bicmagazine.com
Blackline Safety continues global growth with new deals in the Middle East, Europe
Blackline Safety Corp., a global leader in connected safety technology, announced strong international customer commitments through a series of multi-year deals secured across the Middle East and Europe in fiscal 2022. Blackline Safety closed its largest contract to date in the Middle East with a three-year value of almost $500,000...
RideApart
Gogoro Brings Its Smart Battery Swapping Technology To The Philippines
Gogoro is one of the global leaders in the rapidly growing electric mobility industry, largely thanks to its intuitive and innovative battery swapping technology. Although the company has been around for several years now, it has seen a huge spike in expansion in recent years. The Taiwanese company has been opening its doors in several countries around Asia, and the most recent of which is the Philippines.
How eCommerce Can Unlock the Latin American Retail Scene
PYMNTS talks with Karen Bruck, vice president of commerce and strategic initiatives at Mercado Libre, about the unique opportunities and challenges in Latin American eCommerce. --- Latin America’s eCommerce market is expanding rapidly, especially as the pandemic has radically altered consumers’ shopping habits. Brick-and-mortar shopping was previously the...
salestechstar.com
Zingtree Teams up with AVANT to Deliver Enhanced Contact Center Operations to its Global Partners
As part of the Zingtree channel of best-in-class technology providers, AVANT now has the additional capacity to provide contact center productivity solutions. Zingtree, a conversational workflow software that turns every contact center agent into an expert, announced it is partnering with Avant Communications (AVANT), the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor. The addition of AVANT as Zingtree’s newest channel partner further expands the company’s global impact as it works to elevate contact center agent productivity around the world.
salestechstar.com
Globant Expands Operations in Asia-Pacific and Middle East
Expansion will help drive digital transformation for companies in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East through a new business unit called “New Markets”. As part of this expansion and to boost global growth, the company announces changes among regional leadership. Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through...
freightwaves.com
EDI still proves to be powerful solution for carrier-shipper connections
If you don’t know what electronic data interchange (EDI) is, it’s likely you’ve at least heard it mentioned by one of your supply chain partners at some point. EDI has been the front-running choice for internal information sharing between shippers and carriers for decades. It allows two companies to efficiently transmit data electronically between internal systems, removing the need for data entry or phone calls that would have previously been required. EDI is how a carrier, for instance, can complete daily tasks like accepting or rejecting load tenders, answering check calls and sending invoices without having to leave its TMS.
salestechstar.com
Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
New designation underscores Wavicle’s deep expertise and ability to deliver analytics, machine learning, and application development solutions seamlessly on AWS. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data and analytics consulting and development partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Wavicle has proven success in helping customers deploy AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalogue use cases.
salestechstar.com
Pure IP Named Supplier on the G Cloud 13 Framework
Pure IP, a leading provider in SIP-based enterprise voice communications, has been successful in being approved as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G Cloud framework following the latest refresh process. The most recent version of the framework, G Cloud 13, replaces G-Cloud 12 as the UK’s digital marketplace for selling cloud solutions and services to the public sector.
Global challenges, North American solutions
Initially planned for November 2022, the North American Leaders Summit (NALS), appears set to return on Jan. 9-10, 2023, in Mexico City. As is often the case, U.S. attention is elsewhere — Ukraine, the midterm elections, and runaway inflation — and our own neighborhood has been accorded a lower priority than it deserves. But for many of these same reasons, the meeting is an opportunity for the United States and its region that should not be missed.
salestechstar.com
Skillsoft Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
Skillsoft recognized as Training Partner of the Year in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. Skillsoft, a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Receiving the 2022 Training Partner of the Year in North America award recognizes Skillsoft’s significant contributions in accelerating organizations’ cloud transformation journeys by delivering courses and training individuals on AWS skills, competencies, and certifications.
salestechstar.com
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
salestechstar.com
AWS Announces AWS Supply Chain
-New cloud application improves supply chain visibility and delivers actionable insights to mitigate supply chain risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. -Lifetime Brands, Traeger Grills, and Whole Foods Market among customers using AWS Supply Chain. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced AWS...
salestechstar.com
VERSES Partners with Blue Yonder for the Resale of Adaptive Intelligence Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.
salestechstar.com
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Logistics Services: A Supply Chain Necessity
Over the past couple of years, supply chain issues created a series of problems for everyone, from providers of raw materials to mom-and-pop convenience stores. Today, businesses everywhere are searching for answers. They want to know how to improve the flow of goods today and ensure the same issues are not repeated in the future.
nftevening.com
The Netherlands Is The World’s Most “Metaverse Ready” Country
As the concept of the metaverse gains prominence worldwide, a new study has found the Netherlands is the most metaverse-ready nation. With one of the world’s highest median fixed broadband speeds (Mbps), the country has the potential to meet the speed requirements of the metaverse. Meanwhile, Switzerland, Lithuania, Malta, and France take the next top five spots in the rankings.
salestechstar.com
Atos Named AWS GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Atos announces that it has been selected as the winner for GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This award recognizes Atos’ key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
salestechstar.com
DNSFilter Launches Global Partner Program
ML-Powered DNS Threat Protection Leader Releases New Technical Features for MSPs, Names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to Lead New Global Program. DNSFilter launched its Global Partner Program to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with best-in-class technology, training, and support to secure customers against domain name system (DNS) and web-based threats. With the launch, DNSFilter unveils new Scheduled Reporting and Universal Lists features for MSPs and names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to lead program strategy and execution.
salestechstar.com
NICE Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Multipath to CXone Approach that Maximizes Value and Minimizes Risk
CXone AppLink and CXone Open represent a standardized, vendor-driven approach that addresses the complexity of legacy integration when migrating workloads to the cloud. Frost & Sullivan recently published this year’s edition of its European contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) study, and based on the research results, recognizes NICE with the 2022 European Contact Center-as-a-Service Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company’s multipath to CXone is an excellent and innovative approach that recognizes and supports the great diversity of business applications that European organizations rely on every day. Multipath is a flexible journey and not a product, allowing organizations to migrate to CXone gradually and sensibly through the CXone AppLink and CXone Open. CXone AppLink maintains legacy call recording , but allows organizations to harness CXone business applications, such as Quality Management and Interaction Analytics that are typically at the heart of the cloud migration business case.
salestechstar.com
Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies
Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
