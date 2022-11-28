Read full article on original website
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
msureporter.com
Women’s basketball continues hot streak, improves to 5-0
Minnesota State extended its winning streak to five games last weekend with victories over Concordia-St. Paul and Wisconsin-Parkside. The Mavs moved to 4-0 after an NSIC conference win over the Golden Bears, 91-61, and 5-0 with a 80-71 win against the Rangers. Last week the Mavs returned to the Taylor...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
fox9.com
Gophers football: After 8-4 finish, where will Minnesota go bowling?
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team has Paul Bunyan’s Axe back in Minneapolis for the second straight year, finishing the season with a 23-16 win over the Badgers last Saturday. The Gophers finish the regular season 8-4, and while it was a good season for PJ Fleck...
foodieflashpacker.com
20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
fox9.com
Sisters jumpstart investigation into disappearance of St. Paul man 53 years ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This year William "Bill" Campbell Underhill would have turned 74 years old. But his younger sister Mary hasn’t seen him since he was 20 years old, because the then-University of Minnesota student vanished on Mar. 13, 1969. "I think of him all the...
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
fox9.com
Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police
(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?
If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
iheart.com
Jealous Ex Shoots Two At Minnesota Restaurant, Flees State
Authorities believe a man accused of shooting two other men inside a Minnesota restaurant last week did so because of jealousy over his ex, according to CBS News Minnesota. The incident occurred on Wednesday (November 23) at Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue in Bloomington, according to the complaint. A 49-year-old regular of the restaurant was killed, and a 25-year-old server was shot twice. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting, according to Hennepin County court documents.
WOW! 60 Minutes Tonight Will Feature This Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary!
This is pretty darn cool! It appears Minnesota will be in focus, for a portion of CBS's 60 Minutes tonight. Anderson Cooper stopped by this Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary earlier this year for a segment that will focus in on the evolution of dogs from wolves. The sanctuary in focus is based in Stacy, Minnesota.
Minneapolis settles with 12 hurt in George Floyd protests
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has reached a $600,000 settlement with 12 protesters who were injured during demonstrations after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd, the American Civil Liberties Union announced Wednesday. The agreement, which also includes numerous reforms, was accepted the same...
'My entire world collapsed': Family remembers University of Minnesota researcher killed in car crash
MINNEAPOLIS — "What an incredible life story. At age 24, she has accomplished so much," said Kermit Miller, speaking about his daughter, Ebony, from their home in the Bahamas. "I was so proud of her," he said. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome...
Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges
At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
Man accidentally shoots himself while behind the wheel in Minneapolis, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man says he accidentally shot himself while alone inside his vehicle Wednesday evening in Minneapolis.It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 300 block of Broadway Street Northeast.The victim, a man in his 30s, told investigators he was injured due to an "accidental discharge." After the gun went off, he drove to a gas station to ask for help.He is being treated at HCMC and is expected to survive.Police say the victim had a permit to carry a firearm, and had two inside his vehicle.
stthomas.edu
Three Tommies Hold President Titles at Premier Banks
Imagine being 25 years old. Your St. Thomas college days are barely behind you, and you’ve been elevated to president of not one, but two banks. That was the swift trajectory for Casey Regan ’04, who, as president of two Premier Banks in Hastings, became the youngest bank president in the greater St. Paul area.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Hotel Worker Named ‘Hospitality Rockstar’
In Brooklyn Park, a deserving honor for someone who works in an industry that has endured some challenging times. Minneapolis Northwest Tourism honored one of its longtime hotel workers, Oscar Rosalez, with its “hospitality rockstar” award. Described as a “jack of all trades,” Rosalez works at the La...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Fundraiser created for family-owned Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine after shooting
Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine at 8907 Penn Ave. S. in Bloomington, Minn. Source: GoFundMe. The family-owned Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine in Bloomington is closed temporarily after a shooting inside the restaurant last week left a Prior Lake man dead and a member of the owners' family hospitalized. Suspected...
