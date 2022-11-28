ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAHL Weekend Wrap: Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs play leapfrog in Club 49 Cup (plus, obligatory Mac Swanson note)

The Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs played leapfrog over the weekend in a North American Hockey League series in Fairbanks that doubled as Club 49 Cup matches. The Ice Dogs earned the upper hand Friday, when they stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to snatch a 3-2 win courtesy of the game-winning strike inside the last six minutes from Jack Dolan of Anchorage, who notched his first NAHL goal.
Carbon monoxide suspected cause in 2 North Pole deaths

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a North Pole workshop last week. A third victim who was in the shop was hospitalized and is still being treated. First responders suspect they were victims of carbon monoxide poisoning. Autopsy...
