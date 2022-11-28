Read full article on original website
Ulta, Shopping Malls Are Black Friday Winners
Black Friday may no longer attract the kind of elbowing, shoving lines of a decade ago but that doesn't mean that malls are sitting empty. The beauty retailers were the ones who, this year, attracted the most in-person shoppers. Mall visits were, according to foot traffic data put together by...
Online Black Friday sales set a new record
Online Black Friday sales in the United States topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off a solid start to the holiday shopping season despite inflation and other economic concerns.
‘We’re going shopping’: Black Friday lures millions to malls
(NewsNation) — Black Friday shoppers hit malls across the country looking for good deals on things like clothes, toys and appliances. The National Retail Federation says even with high inflation, a record number of shoppers was expected for the annual sale day. So far shoppers have spent $78 billion...
US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Friday
(Bloomberg) -- US retailers discounted heavily on Black Friday to clear out bloated inventories but customers responded with only modest traffic, leaving profitability in doubt for many chains. Most Read from Bloomberg. Crowds were thin in the late morning at Connecticut’s Stamford Town Center mall, with few shoppers at Kay...
Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains
Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
JCPenney, Wayfair and 14 Other Retailers Charging Return Fees
"Free shipping and free returns" has long been the policy for many retailers, but amid rising shipping expenses and a tough environment for retail sales, some companies are now implementing return...
People who make more than $100,000 a year are grocery shopping at Walmart, and it's giving the chain a major edge over its rivals
Americans' budgets have been strained for months, which has nudged wealthier shoppers away from higher-end grocery chains and toward Walmart's aisles.
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Wayfair Announces Strong Five-Day Peak Holiday Shopping Period
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced strong results for the five-day peak holiday shopping period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, including a low single digit sales increase in the U.S. compared to the same time period in 2021. Customers turned to Wayfair throughout November for their home needs in response to a robust offering, including in-stock availability, speed of delivery, and price value. Wayfair has ongoing, exciting seasonal savings through the end of the year, including 12 Days of Markdowns and its End of Year Clearance, as well as Flash Deal Friday events throughout December. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006074/en/ Consumers shopped for every room of the home this holiday season (Photo: Business Wire)
Cyber Monday sales hit record $11B — here’s what shoppers bought
Discount-hunting shoppers snapped up Pokemon cards, TVs and air fryers on Cyber Monday, pushing sales to $11.3 billion — making it the biggest US online shopping day in history, according to data from Adobe Analytics. Sales, not adjusted for inflation, rose 5.8% from a year ago, per data from Adobe Analytics, which measures e-commerce performance by analyzing purchases at 85% of the top 100 internet retailers in the United States. While retailers started promotions and discount offers as early as October to induce more sales, inflation-weary shoppers had largely put off their holiday shopping until the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday in hopes of finding...
Cyber Monday sets sales record as shoppers splurge on toys, electronics- report
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Discount-hunting shoppers snapped up more Pokemon cards, TVs and air fryers on Cyber Monday, pushing sales to $11.3 billion, making it the biggest U.S. online shopping day in history, according to data from Adobe Analytics. Sales, not adjusted for inflation, rose 5.8% from a year ago,...
10 of the best Cyber Monday deals from Apple, Kate Spade and more
Shopping retailers like Apple, HexClad and more, we've found the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals. Don't miss out on these big savings!
AWS Announces AWS Supply Chain
-New cloud application improves supply chain visibility and delivers actionable insights to mitigate supply chain risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. -Lifetime Brands, Traeger Grills, and Whole Foods Market among customers using AWS Supply Chain. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced AWS...
Aggressive Discounts Draw Cyber Monday Shoppers
Cyber Monday has some added weight on its shoulders amid a Black Friday that saw online sales increase just 2.3 percent year over year. The shopping extravaganza is expected to give a late boost to a weekend that reportedly also saw in-store sales lag behind expectations. While online Black Friday sales totaled a record $9.12 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data, the slow growth amid high inflation numbers puts on industrywide pressure to recoup from a relatively lackluster start. On Cyber Monday, Adobe expects consumers to spend between $11.2 billion and $11.6 billion, which would be a jump of 4.7 percent to 8.4...
Netail Closes Seed Funding to Advance Retail-Focused AI Development
Funding will enable expansion into new markets, enhance product offerings and improve customer experience. Netail, a technology that enables retailers to auto-identify competitors across the internet and track their assortments, availability and optimize prices in real time, announced the closing of $5M in seed funding. The round was co-led by Magarac Venture Partners (MVP), which provides early-stage venture capital to dynamic entrepreneurs and successful technology companies throughout the Midwest, and Dr. Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. Other investors include HKSTP Ventures.
88% Of Cyber Weekend Buyers Shopped on Black Friday, 50% On Cyber Monday, Numerator Reports
87% of Cyber Weekend Shoppers Felt Impacts of Inflation. Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released early read purchase data for Black Friday 2022 and survey data for the full Cyber Weekend (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday). Overall, 88% of Black Friday purchases were made for under $100, with the average spend per item at $26. In addition, Numerator’s Cyber Weekend survey (4,002 verified buyers as of Tuesday morning) revealed that 37% of consumers said they shopped more online in 2022 than in previous years and that inflation impacted the holiday shopping of nearly 9 in 10 consumers.
eGrocery Customers Choose Curbside Pickup Over BOPIS
Online grocery shoppers are looking for convenience, choosing curbside pickup over in-store collection. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ monthly ConnectedEconomy™ study, the “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Gender Divide Edition,” which drew from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in October, found that 45% of men and 36% of women buy groceries online for curbside pickup. In contrast, just 43% and 30%, respectively, place buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) digital grocery orders.
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
Square and Afterpay Sellers See More Than 61M Transactions During Black Friday / Cyber Monday Shopping Weekend
Square Payroll labor data shows a 19% increase in holiday staffing, with employees clocking 3.8M labor hours across the shopping weekend. Over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, Square and Afterpay sellers saw more than 61M transactions as consumers globally kicked off the holiday shopping season. For a detailed look, view our complete Black Friday / Cyber Monday Results. Square and Afterpay’s Festive Forecast report indicated that nearly 80% of consumers intend to spend the same if not more compared to last year, signaling that sellers should continue to prepare for buyer demand during the holidays.
Consumers push back on retailers’ online return fees
Aaron Schwartz, president of Loop Returns, has said that between 60% and 70% of online shoppers will review a return policy before shopping with that brand for the first time. Technology company CleverTap said that 76% of first-time shoppers said they are likely to shop with a retailer again if the return experience was “easy” or “very easy.”
