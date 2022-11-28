Read full article on original website
CDC: Covid-19 levels high in Mahoning, Trumbull, Mercer Counties
The Centers for Disease Control is reporting “high” Covid-19 community levels in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania. The CDC’s Covid-19 map last updated on Friday, has Mahoning, Trumbull, and six other Ohio Counties at the “red” high level. Mercer is the only Pennsylvania County with a “high” community level.
Ohio flu hospitalizations spike: ‘We’re in for it’
During this time period, emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses are not only up, but they are also higher than in previous years during the same time period, data shows.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
Gov. DeWine weighs in on Kristina Johnson's pending departure from Ohio State
Gov. DeWine weighs in on Kristina Johnson's pending departure from Ohio State. Gov. DeWine weighs in on Kristina Johnson’s pending …. Gov. DeWine weighs in on Kristina Johnson's pending departure from Ohio State. Gambling in Ohio: Is the state ready for sports betting …. Gambling in Ohio: Is the...
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio bill would allow people with related degrees other than social work to become licensed social workers
The future of social work could look different if a substitute bill is adopted by the Ohio legislature.
Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio
Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.
Canton Council Providing $1.3 Million for SE Medical/Grocery Facility
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a grant of $1.3 million to the group Canton for All People. It targets renovations at the former SMHA-owned building in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE. Those renovations are expected to cost over $1.6 million.
Trumbull County agency hosting hiring event
IIt's from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at their building on North Park Avenue in Warren.
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Hospitals at capacity, healthcare workers asking people to get vaccinated to combat it
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emergency rooms at several area hospitals have been at capacity in the past few days in the Tri-State. It is mostly due to a flood of respiratory illnesses on the rise. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are still filling up area emergency rooms and even those who have...
Loren Veigel to Perform at St. Timothy’s Church in Massillon, Ohio
St. Timothy’s Church will host a free Advent organ recital by Loren Veigel on Wednesday, December 7, at noon. Everyone is welcome. Loren C. Veigel served 31 years in secondary choral music education. He received a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Mount Union College and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Arizona.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Ohio deputies investigating body dumped state road
MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a female victim was found Monday morning near state Route 11. According to investigators, someone found the body in a pull-off area on Route 11 in Madison Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office got the call just after 6 a.m. “I’m […]
Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows...
Thousands in Woods: Deer Gun Week Underway in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deer Gun Week is underway in Ohio. It officially started Monday at 6:57 a.m. in Canton, an half hour before sunrise. The ODNR Division of Wildlife is passing along some safety tips for use this week. Even if you are hunting other...
Trumbull Co. water, sewer customers seeing increase in bills
Some Trumbull County residents have noticed increases in their water and sewer bills, and not everyone is happy about it.
New ODOT construction aims to fix Northeast Ohio's most dangerous intersections
Last year, the Ohio Department of Transportation started work on 150 different construction projects to make some of the most dangerous intersections across the state safer.
$2.69 gas spotted in Cleveland; Here’s where
Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.
