The Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs played leapfrog over the weekend in a North American Hockey League series in Fairbanks that doubled as Club 49 Cup matches. The Ice Dogs earned the upper hand Friday, when they stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to snatch a 3-2 win courtesy of the game-winning strike inside the last six minutes from Jack Dolan of Anchorage, who notched his first NAHL goal.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO