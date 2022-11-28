BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced strong results for the five-day peak holiday shopping period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, including a low single digit sales increase in the U.S. compared to the same time period in 2021. Customers turned to Wayfair throughout November for their home needs in response to a robust offering, including in-stock availability, speed of delivery, and price value. Wayfair has ongoing, exciting seasonal savings through the end of the year, including 12 Days of Markdowns and its End of Year Clearance, as well as Flash Deal Friday events throughout December. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006074/en/ Consumers shopped for every room of the home this holiday season (Photo: Business Wire)

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO