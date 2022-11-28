Though life insurance is typically thought of as a product for young families, the fact is that for retirees, this product can be important and an extra sense of security, especially when you travel. Cash at death is not just needed to pay taxes, but also to assure a surviving spouse’s well-being, leave a legacy for your family or charity, and achieve related estate planning goals. And with the recent pandemic, it’s no surprise sales of life insurance have been up in the last two years.

