal.
alaskapublic.org
Eielson PFAS cleanup project won’t clear all contamination, expert says
The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contract to clean up PFAS-contaminated soil at Eielson Air Force Base. The chemical used in firefighting foams has been linked to serious health problems. And a longtime Alaska contamination expert is skeptical of the PFAS-cleanup technique that’ll be used at Eielson.
alaskapublic.org
Carbon monoxide suspected cause in 2 North Pole deaths
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a North Pole workshop last week. A third victim who was in the shop was hospitalized and is still being treated. First responders suspect they were victims of carbon monoxide poisoning. Autopsy...
