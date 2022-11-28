ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
WFMJ.com

CDC: Covid-19 levels high in Mahoning, Trumbull, Mercer Counties

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting “high” Covid-19 community levels in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania. The CDC’s Covid-19 map last updated on Friday, has Mahoning, Trumbull, and six other Ohio Counties at the “red” high level. Mercer is the only Pennsylvania County with a “high” community level.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Canton Council Providing $1.3 Million for SE Medical/Grocery Facility

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a grant of $1.3 million to the group Canton for All People. It targets renovations at the former SMHA-owned building in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE. Those renovations are expected to cost over $1.6 million.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
AKRON, OH
artsinstark.com

Loren Veigel to Perform at St. Timothy’s Church in Massillon, Ohio

St. Timothy’s Church will host a free Advent organ recital by Loren Veigel on Wednesday, December 7, at noon. Everyone is welcome. Loren C. Veigel served 31 years in secondary choral music education. He received a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Mount Union College and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Arizona.
MASSILLON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies investigating body dumped state road

MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a female victim was found Monday morning near state Route 11. According to investigators, someone found the body in a pull-off area on Route 11 in Madison Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office got the call just after 6 a.m. “I’m […]
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Washington Examiner

Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Thousands in Woods: Deer Gun Week Underway in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deer Gun Week is underway in Ohio. It officially started Monday at 6:57 a.m. in Canton, an half hour before sunrise. The ODNR Division of Wildlife is passing along some safety tips for use this week. Even if you are hunting other...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy