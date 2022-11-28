Retailers See 5% Increase in Black Friday Orders Despite Growing Pressures of Inflation, According to Bluecore

Read full article on original website
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now
Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
It's not just housing – other US sectors are about to feel the brunt of the Fed's rate hikes, Solus strategist says
US home sales have fallen as the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes feed into borrowing costs. Manufacturing and other sectors will soon feel the effects of Fed tightening too, Dan Greenhaus said. The US economy is turning slowly like a large cruise ship toward weakness, the Solus strategist said. The US...
BBC
Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high
Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Australia retail sales suffer first fall of 2022 as inflation bites
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales suffered their first fall of 2022 in October as rising prices and higher interest rates finally seemed to have an impact on spending, a surprisingly soft result that suggests tighter policy is working as intended. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics...
The Fed's goldilocks scenario of taming inflation while avoiding a recession is more likely after October CPI report, NDR says
The October CPI report increased the chances of a goldilocks scenario for the economy, according to Ned Davis Research. The Fed's main goal is to tame inflation while avoiding a recession for the economy. "Under the goldilocks scenario, the Fed would pivot at just the right time by just the...
salestechstar.com
VERSES Partners with Blue Yonder for the Resale of Adaptive Intelligence Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.
salestechstar.com
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
Investopedia
Early Holiday Sales Beat Modest Expectations
U.S. consumers sifted discounted merchandise for bargains during 2022's first holiday shopping weekend as early indicators pointed to resilient demand despite high inflation and recession worries. Key Takeaways. Early holiday sales data indicated year-over-year growth above estimates. Inflation has hurt shoppers' spending power and is driving this year's focus on...
salestechstar.com
Square and Afterpay Sellers See More Than 61M Transactions During Black Friday / Cyber Monday Shopping Weekend
Square Payroll labor data shows a 19% increase in holiday staffing, with employees clocking 3.8M labor hours across the shopping weekend. Over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, Square and Afterpay sellers saw more than 61M transactions as consumers globally kicked off the holiday shopping season. For a detailed look, view our complete Black Friday / Cyber Monday Results. Square and Afterpay’s Festive Forecast report indicated that nearly 80% of consumers intend to spend the same if not more compared to last year, signaling that sellers should continue to prepare for buyer demand during the holidays.
Rising prices and inflation affect the cost of living
Rising prices and inflation affect the cost of livingPhoto bywww.postermywall.com. In this article, we will discuss rising prices and inflation and how it affects the cost of living. Many people are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living, and it is only getting worse. Inflation is a major problem, and it is only going to get worse. We will discuss what inflation is, how it affects the cost of living, and what you can do to combat it.
Federal Reserve to slow interest rate rises as it tackles 40-year inflation high
The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, indicated the central bank is preparing to slow the pace of interest rate rises as it tackles a 40-year high in inflation. But Powell warned there “was more ground to cover” and rates would stay higher for an extended period. In a...
CNBC
Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows
Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
salestechstar.com
Spend Matters Ranks Airbase as Customer Leader in Fall 2022 AP Automation / Invoice-to-Pay SolutionMap.
Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, has announced that it has been named a Customer Leader in Spend Matters’ most recent release of its AP Automation/Invoice-to-Pay (AP/I2P) SolutionMap benchmark report. Airbase was evaluated against over 70 procurement technology vendors in a rigorous analysis and, in only its second time on the SolutionMap, became a customer leader.
The Latest Inflation Numbers Are Good News for Mortgage Rates
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Hope for relief from rapidly rising mortgage rates was revived this week when October inflation numbers came in lower than expected. Consumer prices continued to increase last month but at a slower pace than at any...
marketplace.org
Home prices are falling. That’s good news for the Fed’s fight against inflation.
The housing market has slowed way down, as expected, in response to rising interest rates. Home prices fell for the third straight month in September, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. Its measure of national home prices dropped by 1% from the previous month, though values were still about 10% higher than a year earlier.
kitco.com
U.S. pending home sales fall less than expected in October, gold price still digesting GDP surprise
(Kitco News) Gold is trading largely unchanged as the U.S. pending home sales surprised slightly on the upside in October despite the fifth consecutive monthly drop. The U.S. pending home sales were down 4.6% in October following a drop of 8.7% in September, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday. The consensus forecast called for a decline of 5%.
