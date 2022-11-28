Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
VERSES Partners with Blue Yonder for the Resale of Adaptive Intelligence Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.
salestechstar.com
Bolt Data and Salesforce Share ‘Honest Conversations on Preparing for Salesforce Transformations’ in Upcoming Webinar
Bolt Data is pleased to announce it’s co-hosting a webinar, Honest Conversations on Preparing for Salesforce Transformation, with Salesforce customer success leaders on Wednesday, December 7 from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. EST. In this exclusive webinar, Allan Alexopulos the Managing Director at Bolt Data will be joined by...
freightwaves.com
EDI still proves to be powerful solution for carrier-shipper connections
If you don’t know what electronic data interchange (EDI) is, it’s likely you’ve at least heard it mentioned by one of your supply chain partners at some point. EDI has been the front-running choice for internal information sharing between shippers and carriers for decades. It allows two companies to efficiently transmit data electronically between internal systems, removing the need for data entry or phone calls that would have previously been required. EDI is how a carrier, for instance, can complete daily tasks like accepting or rejecting load tenders, answering check calls and sending invoices without having to leave its TMS.
salestechstar.com
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
salestechstar.com
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
salestechstar.com
ChannelAdvisor and CommerceHub Named No. 1 and No. 2 Channel Management Providers by Digital Commerce 360
CommerceHub, one of the world’s largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced that ChannelAdvisor – a CommerceHub company, and CommerceHub were ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 channel management providers in the 2023 Digital Commerce 360 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers Report. In addition, CommerceHub is ranked No. 5 in fulfillment software and ChannelAdvisor is ranked in the top 4 for search engine marketing and the top 10 in online advertising services.
salestechstar.com
Quantexa And Vodafone Partner To Provide Even Better Experience For Vodafone Business Customers In The UK
Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform enables Vodafone to obtain a 360-Degree view of their customers and obtain new insights. Quantexa – a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the private and public sectors – announced that it has partnered with Vodafone, the technology communications company, to connect scattered and siloed data points across Vodafone to deliver an improved experience for its business customers.
salestechstar.com
Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies
Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
salestechstar.com
Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions
Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technologies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized again as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for complete (RM&M) Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions. Gartner defines CSP revenue management and monetization as, ‘A part...
salestechstar.com
Pyramid Analytics Signs More UKI Channel Deals
Provider of Augmented Analytics Platform for Decision Intelligence Announces Three New Partnerships. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, continues to consistently execute on its strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI). The London-based software company today announced new partnerships with Datazed Associates, Data Reply, and Digital Data Consultancy.
salestechstar.com
Spend Matters Ranks Airbase as Customer Leader in Fall 2022 AP Automation / Invoice-to-Pay SolutionMap.
Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, has announced that it has been named a Customer Leader in Spend Matters’ most recent release of its AP Automation/Invoice-to-Pay (AP/I2P) SolutionMap benchmark report. Airbase was evaluated against over 70 procurement technology vendors in a rigorous analysis and, in only its second time on the SolutionMap, became a customer leader.
salestechstar.com
Intradiem Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Superior Automation Solutions in the Workforce Engagement and Intelligent Automation Industry
Intradiem solutions dramatically increase customer experience teams’ productivity and decrease companies’ operational challenges. Based on its recent analysis of the workforce engagement and intelligent automation industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Intradiem with the 2022 Product Leadership Award for empowering customer experience (CX) teams with intelligent automation solutions that boost productivity.
salestechstar.com
OneRail Raises $33 Million in Series B Funding to Transform B2B Supply Chains
OneRail completes significant Series B round in turbulent market; sees unprecedented demand for last mile logistics modernization, signaling massive growth. On the heels of record growth, OneRail completes a $33 million Series B funding round, co-led by Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth Equity. Shippers continue to re-evaluate last mile logistics with a more strategic eye, based on a multitude of factors, including providing a superior shipper-branded customer experience, increased dependability and delivery speed, and cost containment, while meeting sustainability objectives. Supply chain transformation has become a catalyst for competitive advantage for shippers of all types and OneRail replaces siloed legacy systems and manual processes (Excel, VRS, TMS, etc.) to leverage a virtuous cycle of transportation performance data — driving measurable improvements in affordability, dependability, speed and sustainability for its customers.
salestechstar.com
DNSFilter Launches Global Partner Program
ML-Powered DNS Threat Protection Leader Releases New Technical Features for MSPs, Names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to Lead New Global Program. DNSFilter launched its Global Partner Program to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with best-in-class technology, training, and support to secure customers against domain name system (DNS) and web-based threats. With the launch, DNSFilter unveils new Scheduled Reporting and Universal Lists features for MSPs and names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to lead program strategy and execution.
salestechstar.com
Perception Point Introduces New Partner Program Providing Partners With More Advanced Tools to Accelerate Resell Opportunities
Perception point to boost partners’ loyalty and engagement with access to enhanced discounts, marketing resources, and robust marketing strategies. Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, today announced the introduction of its new partner program to provide partners with more advanced tools and resources to grow their customer base and accelerate resell opportunities. In the past six months Perception Point has doubled its number of partners, and its enhanced partner program has been launched to power projected global expansion in 2023, as the company looks to focus on a channel-first strategy.
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
salestechstar.com
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
salestechstar.com
HCLSoftware Launches a Brand-New Positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy
HCLSoftware, a division of HCL Technologies (HCLTech), launched its new brand identity and logo, positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy. The brand-new positioning of this $1 billion+ software company reflects its commitment to customers and prospects in helping them thrive in a rapidly changing environment. The company’s new HCLSoftware brand...
salestechstar.com
Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
New designation underscores Wavicle’s deep expertise and ability to deliver analytics, machine learning, and application development solutions seamlessly on AWS. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data and analytics consulting and development partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Wavicle has proven success in helping customers deploy AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalogue use cases.
salestechstar.com
Vitally Launches ‘Docs’ to Transform How Customers and Customer Success Teams Collaborate
Vitally, the leading Customer Success Platform (CSP) for business-to-business (B2B) companies, announced the release of Docs, an innovative tool that streamlines real-time collaboration between customers and Customer Success teams. With Docs, Vitally users can instantly create dedicated workspaces to share critical project details, provide new levels of transparency, and empower teams across organizations to work together like never before.
Comments / 0